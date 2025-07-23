Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
23 July 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 22 July 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 452.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 457.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):454.147767

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of  1,160,352 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,585,455 have voting rights and 3,762,348 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE454.14776715,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
188457.0008:10:28LSE  
188457.0008:10:28LSE  
194455.0009:02:48LSE  
442455.0009:02:48LSE  
402455.0009:17:11LSE  
156455.5009:20:50LSE  
480455.5009:20:50LSE  
24455.5009:20:50LSE  
504454.5009:42:15LSE  
127454.5009:42:15LSE  
285454.5009:42:15LSE  
478454.0009:50:09LSE  
167453.0010:14:50LSE  
191453.0010:14:50LSE  
244453.0010:15:01LSE  
188454.0010:49:08LSE  
270454.0010:49:45LSE  
533453.5011:11:20LSE  
95454.0011:23:36LSE  
603454.0011:23:36LSE  
603453.5011:36:00LSE  
660453.5011:49:47LSE  
387453.0012:14:37LSE  
252452.5012:24:23LSE  
157452.5012:31:18LSE  
31452.5012:31:18LSE  
46452.5012:42:58LSE  
123454.0013:05:04LSE  
14454.0013:22:44LSE  
5454.0013:22:44LSE  
200454.0013:22:44LSE  
22454.0013:22:44LSE  
721454.0013:26:00LSE  
72454.0013:26:00LSE  
177454.0013:26:00LSE  
188453.5013:30:12LSE  
264453.5013:43:14LSE  
759455.5014:34:36LSE  
769455.5014:34:36LSE  
771454.5014:41:11LSE  
188454.5014:41:11LSE  
44454.5014:41:11LSE  
1454.5014:41:11LSE  
15454.5014:41:11LSE  
394454.5014:41:11LSE  
134454.5014:41:12LSE  
250453.5014:52:56LSE  
98453.5014:52:56LSE  
395453.0014:53:18LSE  
788453.0015:00:42LSE  
345453.0015:00:42LSE  
206454.0015:14:15LSE  
162454.5015:17:32LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


Recommended Reading