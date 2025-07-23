Lantheus to Host Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on August 6, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

BEDFORD, Mass., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH) today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, to discuss its financial results and provide a business update for the second quarter of 2025.

To access the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://investor.lantheus.com/news-events/calendar-of-events. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to register fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the webcast and will be archived on the same web page for at least 30 days.

About Lantheus

Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in New Jersey, Canada, Germany, Switzerland and Sweden, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for nearly 70 years. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

