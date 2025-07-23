dacadoo Forges Collaboration with Microsoft to Transform Digital Health Engagement in the Era of AI

Zurich, CH, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dacadoo, a global leader in digital health engagement & health scoring announced today a collaboration with Microsoft to deliver next-generation digital health engagement solutions powered by generative and agentic AI.

This collaboration will bring together dacadoo’s award-winning Digital Health Engagement Platform (DHEP) and Microsoft’s trusted cloud and AI infrastructure – including Azure AI Foundry - to accelerate innovation across health & life insurance, bancassurance, retail, and healthcare. This collaboration reflects both companies’ shared commitment to improving health outcomes through secure, scalable, and intelligent health solutions.

The key goals of the collaboration include:

Delivering agentic, AI-powered health journeys that adapt to each individual in real time.

that adapt to each individual in real time. Developing value-driven solutions for clients in insurance, retail health, and adjacent sectors.

for clients in insurance, retail health, and adjacent sectors. Using Microsoft Azure to ensure enterprise-grade security, scalability, and regulatory compliance.

“Collaborating deeper with Microsoft allows dacadoo to further expand the impact of our patented Health Score and AI-driven lifestyle navigation by integrating with one of the leading technology companies in the world,” said Peter Ohnemus, President & CEO of dacadoo. “Having worked with Microsoft over the last three decades around database technology, business process, and reengineering, we are now working together to drive the next growth and technology platform for helping organizations to engage their customers more effectively and overall supporting healthier populations via our dacadoo Predict & Prevent strategy.”

“At Microsoft, we’re committed to empowering organizations across industries with trusted, innovative solutions that drive meaningful impact,” said Elena Bonfiglioli, General Manager, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Microsoft. “Our collaboration with dacadoo reflects our belief that AI can play a transformative role in improving people’s lives through more personalized experiences, stronger community connections, and better health outcomes. We’re pleased to collaborate with dacadoo to integrate their Digital Health Engagement Platform with Microsoft Azure OpenAI in Foundry Models to deliver the next generation of digital health engagement solutions.”

Early conversations with top insurance firms are well on their way as they explore Microsoft AI integration in the Digital Health Engagement Platform.

With aligned global footprints and complementary expertise, dacadoo and Microsoft are leading the next wave of digital health transformation — one that blends prevention, real-time care, hyper-personalized Lifestyle Navigation and responsible AI into a unified consumer experience around the patented Health Score, Wheel of Life and Risk Engine, which can score mortality and morbidity in real-time (what you can understand, you can improve).

About dacadoo



dacadoo is a Swiss-based technology company that develops technology solutions for digital health engagement and health risk quantification. Our Enterprise SaaS based digital health engagement platform (DHEP) is a mobile-first solution that leverages behavioral science, AI, and gamification to help end-users improve their health outcomes while helping clients to improve customer engagement and loyalty through personalization. This platform is available in over 18 languages and can be licensed as a white label offering or through APIs to develop/enhance custom solutions. Our award-winning Risk Engine, which calculates relative risk on mortality and morbidity in real-time, is also available for license through APIs. dacadoo’s global employees are committed to making the world a healthier place. We strongly value security and privacy, with an Information Security and Privacy Management System certified to ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 standards.

