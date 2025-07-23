MEXC Ventures and Pudgy Penguins Co-Host First Joint EthCC Side Event in Cannes





VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Ventures , the investment arm of the globally leading cryptocurrency exchange MEXC, co-hosted a side event during EthCC Cannes, Europe's premier Ethereum conference, together with renowned Web3 IP Pudgy Penguins on June 30 and July 1. Held on the scenic beaches of the French Riviera in Cannes, the event offered a distinctive experience for Ethereum developers, project founders, and investors by blending community culture with industry engagement.

The two-day event featured a VIP networking dinner followed by a relaxed beach gathering dubbed " BeachFest ." Designed as an invitation-only experience, the side event welcomed a curated group of attendees from EthCC's core community, including top-tier investors, protocol founders, technical leaders, and influential builders. It offered a rare opportunity for high-quality networking and meaningful dialogue beyond the traditional conference setting.





BeachFest was the first offline collaboration between MEXC Ventures and Pudgy Penguins, marking the start of more exciting partnerships to come. The event featured a Pudgy Penguins-themed interactive photo zone, creating a vibrant, community-driven atmosphere that stood out from conventional conference formats. Pudgy Penguins is not only a cultural icon in the NFT space, but has also successfully expanded into offline retail, e-commerce, and global brand licensing. The collaboration reflects MEXC Ventures's continued support for Web3 innovation rooted in cultural relevance and real-world connection.

Participation in EthCC Cannes underscores MEXC Ventures's strategic commitment to Europe and its growing focus on nurturing regional developer communities. EthCC's emphasis on technical innovation, open collaboration, and community-driven development aligns closely with MEXC Ventures's mission of supporting early-stage projects, advancing multi-chain ecosystems, and investing in innovative teams. Through its involvement in EthCC, it demonstrates its ongoing dedication to technological progress and ecosystem growth.

About MEXC Ventures

MEXC Ventures is a comprehensive fund under MEXC dedicated to driving innovation in the cryptocurrency sector through investments in L1/L2 ecosystems, strategic investments, M&A and incubation. Upholding the principle of "Empowering Growth Through Synergy," MEXC Ventures is committed to supporting innovative ideas and active builders in crypto. MEXC Ventures is an investor and supporter of TON and Aptos, and looks forward to staying at the forefront of TON and Aptos' innovations while actively engaging with builders to drive ecosystem growth.

