Aerospike Opens Champions of Scale Nominations Worldwide

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospike, Inc. , today opened nominations for its first-ever Champions of Scale awards.

Champions of Scale celebrates CTOs, CIOs, data architecture VPs and directors, or any other technology innovators who’ve built massive and efficient internet-scale data infrastructure that powers outstanding customer and user experiences. The program will showcase their personal and technical journeys in their industry, regardless of the underlying technology stack.

“Today’s IT leaders are expected to rapidly deploy and scale-up applications while still controlling costs and promising lightning-fast and predictable performance – even during the most unpredictable times,” said Subbu Iyer, CEO, Aerospike. “Champions of Scale celebrates the technology heroes who’ve forged new ground, delivered growth, and solved previously impossible or impractical data challenges in ML, generative and agentic AI, and other operations.”

Industry Luminaries to Judge Applications

A panel of industry luminaries in AI, ML, data science, and the large-scale, mission-critical data architectures behind some of the world's most successful companies will judge Champions of Scale applications. The panel will also include two Aerospike executives :

Srini V Srinivasan , Ph.D. , founder and CTO of Aerospike. Recognized as one of the database pioneers in Silicon Valley at companies like Oracle and Yahoo!, Srini has spent decades designing, deploying, and operating high-scale infrastructure.



, Recognized as one of the database pioneers in Silicon Valley at companies like Oracle and Yahoo!, Srini has spent decades designing, deploying, and operating high-scale infrastructure. Srinivasan (Sesh) Seshadri , Ph.D., chief evangelist of Aerospike. Sesh has spent decades building and operating business-critical infrastructure as the former vice president of data and discovery at Target, CTO of Yahoo!, and director of engineering at Google.



About Aerospike

Aerospike is the real-time database for mission-critical use cases and workloads, including machine learning and generative and agentic AI. Aerospike powers millions of transactions per second with millisecond latency, at a fraction of the cost of other databases. Global leaders, including Adobe, Airtel, Barclays, Criteo, DBS Bank, Experian, Grab, HDFC Bank, PayPal, Sony Interactive Entertainment, The Trade Desk, and Wayfair, rely on Aerospike for customer 360, fraud detection, real-time bidding, profile stores, recommendation engines, and other use cases. Try Aerospike for free .