High Quality, Increased Member Satisfaction, Better Access to Care and Improved Outcomes Highlight Alignment Healthcare’s Impact in 2024

ORANGE, Calif., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) today released its 2024 Impact Report outlining how it continued to deliver high-quality, personalized care to seniors while creating a positive impact on its members, providers, employees and the communities it serves.

"As America's senior population rapidly grows, Alignment Healthcare is redefining what's possible in health care by combining compassion, innovation and accountability," said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Healthcare. "Our Impact Report reflects our commitment to putting seniors first, empowering providers, leveraging data-driven care, and leading with a serving heart to create a better way to age in America."

Noteworthy Highlights from the 2024 Impact Report include:



Better Access to Care

Served 11,500 members through the company’s signature Care Anywhere program in 2024, a 35% increase from 8,500 members in 2023. The program helped remove barriers to access for high-risk members by offering in-home and virtual care, supported by a 24/7 virtual care center.

Drove a 95% year-over-year increase in ACCESS On-Demand Concierge Card transactions to 3.1 million in 2024, almost double the use of eligible grocery purchases and over-the-counter items. Usage of the debit card grew from 97,000 members in 2023 to 151,000 in 2024.

Expanded caregiver benefit access by almost 86%, with eligible members rising from 63,000 in 2023 to 117,000 in 2024. Launched in 2023, Alignment’s benefit recognizes and supports those caring for the aging population.





Improved Health Outcomes

Achieved the company’s lowest hospitalization rate to date: 149 hospitalizations per 1,000 members in 2024 – down nearly 4.5% from 156 hospitalizations per 1,000 members in 2023. This reflects impact of Alignment’s proactive, preventive care approach.

Reported 47% fewer skilled nursing facility admissions compared to the 2019 Medicare fee-for-service (FFS) benchmark, up from a 45% reduction in 2023.

Delivery of Innovative, Data-Driven Care

Enhanced care delivery through the integration of new capabilities in AVA®, Alignment’s proprietary technology platform, including streamlined health risk assessments and condition tracking; simplified mental health benefit navigation and in-network appointment scheduling; and virtual care coordination enhancements such as integrated on-demand visit scheduling and appointment booking tools.

Reduced 45 minutes of administrative wait time per member by leveraging AVA’s provider integration.

Increased Quality and Member Satisfaction

Increased percentage of members enrolled in 4-star or higher-rated plans from 90% in 2023 to 100% of members in 2024.

Achieved an overall Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 61, significantly higher than the industry average of 40, with the Care Anywhere program earning an NPS of 78.

Maintained an average 4.9-out-of-5 Google review rating across more than 10,000 reviews.





Commitment to Employees and Serving Responsibly

Prioritized employee well-being and experience while offering comprehensive benefits, resulting in an 89% participation rate in the annual employee engagement survey and a 77% engagement index.

Reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 36% compared to 2023, which is roughly equivalent to the annual energy use of 43.5 average U.S. homes or charging 26 million smartphones.1

The 2024 Impact Report reinforces Alignment's mission to provide compassionate, personalized care that addresses the holistic needs of America’s growing senior population. To learn more, visit https://www.alignmenthealth.com/impact/.

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com .

1 US EPA. (2025, February 24). Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator. US EPA. https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gasequivalencies-calculator