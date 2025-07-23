Carson Group Welcomes Cara Williams to Board of Directors

Omaha, Neb., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $42 billion* in assets under management (AUM), announced today the appointment of Cara Williams to its Board of Directors. Drawing on her deep experience in wealth management, Williams will serve as an advisor to the Carson management team, helping to drive highly-practical, relevant and value-added outcomes.

“I’m excited to join Carson Group at a time when the firm is innovating rapidly and expanding its impact across the financial advice space,” Williams said. “Carson’s practitioner-led model, strong leadership and vision to be the destination of choice for financial advisors resonate with my own experience in helping firms deliver meaningful value to clients while realizing positive financial outcomes for the organization. I look forward to contributing to the next chapter of growth.”

Williams is currently Senior Partner and Global Head at Mercer, a global consulting leader in health, wealth and career. She leads strategy with a business lens, helping clients integrate practical, profitable solutions across investments and workforce strategies. With nearly 30 years of experience—from military logistics to global wealth management—she has delivered complex initiatives across sectors. Williams began her career at Merrill Lynch as a financial advisor and held leadership roles at NATO and leading asset managers before rising to her current role in Mercer over 20 years ago, advising multinationals, wealth managers and sovereign wealth funds globally.

“Cara is an executive powerhouse whose deep roots in financial services and strategic development bring invaluable perspective to our board,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group. “Her expertise in corporate governance, investment strategy and global business leadership will help guide us on our path to achieve our next growth milestones, while Cara’s voice and insights will help ensure our business remains future focused and fully aligned to the rapidly shifting landscape of our industry and the needs of our clients.”

“We're thrilled to welcome Cara to the Carson Group Board of Directors,” said Omani Carson, Chairman of the Board. “Cara brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to driving meaningful, positive change—qualities that are clearly reflected in her impressive track record. She has a remarkable ability to turn vision into action and consistently deliver results, and we’re honored to have access to her considerable expertise as we shape the future of our organization."

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $42 billion* in assets and serves more than 54,000 client families among its advisory network of 150+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

Carson Group is a dba of CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through CWM, LLC. CWM, LLC is a subsidiary of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. *AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC., which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.

Carson Group is located at 14600 Branch St, Omaha, Neb. 68154. (888) 321-0808.

###