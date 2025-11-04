CertiK’s Digital Asset Treasuries Report Provides Quantitative Security and Compliance Framework to Assess DAT Operational Integrity

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CertiK, the largest Web3 security services company and a global leader in formal verification, published its 2025 Skynet Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT) Report, unveiling a security and compliance framework that provides an assessment of a DAT’s operational integrity.

The Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) model has matured from a niche corporate strategy into a popular and growing market, with public companies now holding over $130 billion in digital assets. This model, which defines a class of public companies accumulating digital assets as a primary balance sheet strategy, has successfully created a regulated, high-beta vehicle for traditional finance (TradFi) investors to gain exposure to the crypto ecosystem. However, with recent regulatory progress such as the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) and the enacted United States CLARITY Act, a DAT company’s valuation is no longer driven solely by the size of its holdings, and rather its security and compliance frameworks.

CertiK’s DAT framework includes five critical pillars of analysis to provide firms with a quantitative score: Custodian & Third-Party Diligence, Internal Controls & Operational Security, On-Chain Risk Exposure, Capital Strategy Resilience, and Regulatory & Disclosure Posture. More specifically, CertiK analyzes DATs for factors including diversification of custodians, insider threat mitigation, security best practices, the sustainability of financing models, timeliness of public findings, and more.

According to CertiK’s framework, Strategy, Inc. (MSTR) has received the report’s highest Skynet Score of 91.8. This high ranking is due to factors including the company’s use of regulated custodians, multi-signature security, annual SOC 2 audits, and a transparent disclosure posture with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Other companies with high rankings include MARA Holdings (MARA), Metaplanet Inc. (MTPLF), Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company (BSTR), BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), XXI (CEP), CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK), Hut 8 Mining (HUT), SharpLink Gaming (SBET) and Forward Industries (FORD).

The report touches on DAT industry trends and future outlook, mentioning that DATs with long-term viability are expected to maintain a strong presence as digital asset adoption continues to grow. Ultimately, as the report notes, as the market becomes more crowded and spot exchange traded funds (ETFs) offer a cheaper alternative for direct price exposure, investors will analyze DATs based not on what they hold, but how they hold it.

Full report: https://indd.adobe.com/view/386c8a23-69a5-4e1a-960b-058813c1d24c