Johnson Fistel Investigates Nutex Health Following Short Report

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) regarding possible violations of federal securities laws. Investors who purchased Nutex Health securities may be eligible to recover losses stemming from alleged misrepresentations and omissions made by the company and its executives.

What if I purchased Nutex Health securities? If you incurred significant losses and want to determine if you are eligible to participate in the potential class action or to seek a recovery of your losses, follow the link provided:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/nutex-health-inc

For more information, contact James Baker at (619) 814-4471, jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com.

On July 22, 2025, Blue Orca Capital published a short report raising concerns about Nutex Health’s recent 20-fold share price surge. The report alleges that the company’s growth was artificially driven by a third-party arbitration vendor, HaloMD—a consultancy linked to a former reality television contestant—which facilitated inflated out-of-network billing awards. According to Blue Orca, multiple federal lawsuits now allege that HaloMD orchestrated a fraudulent and racketeering scheme that siphoned millions from insurers, casting doubt on the legitimacy of Nutex’s reported revenue increases. While Nutex has not yet been named in any lawsuits, the report warns that insurers may pursue reimbursement or legal action against the company. Blue Orca contends that if the revenue benefits from HaloMD’s billing practices cease, Nutex’s financial performance could collapse, potentially returning its stock to penny-stock levels.

