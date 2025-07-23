STACK Infrastructure Secures AUD $1.3 Billion in Green Financing to Accelerate Expansion of MEL01 Hyperscale Campus in Melbourne

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to some of the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced the successful close of an AUD $1.3 billion green financing facility to fund the next phase of development at its MEL01 hyperscale campus in West Melbourne, Australia. The facility was fully underwritten by five Mandated Lead Arrangers and Underwriters (MLAUBs): Deutsche Bank, MUFG Bank, Natixis, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, and Société Générale.

Since Q2 2024, STACK has executed more than $2 billion in financings to support its operations in Australia. To date, STACK has raised more than $36.1 billion in capital globally, demonstrating strong institutional confidence in STACK’s long-term strategy and its ability to support customers’ digital infrastructure growth across key global markets.

“This transaction demonstrates STACK’s strategic execution in Asia Pacific and highlights our ability to align with long-term capital partners who share our vision,” said Preet Gona, Chief Executive Officer of STACK APAC. “We remain committed to our clients’ hyperscale demand in one of the region’s most rapidly growing digital infrastructure markets.”

The structure of the facility enhances STACK’s ability to scale efficiently in response to demand. By leveraging high-quality, income-generating assets, STACK secured favorable terms that enable continued investment in critical infrastructure—reinforcing its role as a premier digital infrastructure partner in Asia Pacific and across a globally diversified platform. With operations spanning four countries in the region and an expanding footprint across key international markets, STACK continues to execute on its long-term global growth strategy.

About STACK Infrastructure

STACK is a proven, trusted partner for the world’s most innovative companies, designing, developing, and operating sustainable global digital infrastructure. Backed by an unmatched record of reliable delivery and development expertise, STACK brings speed, scale, certainty, and responsibility to the demands of a rapidly evolving digital infrastructure landscape.

For more information about STACK, please visit: www.stackinfra.com.

Media Contact:

Sammer Khalaf

press@stackinfra.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea3103a6-bd49-4c3c-bcdf-2b71da907b7b