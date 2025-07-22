Xometry to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 5, 2025

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace connecting buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, announced it will report its second quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on August 5, 2025.

Xometry will host its conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) on the same day. In addition to its press release announcing its second quarter 2025 financial results, Xometry will also release an earnings presentation, which will be available on its investor website at investors.xometry.com .

Xometry, Inc. Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

8:30 a.m. ET/ 5:30 a.m. PT

To register please use the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIc4856c2a540a497f94829fb6dcdfea27

You may also visit the Xometry Investor Relations Homepage at investors.xometry.com to listen to a live webcast of the call

The earnings webcast presentation will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website.

About Xometry

Xometry’s (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-powered marketplace , popular Thomasnet ® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at xometry.com and xometry.eu .

