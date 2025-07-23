Scientist Dr. Akiko Iwasaki Joins SPEAR Study Group to Investigate Monoclonal Antibodies for Long COVID and COVID-19 Post-Vaccination Syndrome

WALTHAM, Mass., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD), today announced the addition of Akiko Iwasaki, Ph.D., Professor of Immunobiology at Yale School of Medicine, to the SPEAR (Spike Protein Elimination and Recovery) Study Group. The SPEAR Study Group was launched earlier this month to focus on the biology and clinical disease or injury associated with persistent presence of spike antigen from SARS-CoV-2 virus or COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Iwasaki is internationally recognized for her groundbreaking research on viral pathogenesis, human immunobiology, and post-viral chronic conditions, including Long COVID and COVID-19 Post-Vaccination Syndrome (PVS). Dr. Iwasaki is the co-Lead Investigator of the Yale COVID-19 Recovery Study, which investigates how vaccination may alter the immune response in individuals with Long COVID. She also leads several groundbreaking studies into the pathobiology of Long COVID including the Yale LISTEN study and the Mount Sinai-Yale Long COVID study. Her recent work has helped shape the scientific understanding of how persistent SARS-CoV-2 spike protein or viral reservoirs may contribute to the ongoing symptoms in both Long COVID and PVS.

“We are honored to have Dr. Iwasaki join the SPEAR Study Group,” said Marc Elia, Chairman of the Board at Invivyd. “Her scientific leadership, particularly in defining immune responses in post-viral syndromes, brings invaluable insight to this urgent effort. As COVID-19 continues to affect millions of Americans—especially those with lingering or vaccine-related symptoms—Invivyd is leading the effort with monoclonal antibody technology, one of the most transformative breakthroughs in modern medicine, to drive progress forward because people deserve more than hope—they deserve real options."

The SPEAR Study Group was established in response to multiple independent case reports and reported case series from across the U.S. suggesting symptom improvement / remission of Long COVID in individuals with Long COVID following administration of PEMGARDA® (pemivibart), a broadly neutralizing monoclonal antibody currently authorized by the U.S. FDA for the prevention of COVID-19 in certain immunocompromised individuals. PEMGARDA is not authorized for the treatment of Long COVID. Early anecdotal evidence supports a growing body of mechanistic research pointing to persistent SARS-CoV-2 spike protein or other forms of persistent virus or viral material as a potential therapeutic target. The SPEAR Study Group will structure and guide anticipated clinical trials to rigorously assess the safety and exploratory efficacy of monoclonal antibodies in individuals with Long COVID and PVS.

The SPEAR Study Group is actively working toward launching multi-center translational clinical research on Long COVID and PVS using next-generation antibodies like Invivyd’s investigational monoclonal antibody candidate VYD2311.

About PEMGARDA

PEMGARDA® (pemivibart) is a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb). PEMGARDA was engineered from adintrevimab, Invivyd’s investigational mAb that has a robust safety data package and provided evidence of clinical efficacy in global Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. PEMGARDA has demonstrated in vitro neutralizing activity against major SARS-CoV-2 variants, including JN.1, KP.3.1.1, XEC and LP.8.1. PEMGARDA targets the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein receptor binding domain (RBD), thereby inhibiting virus attachment to the human ACE2 receptor on host cells.

PEMGARDA (pemivibart) injection (4500 mg), for intravenous use is an investigational mAb that has not been approved, but has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. FDA under an EUA for the pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) who have moderate-to-severe immune compromise due to certain medical conditions or receipt of certain immunosuppressive medications or treatments and are unlikely to mount an adequate immune response to COVID-19 vaccination. Recipients should not be currently infected with or have had a known recent exposure to an individual infected with SARS-CoV-2.

PEMGARDA is not authorized for use for treatment of COVID-19, treatment of Long COVID, or post-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19. Pre-exposure prophylaxis with PEMGARDA is not a substitute for vaccination in individuals for whom COVID-19 vaccination is recommended. Individuals for whom COVID-19 vaccination is recommended, including individuals with moderate-to-severe immune compromise who may derive benefit from COVID-19 vaccinations, should receive COVID-19 vaccination. In individuals who have recently received a COVID-19 vaccine, PEMGARDA should be administered at least 2 weeks after vaccination.

Anaphylaxis has been observed with PEMGARDA and the PEMGARDA Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers includes a boxed warning for anaphylaxis. The most common adverse reactions included systemic infusion-related reactions and hypersensitivity reactions, local infusion site reactions, and infusion site infiltration or extravasation. For additional information, please see the PEMGARDA full product Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers, including important safety information and boxed warning.

To support the EUA for PEMGARDA, an immunobridging approach was used to determine if PEMGARDA may be effective for pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19. Immunobridging is based on the serum virus neutralizing titer-efficacy relationships identified with other neutralizing human mAbs against SARS-CoV-2. This includes adintrevimab, the parent mAb of pemivibart, and other mAbs that were previously authorized for EUA. There are limitations of the data supporting the benefits of PEMGARDA. Evidence of clinical efficacy for other neutralizing human mAbs against SARS-CoV-2 was based on different populations and SARS-CoV-2 variants that are no longer circulating. Further, the variability associated with cell-based EC50 value determinations, along with limitations related to pharmacokinetic data and efficacy estimates for the mAbs in prior clinical trials, impact the ability to precisely estimate protective titer ranges. Additionally, certain SARS-CoV-2 viral variants may emerge that have substantially reduced susceptibility to PEMGARDA, and PEMGARDA may not be effective at preventing COVID-19 caused by these SARS-CoV-2 viral variants.

The emergency use of PEMGARDA is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of drugs and biological products during the COVID-19 pandemic under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization revoked sooner. PEMGARDA is authorized for use only when the combined national frequency of variants with substantially reduced susceptibility to PEMGARDA is less than or equal to 90%, based on available information including variant susceptibility to PEMGARDA and national variant frequencies.

About VYD2311

VYD2311 is a novel monoclonal antibody (mAb) candidate being developed for COVID-19 to continue to address the urgent need for new prophylactic and therapeutic options. The pharmacokinetic profile and antiviral potency of VYD2311 may offer the ability to deliver clinically meaningful titer levels through more patient-friendly means such as an intramuscular route of administration.

VYD2311 was engineered using Invivyd’s proprietary integrated technology platform and is the product of serial molecular evolution designed to generate an antibody optimized for neutralizing contemporary virus lineages. VYD2311 leverages the same antibody backbone as pemivibart, Invivyd’s investigational mAb granted emergency use authorization in the U.S. for the pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) of symptomatic COVID-19 in certain immunocompromised patients, and adintrevimab, Invivyd’s investigational mAb that has a robust safety data package and demonstrated clinically meaningful results in global Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. Invivyd deploys a proprietary integrated technology platform unique in the industry designed to assess, monitor, develop, and adapt to create best in class antibodies. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for a monoclonal antibody (mAb) in its pipeline of innovative antibody candidates. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

