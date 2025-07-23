CertiK Skynet Report Ranks Leading Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, PYUSD, and RLUSD Among the Top

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CertiK, the largest Web3 security services company, released its Skynet Stablecoin Spotlight Report for H1 2025, detailing the current state of the stablecoin market, how the Skynet Stablecoin Rating Framework provides a tailored system for evaluating a stablecoin’s security risk profile, and recent regulatory impacts on stablecoin adoption and security.

In this report, CertiK noted that stablecoin adoption grew significantly in the first half of 2025; as of July 2025, stablecoins represent approximately 8.9% of the overall crypto market. However, as is the case with the growth of other digital assets, stablecoin expansion has brought increased scrutiny of security, risk, and regulatory compliance. This shift was one of the driving factors behind the development of CertiK’s Skynet rating system, which brings a comprehensive framework for assessing stablecoin activity from a security and risk standpoint, aiming to protect stablecoin users.

The report paints a detailed picture of the current state of the stablecoin market. For instance, aggregate supply of stablecoins grew from $204 billion to $252 billion in the first half of 2025, and monthly settlement volumes rose by 43 percent to $1.39 trillion. Stablecoins such as USDT (Tether) and USDC (Circle) are dominating the stablecoin market, with other stablecoins seeing a steep growth trajectory.

Additionally, CertiK noted how recent regulatory developments are changing the stablecoin landscape. In the United States, the Stablecoin Transparency and Accountability for a Better Ledger Economy (STABLE) Act of 2025 proposes a robust federal framework for stablecoin reserve requirements and monthly audited reserve reports, among other requirements. Concurrently, the Senate passed the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act of 2025, which proposes a tiered regulatory system, allowing smaller issuers (under $10 billion in circulation) to operate under state-level oversight while mandating federal supervision for larger entities. The European Union has enforced its own similar frameworks through Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA).

These frameworks are bifurcating the market into license-ready leaders and non-compliant holdouts. Banks such as Société Générale, Santander, and Bank of America, and payment networks like Visa and Stripe, accelerated stablecoin pilots, signaling that regulated USD-backed coins are moving onto traditional finance rails.

As stablecoin adoption accelerates, security considerations will become all the more important. Thus, the focal point of CertiK’s report is its Skynet Stablecoin Rating Framework, which combines qualitative analysis with quantitative metrics across six key domains: Operational Resilience, Governance Strength, Fundamental Health, Code Security, Market Dynamic, and Community Trust. Some of the leading stablecoins evaluated by CertiK’s framework include USDT, USDC, PYUSD, and USDS.

CertiK’s report noted that the next wave of stablecoin innovation will likely involve the growth of two main stablecoin models: RWA-backed stablecoins and yield-bearing stablecoins. According to the report, the stablecoin market is projected to exceed $300 billion by year-end. In this evolving environment, rigorous risk management, transparent operations, and a proactive compliance posture are the critical determinants of long-term viability.

