LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

23 July 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 22 July 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 452.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 457.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 454.147767

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,160,352 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,585,455 have voting rights and 3,762,348 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 454.147767 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 188 457.00 08:10:28 LSE 188 457.00 08:10:28 LSE 194 455.00 09:02:48 LSE 442 455.00 09:02:48 LSE 402 455.00 09:17:11 LSE 156 455.50 09:20:50 LSE 480 455.50 09:20:50 LSE 24 455.50 09:20:50 LSE 504 454.50 09:42:15 LSE 127 454.50 09:42:15 LSE 285 454.50 09:42:15 LSE 478 454.00 09:50:09 LSE 167 453.00 10:14:50 LSE 191 453.00 10:14:50 LSE 244 453.00 10:15:01 LSE 188 454.00 10:49:08 LSE 270 454.00 10:49:45 LSE 533 453.50 11:11:20 LSE 95 454.00 11:23:36 LSE 603 454.00 11:23:36 LSE 603 453.50 11:36:00 LSE 660 453.50 11:49:47 LSE 387 453.00 12:14:37 LSE 252 452.50 12:24:23 LSE 157 452.50 12:31:18 LSE 31 452.50 12:31:18 LSE 46 452.50 12:42:58 LSE 123 454.00 13:05:04 LSE 14 454.00 13:22:44 LSE 5 454.00 13:22:44 LSE 200 454.00 13:22:44 LSE 22 454.00 13:22:44 LSE 721 454.00 13:26:00 LSE 72 454.00 13:26:00 LSE 177 454.00 13:26:00 LSE 188 453.50 13:30:12 LSE 264 453.50 13:43:14 LSE 759 455.50 14:34:36 LSE 769 455.50 14:34:36 LSE 771 454.50 14:41:11 LSE 188 454.50 14:41:11 LSE 44 454.50 14:41:11 LSE 1 454.50 14:41:11 LSE 15 454.50 14:41:11 LSE 394 454.50 14:41:11 LSE 134 454.50 14:41:12 LSE 250 453.50 14:52:56 LSE 98 453.50 14:52:56 LSE 395 453.00 14:53:18 LSE 788 453.00 15:00:42 LSE 345 453.00 15:00:42 LSE 206 454.00 15:14:15 LSE 162 454.50 15:17:32 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.