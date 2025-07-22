Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2025 Six-Month Financial Results

 | Source: Middlefield Banc Corp. Middlefield Banc Corp.

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

2025 Second-Quarter Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis):

 Earnings per share increased 46.2% year-over-year to $0.76 per diluted share
 Asset quality improved from the 2024 fourth quarter with nonperforming assets to total assets decreasing by 32 basis points to 1.30%
 Net interest margin expanded 37 basis points to 3.88% and increased 19 basis points from the 2025 first quarter
 Total loans increased $84.2 million, or 5.6% to a record $1.58 billion
 Total assets increased $96.2 million, or 5.3% to a record $1.92 billion
 Book value increased 4.3% to $26.74 from $25.63 per share, while tangible book value(1) increased 6.1% to $21.60 from $20.37 per share

 (1) See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”

“The second quarter of 2025 was another strong quarter of growth, profitability and value creation for Middlefield,” stated Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. “Total loans have increased at an 8.2% annualized rate since the beginning of the year to a record $1.58 billion, asset quality continued to improve sequentially, and our net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 expanded 37 basis points year-over-year to 3.88%.  These results led to strong growth in profitability during the quarter.  Net income also benefited from a $1.2 million net gain on the exchange of real estate associated with the relocation of our Westerville, Ohio branch.  Relocating our Westerville office is a great opportunity, supported by favorable demographics and underscores our multi-year strategy to expand our presence in the Central Ohio region. We expect our new Westerville branch to open in the second half of 2025.”

“I am pleased by the strong start to 2025 and the direction we are headed.  We remain focused on investing in our platform, which includes upgrades to our technology infrastructure, adding new, experienced commercial bankers, and pursuing opportunities to expand Middlefield across our compelling Ohio markets.  As a result of these efforts and the contributions of our high-performing team, we expect additional loan and core deposit growth to benefit profitability throughout the remainder of 2025,” concluded Mr. Zimmerly.

Income Statement
Net interest income for the 2025 second quarter increased 15.6% to $17.4 million, compared to $15.1 million for the 2024 second quarter. The net interest margin for the 2025 second quarter was 3.88%, compared to 3.51% for the same period of 2024. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, increased 11.6% to $33.5 million, compared to $30.1 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to strong loan growth, a decrease in FHLB advances, and an overall decline in rates for deposits. Net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was 3.79%, compared to 3.53% last year. 

Noninterest income for the 2025 second quarter was $3.1 million, compared to $1.8 million for the same period the previous year. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, noninterest income increased $1.5 million to $5.0 million, compared to $3.6 million for the same period in 2024.  In April 2025, Middlefield completed an exchange of real estate with the City of Westerville, Ohio for a parcel of land that had a fair value of $1.5 million. In exchange, Middlefield transferred land and a building with related furnishings associated with its current branch located in Westerville, Ohio. The transferred branch had a net book value of $221,000. The exchange of real estate transaction resulted in a one-time, non-cash gain of $1.2 million.

For the 2025 second quarter, noninterest expense was $13.7 million, compared to $11.9 million for the 2024 second quarter. Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $25.8 million, compared to $23.9 million for the same period in 2024. Noninterest expense for the 2025 second quarter included a $700,000 loss associated with recording a separate property located in Westerville, Ohio as held for sale.     

Net income for the 2025 second quarter was $6.2 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $11.0 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, compared to $8.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the same period last year. 

For the 2025 second quarter, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $6.9 million, compared to $4.9 million for the same period of 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $12.7 million, compared to $9.7 million for the same period last year.  (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.)

Balance Sheet
Total assets at June 30, 2025, increased 5.3% to a record $1.92 billion, compared to $1.83 billion at June 30, 2024. Total loans at June 30, 2025, were a record $1.58 billion, compared to $1.50 billion at June 30, 2024. The 5.6% year-over-year increase in total loans was primarily due to higher home equity lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, non-owner occupied, and owner occupied loans, partially offset by a reduction in construction and other loans and multifamily loans.

The investment securities available-for-sale portfolio was $161.1 million at June 30, 2025, compared with $166.4 million at June 30, 2024.

Total liabilities at June 30, 2025, increased 5.4% to $1.71 billion, compared to $1.62 billion at June 30, 2024. Total deposits at June 30, 2025, were $1.59 billion, compared to $1.47 billion at June 30, 2024. The 8.4% year-over-year increase in deposits was primarily due to growth in money market and interest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by declines in savings deposit accounts. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were 24.2% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, compared to 26.3% at June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2025, the Company had brokered deposits of $165.1 million, compared to $86.5 million at June 30, 2024.

Michael C. Ranttila, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “Middlefield’s highly profitable financial model, disciplined loan pricing, and strong liquidity levels provides us with the flexibility to support both loan and operational growth. We continue to monitor our funding mix to support our loan portfolio at a reasonable cost, and such actions contributed to a seven-basis point reduction in our cost of funds since the beginning of the year.  Throughout the second half of 2025, we are focused on growing core deposits by improving the mix of commercial and industrial loans and growing treasury management relationships.”

Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at June 30, 2025:

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Balance  Percent of
CRE Portfolio		  Percent of
Loan Portfolio		  Weighted Average
Loan-to-Value		 
                 
Multi-Family $79,497   11.7%  5.0%  64.7%
Owner Occupied                
Real Estate and Rental and Leasing  56,806   8.3%  3.6%  55.6%
Other Services (except Public Administration)  40,734   6.0%  2.6%  58.2%
Manufacturing  17,919   2.6%  1.1%  44.4%
Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting  12,318   1.8%  0.8%  36.3%
Educational Services  11,844   1.7%  0.7%  50.1%
Other  57,024   8.3%  3.6%  54.1%
Total Owner Occupied $196,645   28.7%  12.4%    
Non-Owner Occupied                
Real Estate and Rental and Leasing  333,645   49.0%  21.1%  54.8%
Accommodation and Food Services  40,430   5.9%  2.6%  57.0%
Health Care and Social Assistance  19,456   2.9%  1.2%  65.9%
Manufacturing  7,412   1.1%  0.5%  46.7%
Other  4,089   0.7%  0.3%  76.4%
Total Non-Owner Occupied $405,032   59.6%  25.7%    
Total CRE $681,174   100.0%  43.1%    


Stockholders' Equity and Dividends
At June 30, 2025, stockholders' equity was $216.1 million, compared to $206.8 million at June 30, 2024. The 4.5% year-over-year increase in stockholders' equity was primarily from higher retained earnings, partially offset by an increase in the unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment portfolio. On a per-share basis, shareholders' equity at June 30, 2025, was $26.74, compared to $25.63 at June 30, 2024.

At June 30, 2025, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $174.6 million, compared to $164.3 million at June 30, 2024. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $21.60 at June 30, 2025, compared to $20.37 at June 30, 2024. (1)See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.42 per share, totaling $3.4 million. Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, the Company increased the quarterly cash dividend by $0.01, or 5% from the previous year's $0.20 per share quarterly cash dividend.  

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock.  

At June 30, 2025, the Company's equity-to-assets ratio was 11.23%, compared to 11.31% at June 30, 2024.

Asset Quality
For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a recovery of credit losses of $411,000, compared to a recovery of credit losses of $49,000 for the same period of 2024.  

Net recoveries were $227,000, or (0.03%) of average loans, annualized, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net recoveries of $97,000, or (0.01%) of average loans, annualized, for the same period of 2024.      

Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2025, were $25.1 million, compared to $16.0 million at June 30, 2024. The year-over-year increase in nonperforming assets was primarily due to a $12.0 million loan moved to nonaccrual in the 2024 third quarter. The allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2025, stood at $22.3 million, or 1.41% of total loans, compared to $21.8 million, or 1.46% of total loans at June 30, 2024. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was mainly from changes in projected loss drivers, prepayment assumptions, curtailment expectations over the reasonable and supportable forecast period, and geographic footprint of unemployment data, as well as an overall increase in total loans.

Mr. Ranttila continued, “Asset quality demonstrates the success of our disciplined approach to credit quality and risk management, as nonperforming assets to total assets have improved to 1.30% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.56% at March 31, 2025, and 1.62% at December 31, 2024.  Over the past six months, non-performing assets declined by $4.9 million from $30.0 million at December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of the successful payoff of one previously disclosed non-accruing loan.  In addition, reductions in the reserve against individually analyzed loans as well as the reserve for unfunded commitments drove a $506,000 recovery for credit losses in the second quarter. We continue to expect stable economic activity across our Central, Western and Northeast Ohio markets that will support loan demand and asset quality throughout 2025.” 

About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.92 billion at June 30, 2025. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.'s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the following Consolidated Financial Highlights tables below.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are several important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
Balance Sheets (period end) 2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks $59,145  $56,150  $46,037  $61,851  $50,496 
Federal funds sold  13,701   10,720   9,755   12,022   1,762 
Cash and cash equivalents  72,846   66,870   55,792   73,873   52,258 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value  161,116   165,014   165,802   169,895   166,424 
Other investments  1,014   1,021   855   895   881 
Loans held for sale  152   -   -   249   - 
Loans:                    
Commercial real estate:                    
Owner occupied  196,645   185,412   181,447   187,313   182,809 
Non-owner occupied  405,032   413,621   412,291   407,159   385,648 
Multifamily  79,497   88,737   89,849   94,798   86,951 
Residential real estate  357,217   351,274   353,442   345,748   337,121 
Commercial and industrial  257,519   235,547   229,034   213,172   234,702 
Home equity lines of credit  156,297   147,154   143,379   137,761   131,047 
Construction and other  123,531   122,653   103,608   111,550   132,530 
Consumer installment  6,187   5,951   6,564   7,030   6,896 
Total loans  1,581,925   1,550,349   1,519,614   1,504,531   1,497,704 
Less allowance for credit losses  22,335   22,401   22,447   22,526   21,795 
Net loans  1,559,590   1,527,948   1,497,167   1,482,005   1,475,909 
Premises and equipment, net  20,304   20,494   20,565   20,528   20,744 
Premises and equipment held for sale  1,015   -   -   -   - 
Goodwill  36,356   36,356   36,356   36,356   36,356 
Core deposit intangibles  5,112   5,362   5,611   5,869   6,126 
Bank-owned life insurance  35,102   34,866   35,259   35,049   34,802 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  31,762   30,425   35,952   32,916   34,686 
TOTAL ASSETS $1,924,369  $1,888,356  $1,853,359  $1,857,635  $1,828,186 


  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing demand $386,248  $369,492  $377,875  $390,933  $387,024 
Interest-bearing demand  221,146   222,953   208,291   218,002   206,542 
Money market  466,935   481,664   414,074   376,619   355,630 
Savings  184,534   189,943   197,749   199,984   192,472 
Time  334,755   275,673   247,704   327,231   327,876 
Total deposits  1,593,618   1,539,725   1,445,693   1,512,769   1,469,544 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  89,000   110,000   172,400   106,000   125,000 
Other borrowings  11,557   11,609   11,660   11,711   11,762 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  14,142   13,229   13,044   16,450   15,092 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  1,708,317   1,674,563   1,642,797   1,646,930   1,621,398 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,960,503 shares issued, 8,081,193 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025  162,195   162,195   161,999   161,916   161,823 
Additional paid-in capital  811   515   246   108   - 
Retained earnings  116,892   112,432   109,299   106,067   105,342 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (22,937)  (20,440)  (20,073)  (16,477)  (19,468)
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,879,310 shares as of June 30, 2025  (40,909)  (40,909)  (40,909)  (40,909)  (40,909)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  216,052   213,793   210,562   210,705   206,788 
                     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,924,369  $1,888,356  $1,853,359  $1,857,635  $1,828,186 


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
Statements of Income 2025  2025  2024  2024  2024  2025  2024 
                             
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                            
Interest and fees on loans $25,122  $23,387  $23,308  $23,441  $23,422  $48,509  $45,817 
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions  325   291   320   348   386   616   823 
Federal funds sold  120   155   151   143   122   275   274 
Investment securities:                            
Taxable interest  526   530   528   528   505   1,056   972 
Tax-exempt interest  960   960   961   962   966   1,920   1,938 
Dividends on stock  183   150   170   191   198   333   387 
Total interest and dividend income  27,236   25,473   25,438   25,613   25,599   52,709   50,211 
INTEREST EXPENSE                            
Deposits  8,789   7,885   8,582   8,792   8,423   16,674   15,889 
Short-term borrowings  870   1,347   1,128   1,575   1,920   2,217   3,913 
Other borrowings  140   143   173   173   173   283   357 
Total interest expense  9,799   9,375   9,883   10,540   10,516   19,174   20,159 
NET INTEREST INCOME  17,437   16,098   15,555   15,073   15,083   33,535   30,052 
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses  (506)  95   (177)  2,234   87   (411)  (49)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                            
FOR (RECOVERY OF) CREDIT LOSSES  17,943   16,003   15,732   12,839   14,996   33,946   30,101 
NONINTEREST INCOME                            
Service charges on deposit accounts  1,061   989   1,068   959   971   2,050   1,880 
Gain (Loss) on equity securities  (7)  (34)  56   14   (27)  (41)  (79)
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  230   493   230   246   227   723   454 
Gain on sale of loans  39   24   64   56   69   63   79 
Revenue from investment services  310   268   237   206   269   578   473 
Gain on exchange of real estate  1,229   -   -   -   -   1,229   - 
Gross rental income  -   -   -   -   -   -   67 
Other income  216   204   259   262   251   420   682 
Total noninterest income  3,078   1,944   1,914   1,743   1,760   5,022   3,556 
                             
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                            
Salaries and employee benefits  6,734   6,557   5,996   6,201   6,111   13,291   12,444 
Occupancy expense  667   687   596   627   601   1,354   1,153 
Equipment expense  248   225   221   203   261   473   501 
Data processing costs  1,273   1,271   1,174   1,214   1,135   2,544   2,417 
Ohio state franchise tax  399   399   390   399   397   798   794 
Federal deposit insurance expense  267   267   293   255   256   534   507 
Professional fees  521   598   611   539   557   1,119   1,115 
Advertising expense  451   364   371   283   508   815   927 
Software amortization expense  95   90   83   74   21   185   43 
Core deposit intangible amortization  250   249   258   257   258   499   516 
Loss on premises and equipment held for sale  693   -   -   -   -   693   - 
Gross other real estate owned expenses  -   -   -   -   -   -   99 
Other expense  2,053   1,486   1,810   1,819   1,797   3,539   3,351 
Total noninterest expense  13,651   12,193   11,803   11,871   11,902   25,844   23,867 
                             
Income before income taxes  7,370   5,754   5,843   2,711   4,854   13,124   9,790 
Income taxes  1,213   924   995   371   690   2,137   1,459 
                             
NET INCOME $6,157  $4,830  $4,848  $2,340  $4,164  $10,987  $8,331 
                             
PTPP (1) $6,864  $5,849  $5,666  $4,945  $4,941  $12,713  $9,741 


(1)  See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024  2025  2024 
Per common share data                            
Net income per common share - basic $0.76  $0.60  $0.60  $0.29  $0.52  $1.36  $1.04 
Net income per common share - diluted $0.76  $0.60  $0.60  $0.29  $0.52  $1.36  $1.03 
Dividends declared per share $0.21  $0.21  $0.20  $0.20  $0.20  $0.42  $0.40 
Book value per share (period end) $26.74  $26.46  $26.08  $26.11  $25.63  $26.74  $25.63 
Tangible book value per share (period end) (1) (2) $21.60  $21.29  $20.88  $20.87  $20.37  $21.60  $20.37 
Dividends declared $1,697  $1,697  $1,616  $1,615  $1,613  $3,394  $3,226 
Dividend yield  2.80%  3.05%  2.84%  2.76%  3.34%  2.81%  3.34%
Dividend payout ratio  27.56%  35.13%  33.33%  69.02%  38.74%  30.89%  38.72%
Average shares outstanding - basic  8,081,193   8,078,805   8,071,905   8,071,032   8,067,144   8,080,006   8,079,174 
Average shares outstanding - diluted  8,113,572   8,097,545   8,092,357   8,086,872   8,072,499   8,107,066   8,084,529 
Period ending shares outstanding  8,081,193   8,081,193   8,073,708   8,071,032   8,067,144   8,081,193   8,067,144 
                             
Selected ratios                            
Return on average assets (Annualized)  1.29%  1.04%  1.04%  0.50%  0.91%  1.17%  0.91%
Return on average equity (Annualized)  11.53%  9.22%  9.19%  4.45%  8.15%  10.39%  8.16%
Return on average tangible common equity (1) (3)  14.31%  11.48%  11.50%  5.58%  10.29%  12.92%  10.30%
Efficiency (4)  64.49%  65.22%  65.05%  67.93%  67.97%  64.83%  68.32%
Equity to assets at period end  11.23%  11.32%  11.36%  11.34%  11.31%  11.23%  11.31%
Noninterest expense to average assets  0.72%  0.65%  0.63%  0.66%  0.64%  1.36%  1.30%


(1)  See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.
(2)  Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding.
(3)  Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity.
(4)  The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income.


  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
Yields 2025  2025  2024  2024  2024  2025  2024 
Interest-earning assets:                            
Loans receivable (1)  6.40%  6.17%  6.12%  6.19%  6.27%  6.29%  6.19%
Investment securities (1) (2)  3.64%  3.69%  3.63%  3.62%  3.59%  3.67%  3.56%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks  4.13%  3.57%  4.23%  4.27%  4.59%  3.84%  4.74%
Total interest-earning assets  6.03%  5.81%  5.78%  5.84%  5.92%  5.92%  5.85%
Deposits:                            
Interest-bearing demand deposits  2.49%  2.13%  2.07%  2.16%  1.93%  2.31%  1.90%
Money market deposits  3.53%  3.38%  3.81%  3.93%  3.95%  3.46%  3.88%
Savings deposits  0.86%  0.82%  0.75%  0.71%  0.64%  0.84%  0.61%
Certificates of deposit  3.66%  3.93%  4.21%  4.49%  4.57%  3.79%  4.32%
Total interest-bearing deposits  2.95%  2.82%  3.05%  3.17%  3.15%  2.89%  3.02%
Non-Deposit Funding:                            
Borrowings  4.54%  4.58%  4.93%  5.54%  5.60%  4.56%  5.60%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3.06%  3.01%  3.21%  3.41%  3.45%  3.04%  3.34%
Cost of deposits  2.21%  2.10%  2.24%  2.33%  2.30%  2.16%  2.19%
Cost of funds  2.34%  2.30%  2.41%  2.58%  2.61%  2.32%  2.52%
Net interest margin (3)  3.88%  3.69%  3.56%  3.46%  3.51%  3.79%  3.53%


(1)  Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.
(2)  Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3)  Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
Asset quality data 2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                    
Nonperforming assets (1) $25,052  $29,550  $29,984  $30,078  $15,961 
                     
Allowance for credit losses $22,335  $22,401  $22,447  $22,526  $21,795 
Allowance for credit losses/total loans  1.41%  1.44%  1.48%  1.50%  1.46%
Net charge-offs (recoveries):                    
Quarter-to-date $(18) $(209) $151  $1,382  $(29)
Year-to-date  (227)  (209)  1,436   1,285   (97)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized:                    
Quarter-to-date  (0.00%)  (0.06%)  0.04%  0.36%  (0.01%)
Year-to-date  (0.03%)  (0.06%)  0.10%  0.11%  (0.01%)
                     
Nonperforming loans/total loans  1.58%  1.91%  1.97%  2.00%  1.07%
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans  89.15%  75.81%  74.86%  74.89%  136.55%
Nonperforming assets/total assets  1.30%  1.56%  1.62%  1.62%  0.87%


(1) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans.


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended 
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
                     
Stockholders' equity $216,052  $213,793  $210,562  $210,705  $206,788 
Less goodwill and other intangibles  41,468   41,718   41,967   42,225   42,482 
Tangible common equity $174,584  $172,075  $168,595  $168,480  $164,306 
                     
Shares outstanding  8,081,193   8,081,193   8,073,708   8,071,032   8,067,144 
Tangible book value per share $21.60  $21.29  $20.88  $20.87  $20.37 



Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity		 For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended 
                             
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024  2025  2024 
                             
Average stockholders' equity $214,144  $212,465  $209,864  $209,096  $205,379  $213,235  $205,330 
Less average goodwill and other intangibles  41,589   41,839   42,092   42,350   42,607   41,714   42,609 
Average tangible common equity $172,555  $170,626  $167,772  $166,746  $162,772  $171,521  $162,721 
                             
Net income $6,157  $4,830  $4,848  $2,340  $4,164  $10,987  $8,331 
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)  14.31%  11.48%  11.50%  5.58%  10.29%  12.92%  10.30%



Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)		 For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended 
                             
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024  2025  2024 
                             
Net income $6,157  $4,830  $4,848  $2,340  $4,164  $10,987  $8,331 
Add income taxes  1,213   924   995   371   690   2,137   1,459 
Add provision for (recovery of) credit losses  (506)  95   (177)  2,234   87   (411)  (49)
PTPP $6,864  $5,849  $5,666  $4,945  $4,941  $12,713  $9,741 


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended 
  June 30,  June 30, 
  2025  2024 
  Average      Average  Average      Average 
  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost 
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable (1) $1,576,050  $25,122   6.40% $1,503,440  $23,422   6.27%
Investment securities (1) (2)  191,619   1,486   3.64%  191,752   1,471   3.62%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)  61,012   628   4.13%  61,891   706   4.59%
Total interest-earning assets  1,828,681   27,236   6.03%  1,757,083   25,599   5.93%
Noninterest-earning assets  79,414           86,431         
Total assets $1,908,095          $1,843,514         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits $217,859  $1,353   2.49% $209,965  $1,009   1.93%
Money market deposits  489,525   4,313   3.53%  337,937   3,320   3.95%
Savings deposits  188,999   404   0.86%  192,577   305   0.64%
Certificates of deposit  297,727   2,719   3.66%  333,542   3,789   4.57%
Short-term borrowings  77,666   870   4.49%  138,656   1,920   5.57%
Other borrowings  11,588   140   4.85%  11,791   173   5.90%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,283,364   9,799   3.06%  1,224,468   10,516   3.45%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  397,493           396,626         
Other liabilities  13,094           17,042         
Stockholders' equity  214,144           205,379         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,908,095          $1,843,514         
Net interest income     $17,437          $15,083     
Interest rate spread (4)          2.97%          2.48%
Net interest margin (5)          3.88%          3.52%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities          142.49%          143.50%


(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $266 and  $289 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.


  For the Three Months Ended 
  June 30,  March 31, 
  2025  2025 
  Average      Average  Average      Average 
  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost 
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable (1) $1,576,050  $25,122   6.40% $1,537,337  $23,387   6.17%
Investment securities (1) (2)  191,619   1,486   3.64%  191,996   1,490   3.69%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)  61,012   628   4.13%  67,661   596   3.57%
Total interest-earning assets  1,828,681   27,236   6.03%  1,796,994   25,473   5.81%
Noninterest-earning assets  79,414           84,542         
Total assets $1,908,095          $1,881,536         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits $217,859  $1,353   2.49% $220,192  $1,154   2.13%
Money market deposits  489,525   4,313   3.53%  458,446   3,816   3.38%
Savings deposits  188,999   404   0.86%  192,931   388   0.82%
Certificates of deposit  297,727   2,719   3.66%  261,006   2,527   3.93%
Short-term borrowings  77,666   870   4.49%  120,238   1,347   4.54%
Other borrowings  11,588   140   4.85%  11,639   143   4.98%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,283,364   9,799   3.06%  1,264,452   9,375   3.01%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  397,493           390,354         
Other liabilities  13,094           14,265         
Stockholders' equity  214,144           212,465         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,908,095          $1,881,536         
Net interest income     $17,437          $16,098     
Interest rate spread (4)          2.97%          2.80%
Net interest margin (5)          3.88%          3.69%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities          142.49%          142.12%


(1)  Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $266 and $272 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.


  For the Six Months Ended 
  June 30,  June 30, 
  2025  2024 
  Average      Average  Average      Average 
  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost 
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable (1) $1,556,693  $48,509   6.29% $1,489,992  $45,817   6.19%
Investment securities (1) (2)  191,807   2,976   3.67%  191,801   2,910   3.59%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)  64,336   1,224   3.84%  63,015   1,484   4.74%
Total interest-earning assets  1,812,836   52,709   5.92%  1,744,808   50,211   5.85%
Noninterest-earning assets  81,979           88,291         
Total assets $1,894,815          $1,833,099         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits $219,026  $2,506   2.31% $210,487  $1,986   1.90%
Money market deposits  473,985   8,130   3.46%  318,208   6,147   3.88%
Savings deposits  190,965   792   0.84%  196,828   594   0.61%
Certificates of deposit  279,366   5,246   3.79%  333,706   7,162   4.32%
Short-term borrowings  98,952   2,217   4.52%  141,507   3,913   5.56%
Other borrowings  11,614   283   4.91%  11,815   357   6.08%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,273,908   19,174   3.04%  1,212,551   20,159   3.34%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  393,923           398,417         
Other liabilities  13,749           16,801         
Stockholders' equity  213,235           205,330         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,894,815          $1,833,099         
Net interest income     $33,535          $30,052     
Interest rate spread (4)          2.88%          2.51%
Net interest margin (5)          3.79%          3.53%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities          142.31%          143.90%


(1)  Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $538 and $570 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.


  
Company Contact:Investor and Media Contact:
Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr.
President and Chief Executive Officer
Middlefield Banc Corp.
(419) 673-1217
rzimmerly@middlefieldbank.com 		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com 

Recommended Reading