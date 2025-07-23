Bitget Wallet Launches Sixth Fomo Thursdays With $6,666 Prize in SYRUP Tokens

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has launched the sixth edition of its Fomo Thursdays weekly staking event, featuring SYRUP, the native token of Maple Finance. This week’s prize pool includes 228,000 SYRUP tokens and a top reward of $6,666 equivalent in SYRUP, with 120,000 entry slots.

Fomo Thursdays is Bitget Wallet’s weekly staking-based token distribution series designed to simplify onchain participation. Users stake $10 USDT to receive a randomized scratch card and can claim their full stake back after the event. All rewards are distributed via smart contracts, removing the need for point systems or trading requirements. A new “Super Draw” mechanism has been introduced for this round. The top prize winner must claim within 24 hours or the $6,666 reward will be redistributed through community giveaways.

Maple Finance is an institutional DeFi protocol focused on credit markets, providing onchain capital for undercollateralized lending. With the launch of its SYRUP token, the platform is expanding access to yield and governance participation. As the DeFi sector increasingly seeks scalable credit infrastructure, Maple has positioned itself to address institutional capital needs onchain. SYRUP is expected to play a central role in aligning incentives across borrowers, lenders, and protocol stakeholders.

“We see growing interest in real-world use cases and institutional DeFi,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. “Featuring SYRUP on Fomo Thursdays bridges access to the credit-focused Maple ecosystem while maintaining a simple, wallet-native user experience.”

The staking window opens July 23 at 13:00 UTC and ends July 24 at 13:00 UTC. Token rewards and USDT refunds will be claimable starting July 24 at 14:00 UTC via the Bitget Wallet app.

