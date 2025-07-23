Volatus Aerospace Launches Condor XL Heavy-Lift Drone Program

TORONTO, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV:FLT) (OTCQX:TAKOF) (Frankfurt: ABB), a Canadian leader in aerial intelligence and cargo solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its Condor XL heavy-lift drone program. Drawing on decades of helicopter operations experience, in-house avionics capabilities, and a renewed focus on rotorcraft-specific training, the company is introducing a next-generation platform designed to meet global demand for autonomous, heavy-lift drone solutions.

The timing of this program aligns closely with recent public addresses by Prime Minister Mark Carney, speaking on behalf of the Canadian government, outlining a national commitment to increased defense spending and the development of sovereign manufacturing capabilities. Volatus believes the Condor XL program directly supports these ambitions, representing a strategic investment in domestic aerospace innovation, dual-use technologies, and critical infrastructure resilience. Originally developed by Drone Delivery Canada (DDC), the Condor platform showed strong potential for remote logistics and long-range operations. The Volatus Condor XL will carry up to 180kg and travel up to 200 km.





As per Lucintel market report, the global heavy lift drone market is expected to reach an estimated $1.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for aerial logistics, growing adoption of this drone in industries such as construction and infrastructure, and rising use of this technology in search and rescue operations.

“We are proud to launch the Condor XL program as a uniquely Canadian solution to a global logistics challenge,” said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. “With our in-house team of experienced helicopter pilots, avionics engineers, and flight safety experts, we are well positioned to bring this platform to market. By merging traditional aviation expertise with advanced unmanned systems, we are driving the next wave of innovation in aerospace.”

The Condor XL initiative further cements Volatus Aerospace’s leadership in next-generation drone logistics, contributing to Canada’s defence readiness and industrial self-reliance. Flight testing is set to begin this fall, with operational deployments planned for 2026. The Condor XL program is a cornerstone of Volatus’ broader strategy to deliver autonomous heavy lift drone solutions that enhance national resilience, support Arctic sovereignty, and modernize Canadian supply chains.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With over 100 years of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides comprehensive solutions using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems for a wide array of industries, including oil and gas, energy utilities, healthcare, public safety, and infrastructure. The Company is committed to enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge aerial technologies. For more information, visit www.volatusaerospace.com.

