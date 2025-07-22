Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

WAUWATOSA, Wis., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $7.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to $5.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Net income per diluted share was $0.59 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income per diluted share of $0.47 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

“We are pleased with our performance during the quarter, which resulted in our highest quarterly earnings per share since the quarter ended December 31, 2021,” said William Bruss, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “The Community Banking segment achieved $2.4 million of growth in net interest income compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to continued improvement in our cost of funds. We continue to maintain strong asset quality and experience minimal loan loss activity, resulting in releases from our allowance for credit losses. The Mortgage Banking segment recorded pre-tax income as seasonal loan origination volumes expanded during the quarter and professional fees normalized following the finalization of our legal settlement during the prior quarter. On a consolidated level, we continued to add to book value per share through strong earnings and an active share repurchase program.”

Highlights of the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

  • Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $7.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income of $5.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
  • Consolidated return on average assets (annualized) was 1.39% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and 1.02% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
  • Consolidated return on average equity (annualized) was 9.04% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and 6.84% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
  • Dividends declared during the quarter ended June 30, 2025 totaled $0.15 per common share.
  • During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, we repurchased approximately 508,000 shares at a cost (including the federal excise tax) of $6.5 million, or $12.80 per share. The share repurchases increased book value approximately $0.14 during the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.37% at June 30, 2025, 0.35% at March 31, 2025, and 0.25% at June 30, 2024.
  • Past due loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.69% at June 30, 2025, 0.67% at March 31, 2025, and 0.76% at June 30, 2024.
  • Book value per share was $18.19 at June 30, 2025 and $17.53 at December 31, 2024.

Community Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax income totaled $7.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which represents a $2.6 million, or 50.4%, increase compared to $5.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
  • Net interest income totaled $13.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which represents a $2.4 million, or 21.4%, increase compared to $11.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
  • Average loans held for investment totaled $1.67 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which represents a decrease of $1.5 million, or 0.1%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in single-family mortgages offset by increases in commercial real estate and multi-family mortgages. Average loans held for investment decreased $8.1 million compared to $1.67 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to decrease in single-family mortgages.
  • Net interest margin increased 59 basis points to 2.60% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to 2.01% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which was primarily driven by an increase in weighted average yield on loans receivable and held for sale and decreases in the cost of borrowings and weighted average cost of deposits. Net interest margin increased 13 basis points compared to 2.47% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which was primarily driven by an increase in weighted average yield on loans receivable and held for sale and decreases in cost of borrowings and weighted average cost of deposits.
  • Past due loans at the community banking segment totaled $8.9 million at June 30, 2025, $7.6 million at March 31, 2025, and $9.3 million at June 30, 2024.
  • The segment had a negative provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $125,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to a negative provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $197,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The current quarter decrease was primarily due to decreases in multi-family qualitative risk factors, offset by an increase in the single-family loan qualitative factors primarily related to increases in internal asset quality risk factors and an increase in construction loan balances. The provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments was $106,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to a negative provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments of $82,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was due primarily to an increase in the loans approved that are currently waiting to close compared to the prior quarter end.
  • The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP ratio, was 50.40% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 62.37% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
  • Average core retail deposits (excluding brokered and escrow accounts) totaled $1.31 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $91.7 million, or 7.5%, compared to $1.22 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Average deposits increased $32.9 million, or 10.3% annualized, compared to $1.28 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increases were primarily due to increases in checking, money market, and certificates of deposit balances. The segment had an average of $72.5 million in brokered certificate of deposits during the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Mortgage Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax income totaled $2.0 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024.
  • Loan originations decreased $45.3 million, or 7.1%, to $588.8 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $634.1 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 91.7% of originations for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to 92.7% of total originations for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
  • Mortgage banking non-interest income decreased $2.4 million, or 9.7%, to $22.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $25.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
  • Gross margin on loans sold totaled 3.84% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.93% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
  • Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits decreased $574,000, or 3.4%, to $16.3 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to $16.9 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The decrease primarily related to decreased commission expense and salary expense offset by an increase in health insurance expense.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank, a community-focused financial institution established in 1921. WaterStone Bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and operates 14 branch locations across southeastern Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is also the parent company of WaterStone Mortgage Corporation, a national lender licensed in 48 states.

With a long-standing commitment to innovation, integrity, and community service, Waterstone Financial, Inc. supports the financial and homeownership goals of customers nationwide. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.” Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results of operations with prior periods. The Company’s management believes that investors may use this non-GAAP measure to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in this measure and that different companies might calculate this measure differently.

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
 
 For The Three Months Ended June 30,  For The Six Months Ended June 30, 
 2025  2024  2025  2024 
 (In Thousands, except per share amounts) 
Interest income:               
Loans$25,875  $25,601  $50,953  $50,085 
Mortgage-related securities 1,253   1,125   2,444   2,223 
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 1,557   1,294   3,043   2,617 
Total interest income 28,685   28,020   56,440   54,925 
Interest expense:               
Deposits 10,967   9,716   22,299   18,686 
Borrowings 4,010   7,625   7,857   14,423 
Total interest expense 14,977   17,341   30,156   33,109 
Net interest income 13,708   10,679   26,284   21,816 
Provision (credit) for credit losses (9)  (225)  (567)  (158)
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 13,717   10,904   26,851   21,974 
Noninterest income:               
Service charges on loans and deposits 413   465   1,006   889 
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 1,014   804   1,495   1,152 
Mortgage banking income 22,559   24,838   38,287   44,906 
Other 343   390   638   798 
Total noninterest income 24,329   26,497   41,426   47,745 
Noninterest expenses:               
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 21,121   21,762   38,168   41,638 
Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment 1,753   2,029   3,682   4,137 
Advertising 746   987   1,469   1,901 
Data processing 1,313   1,242   2,525   2,448 
Communications 257   240   492   466 
Professional fees 500   758   2,236   1,501 
Real estate owned (8)  1   (18)  14 
Loan processing expense 817   861   1,737   1,907 
Other 1,878   2,379   4,436   3,797 
Total noninterest expenses 28,377   30,259   54,727   57,809 
Income before income taxes 9,669   7,142   13,550   11,910 
Income tax expense 1,942   1,430   2,787   3,160 
Net income$7,727  $5,712  $10,763  $8,750 
Income per share:               
Basic$0.43  $0.31  $0.59  $0.47 
Diluted$0.43  $0.31  $0.59  $0.47 
Weighted average shares outstanding:               
Basic 17,989   18,524   18,127   18,772 
Diluted 18,004   18,568   18,143   18,802 
                


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
    
 June 30,  December 31, 
 2025  2024 
 (Unaudited)     
Assets(In Thousands, except per share amounts) 
Cash$63,178  $35,182 
Federal funds sold 7,465   4,302 
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short-term investments 280   277 
Cash and cash equivalents 70,923   39,761 
Securities available for sale (at fair value) 218,757   208,549 
Loans held for sale (at fair value) 161,826   135,909 
Loans receivable 1,664,273   1,680,576 
Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - loans 17,800   18,247 
Loans receivable, net 1,646,473   1,662,329 
        
Office properties and equipment, net 18,874   19,389 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 20,349   20,295 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 76,287   74,612 
Real estate owned, net 85   505 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 42,986   48,259 
Total assets$2,256,560  $2,209,608 
        
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity       
Liabilities:       
Demand deposits$174,506  $171,115 
Money market and savings deposits 320,881   283,243 
Time deposits 889,320   905,539 
Total deposits 1,384,707   1,359,897 
        
Borrowings 465,726   446,519 
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 21,083   5,630 
Other liabilities 43,553   58,427 
Total liabilities 1,915,069   1,870,473 
        
Shareholders' equity:       
Preferred stock -   - 
Common stock 188   193 
Additional paid-in capital 84,106   91,214 
Retained earnings 282,578   277,196 
Unearned ESOP shares (10,089)  (10,682
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (15,292)  (18,786
Total shareholders' equity 341,491   339,135 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$2,256,560  $2,209,608 
        
Share Information       
Shares outstanding 18,776   19,343 
Book value per share$18.19  $17.53 
        


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
 
 At or For the Three Months Ended 
 June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
 2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts) 
Condensed Results of Operations:                   
Net interest income$13,708  $12,576  $12,835  $11,517  $10,679 
Provision (credit) for credit losses (9)  (558)  367   (377)  (225)
Total noninterest income 24,329   17,097   19,005   22,552   26,497 
Total noninterest expense 28,377   26,350   25,267   28,560   30,259 
Income before income taxes 9,669   3,881   6,206   5,886   7,142 
Income tax expense 1,942   845   996   1,158   1,430 
Net income$7,727  $3,036  $5,210  $4,728  $5,712 
Income per share – basic$0.43  $0.17  $0.28  $0.26  $0.31 
Income per share – diluted$0.43  $0.17  $0.28  $0.26  $0.31 
Dividends declared per common share$0.15  $0.15  $0.15  $0.15  $0.15 
                    
Performance Ratios (annualized):                   
Return on average assets - QTD 1.39%  0.57%  0.94%  0.83%  1.02%
Return on average equity - QTD 9.04%  3.61%  6.05%  5.55%  6.84%
Net interest margin - QTD 2.60%  2.47%  2.42%  2.13%  2.01%
                    
Return on average assets - YTD 0.99%  0.57%  0.84%  0.81%  0.79%
Return on average equity - YTD 6.32%  3.61%  5.48%  5.30%  5.17%
Net interest margin - YTD 2.54%  2.47%  2.17%  2.09%  2.08%
                    
Asset Quality Ratios:                   
Past due loans to total loans 0.69%  0.67%  0.95%  0.63%  0.76%
Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.49%  0.45%  0.34%  0.32%  0.33%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.37%  0.35%  0.28%  0.25%  0.25%
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable 1.07%  1.08%  1.09%  1.07%  1.10%
                    


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS
(Unaudited)
 
 At or For the Three Months Ended 
 June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
 2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
Average balances(Dollars in Thousands) 
Interest-earning assets                   
Loans receivable and held for sale$1,812,065  $1,768,617  $1,819,574  $1,870,627  $1,859,608 
Mortgage related securities 173,220   170,947   168,521   170,221   171,895 
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 131,710   123,004   124,658   115,270   107,992 
Total interest-earning assets 2,116,995   2,062,568   2,112,753   2,156,118   2,139,495 
Noninterest-earning assets 105,382   105,030   100,627   104,600   104,019 
Total assets$2,222,377  $2,167,598  $2,213,380  $2,260,718  $2,243,514 
                    
Interest-bearing liabilities                   
Demand accounts$89,548  $87,393  $92,247  $89,334  $91,300 
Money market, savings, and escrow accounts 320,908   300,686   306,478   304,116   293,483 
Certificates of deposit - retail 830,550   818,612   810,340   786,228   758,252 
Certificates of deposit - brokered 72,533   97,101   59,254   -   - 
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,313,539   1,303,792   1,268,319   1,179,678   1,143,035 
Borrowings 437,784   397,053   464,964   600,570   622,771 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,751,323   1,700,845   1,733,283   1,780,248   1,765,806 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 85,665   80,372   87,889   91,532   93,637 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 42,669   44,905   49,645   49,787   48,315 
Total liabilities 1,879,657   1,826,122   1,870,817   1,921,567   1,907,758 
Equity 342,720   341,476   342,563   339,151   335,756 
Total liabilities and equity$2,222,377  $2,167,598  $2,213,380  $2,260,718  $2,243,514 
                    
Average Yield/Costs (annualized)                   
Loans receivable and held for sale 5.73%  5.75%  5.75%  5.65%  5.54%
Mortgage related securities 2.90%  2.83%  2.67%  2.66%  2.63%
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 4.74%  4.90%  4.85%  5.05%  4.82%
Total interest-earning assets 5.43%  5.46%  5.46%  5.39%  5.27%
                    
Demand accounts 0.11%  0.11%  0.11%  0.11%  0.11%
Money market and savings accounts 2.07%  2.10%  2.00%  1.94%  1.89%
Certificates of deposit – retail 4.11%  4.33%  4.53%  4.54%  4.41%
Certificates of deposit - brokered 4.35%  4.18%  4.18%  0.00%  0.00%
Total interest-bearing deposits 3.35%  3.52%  3.58%  3.53%  3.42%
Borrowings 3.67%  3.93%  4.11%  4.77%  4.92%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.43%  3.62%  3.72%  3.95%  3.95%
                    


COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
 
 At or For the Three Months Ended 
 June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
 2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
 (Dollars in Thousands) 
Condensed Results of Operations:                   
Net interest income$13,640  $12,403  $12,886  $12,250  $11,234 
Provision (credit) for credit losses (19)  (518)  331   (302)  (279)
Total noninterest income 1,686   1,348   1,595   1,227   1,491 
Noninterest expenses:                   
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 5,027   5,212   4,883   5,326   5,116 
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 920   1,076   825   904   983 
Advertising 219   171   204   311   229 
Data processing 806   712   691   720   687 
Communications 99   100   89   80   72 
Professional fees 196   347   196   190   177 
Real estate owned (8)  (10)  12   -   1 
Loan processing expense -   -   -   -   - 
Other 466   596   563   602   672 
Total noninterest expense 7,725   8,204   7,463   8,133   7,937 
Income before income taxes 7,620   6,065   6,687   5,646   5,067 
Income tax expense 1,400   1,427   1,399   941   718 
Net income$6,220  $4,638  $5,288  $4,705  $4,349 
                    
Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP) 50.40%  59.66%  51.54%  60.35%  62.37%
Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP) 54.78%  59.66%  59.58%  62.58%  63.77%
                    


MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
 At or For the Three Months Ended 
 June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
 2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
 (Dollars in Thousands) 
Condensed Results of Operations:                   
Net interest loss$53  $152  $(92) $(760) $(552)
Provision for credit losses 10   (40)  36   (75)  54 
Total noninterest income 22,643   15,731   17,455   21,386   25,081 
Noninterest expenses:                   
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 16,312   12,054   13,781   15,930   16,886 
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 833   853   754   953   1,046 
Advertising 527   552   523   615   758 
Data processing 507   498   542   570   549 
Communications 158   135   135   152   168 
Professional fees 303   1,373   917   379   569 
Real estate owned -   -   -   -   - 
Loan processing expense 817   920   486   697   861 
Other 1,230   1,751   814   1,261   1,641 
Total noninterest expense 20,687   18,136   17,952   20,557   22,478 
(Loss) income before income taxes (benefit) expense 1,999   (2,213)  (625)  144   1,997 
Income tax (benefit) expense) 531   (588)  (428)  194   684 
Net (loss) income$1,468  $(1,625) $(197) $(50) $1,313 
                    
Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP) 91.15%  114.18%  103.39%  99.67%  91.64%
Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP) 100.63%  114.18%  97.74%  96.23%  94.62%
                    
Loan originations$588,838  $387,729  $470,650  $558,729  $634,109 
Purchase 91.7%  87.5%  82.1%  88.9%  92.7%
Refinance 8.3%  12.5%  17.9%  11.1%  7.3%
Gross margin on loans sold(1) 3.84%  3.98%  3.74%  3.83%  3.93%
                    

(1) Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations.

Contact: Mark R. Gerke
Chief Financial Officer
414-459-4012
markgerke@wsbonline.com


