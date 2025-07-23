Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced second quarter 2025 net income of $3,238,000, or $0.70 per share, an increase of $750,000, or 30.14%, compared to net income of $2,488,000, or $0.55 per share, for the second quarter of 2024. For the first six months of 2025, Southern earned $6,284,000, or $1.36 per share, an increase of $1,118,000, or 21.64%, compared to net income of $5,166,000, or $1.14 per share, for the same six-month period one year ago.

The annualized return on average assets for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2024, was 0.81% and 0.71%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 11.31% for the first six months of 2025 compared to 10.34% for the first six months of 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the six-month period ending June 30, 2025 was 3.20% compared to 2.94% for the same period of 2024.

John R. Waldron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, “We are pleased to report another solid quarter. Our earnings trend remained positive, and credit quality remained strong. Our continued investment in market expansion and staff translated into record loans and total assets at quarter end.”  

The allowance for credit losses totaled $13,224,000, or 1.11% of loans on June 30, 2025. Net loan charge-offs totaled $15,000 for the first six months of 2025, compared to $11,000 for the first six months of 2024. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.01% as of June 30, 2025, and 0.08% as of December 31, 2024.  

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 18 offices within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for credit losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned, mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities, involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., does not update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data)       
 June 30,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
ASSETS       
Cash and cash equivalents$59,176  $73,737 
Federal funds sold 257   259 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 160,961   159,320 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 68,398   60,454 
Loans held-for-sale 180   995 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $13,224 – 2025, $12,782 - 2024 1,180,162   1,103,652 
Premises and equipment, net 25,502   25,600 
Net cash surrender value of life insurance 28,050   23,139 
Goodwill 13,422   13,422 
Other intangible assets, net 93   111 
Other assets 35,062   35,866 
TOTAL ASSETS$1,571,263  $1,496,555 
        
LIABILITIES        
Deposits:       
Non-interest bearing$233,369  $223,583 
Interest bearing 1,070,746   1,028,212 
Total deposits 1,304,115   1,251,795 
        
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 818   1,560 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 19,962   18,355 
Other borrowings 97,900   82,900 
Subordinated debentures 34,756   34,722 
Total liabilities 1,457,551   1,389,332 
        
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY       
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding -   - 
Common stock, $2.50 par value:       
Authorized - 10,000,000 shares       
Issued and outstanding – 4,627,809 shares in 2025, 4,577,107 shares in 2024 11,565   11,438 
Additional paid-in capital 13,769   13,438 
Retained earnings 102,264   97,462 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,886)  (15,115)
Total shareholders’ equity 113,712   107,223 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY$1,571,263  $1,496,555 
        

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.
condensed consolidated statements of income (unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
 2025  2024  2025  2024 
Interest income:               
Loans, including fees$18,268  $15,838  $35,043  $31,304 
Federal funds sold and balances with banks 766   1,058   1,766   2,317 
Securities:               
Taxable 1,530   1,565   2,937   3,048 
Tax-exempt 377   296   695   595 
Total interest income 20,941   18,757   40,441   37,264 
                
Interest expense:               
Deposits 7,553   7,269   14,856   14,088 
Other 1,301   1,503   2,585   3,130 
Total interest expense 8,854   8,772   17,441   17,218 
Net interest income 12,087   9,985   23,000   20,046 
Provision for credit losses 500   236   664   236 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 11,587   9,749   22,336   19,810 
                
Non-interest income:               
Service charges on deposit accounts 397   407   803   831 
Trust fees 786   659   1,525   1,300 
Net gains on loan sales 274   141   494   237 
Earnings on life insurance assets 207   165   578   329 
ATM and debit card fee income 484   467   928   891 
Other 213   200   402   432 
Total non-interest income 2,361   2,039   4,730   4,020 
                
Non-interest expense:               
Salaries and employee benefits 6,220   5,330   11,993   10,626 
Occupancy, net 571   497   1,186   996 
Equipment 501   409   988   833 
Professional and outside services 596   459   1,048   1,045 
Software maintenance 691   598   1,349   1,190 
ATM expenses 236   210   472   399 
Printing, postage, and supplies 104   128   232   289 
Telecommunication expenses 76   78   148   165 
Other 1,101   1,036   2,131   1,988 
Total non-interest expense 10,096   8,745   19,547   17,531 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,852   3,043   7,519   6,299 
Federal income tax provision 614   555   1,235   1,133 
NET INCOME$3,238  $2,488  $6,284  $5,166 
                
Basic Earnings Per Common Share$0.70  $0.55  $1.36  $1.14 
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.70   0.55   1.36   1.14 
Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.16   0.15   0.32   0.30 
                
 

            











        

            

            
