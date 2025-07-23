AI Meets Waste Management: Guident and Coastal Waste & Recycling Ink Deal for Next-Generation Safety with WatchBotTM Solution

Guident's innovative WatchBotTM





Boca Raton, FL, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guident, a leader in AI-powered monitoring and autonomous solutions, is excited to announce a new business engagement with Coastal Waste & Recycling, a leading provider of waste and recycling services with locations throughout Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. Under this agreement, Guident will deploy its innovative WatchBotTM solution to Coastal Waste & Recycling operations, delivering cutting-edge technology designed to validate autonomous patrols, conduct AI-driven inspections, and generate real-time safety alerts.

The WatchBotTM platform will address a variety of critical use cases at Coastal Waste & Recycling facilities, including thermal inspections, truck damage detection, PPE (personal protective equipment) compliance, tank cage checks, and more. By leveraging Guident’s advanced AI capabilities, Coastal Waste & Recycling expects significant improvements in operational safety, risk mitigation, and cost efficiency.

"At Coastal Waste & Recycling, safety is at the core of everything we do. Our partnership with Guident and the introduction of the WatchBotTM solution is a major step forward in protecting our people and assets. This technology empowers our teams with real-time insights and enables us to proactively address potential risks, ensuring the highest standard of safety across our operations," said Chad Abell, Vice President, EHS & Engineering at Coastal Waste & Recycling.

Harald Braun, Executive Chairman and CEO of Guident, added, "This partnership exemplifies the remarkable teamwork between our organizations and demonstrates our shared commitment to safety and operational excellence. By combining our expertise with Coastal’s dedication to innovation, we’re setting a new benchmark for technology-driven safety in the waste and recycling industry."

The collaboration between Guident and Coastal Waste & Recycling highlights the companies’ mutual focus on leveraging next-generation technology to drive meaningful improvements in workplace safety, operational efficiency, and overall business performance.

Guident develops advanced AI and autonomous solutions for the next generation of safety, monitoring, and operational efficiency across various industries.

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Coastal Waste & Recycling is a privately owned solid waste & recycling company with over forty-three, (43) locations in Florida and Georgia, and South Carolina. Coastal’s team provides residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal services to our customers in the regions we serve. Our locations provide comprehensive solid waste services that include collection operations, transfer stations, portable restroom services, along with recycling, and disposal facilities. With a commitment to a culture focused on our core values and a vision of growth, both personal growth and business growth, we have over 1,600 employees providing nearly two million services each month.

