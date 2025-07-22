Intuitive Machines Announces Date for Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

HOUSTON, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR) (“Intuitive Machines”) (“Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on Thursday, August 7, 2025, before the market opens. Following the news release, the Company will host a conference call the same day at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

To participate in the call, please dial (800) 715-9871 (USA & Canada) or (646) 307-1963 (International) and reference Conference ID 2175878.

A webcast replay will be available on the investors portion of the Intuitive Machines website at https://investors.intuitivemachines.com/.

Please visit the Investor Relations website at https://investors.intuitivemachines.com/ on Thursday, August 7, 2025, to view the earnings release before the conference call.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a diversified space technology, infrastructure, and services company focused on fundamentally disrupting lunar access economics. In 2024, Intuitive Machines successfully soft-landed the Company’s Nova-C class lunar lander, on the Moon, returning the United States to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. In 2025, Intuitive Machines returned to the lunar south pole with a second lander. The Company’s products and services are focused through three pillars of space commercialization: Delivery Services, Data Transmission Services, and Infrastructure as a Service. For more information, please visit intuitivemachines.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:

investors@intuitivemachines.com

For media inquiries:

press@intuitivemachines.com

