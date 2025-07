Upexi Purchases 83,000 SOL, Grows Treasury to 1.9 Million SOL Worth $381 Million

TAMPA, Fla., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI) (the “Company” or “Upexi”), a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of consumer products with diversification into the cryptocurrency space, today announced the acquisition of 83,000 SOL for $16.7 million, or $201.34 per SOL. The purchase brings the Company’s holdings to 1.9 million SOL worth over $381 million using the $200.60 spot price of Solana as of 5:00 pm ET yesterday.

Allan Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of Upexi, remarked, “The U.S. continues to make progress around digital asset legislation, which has the potential to usher in mass adoption of blockchain technology. Solana and Upexi are well-positioned to benefit, and we will continue to buy and HODL Solana for the benefit of shareholders.”

About Upexi, Inc.

Upexi is a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. The Company has entered the cryptocurrency industry and cash management of assets through a cryptocurrency portfolio. For more information on Upexi’s treasury strategy and future developments, visit www.upexi.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with business strategy, potential acquisitions, revenue guidance, product development, integration, and synergies of acquiring companies and personnel. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward- looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

