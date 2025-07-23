Coralogix Donates eBPF Auto-Instrumentation to the OpenTelemetry Community

BOSTON, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global open observability community is getting a major boost. Coralogix has donated more than 19,000 lines of production-tested code to the OpenTelemetry eBPF Instrumentation (OBI) project. This contribution extends OBI beyond isolated spans to deliver full, automatically- generated distributed traces without requiring developers to add a single line of application instrumentation. The result: dramatically faster time-to-insight and far lower barriers to adopting open, vendor-neutral observability at scale.

Manual instrumentation remains one of the biggest adoption blockers for OpenTelemetry and distributed tracing. Teams often must retrofit code, manage language agents, and coordinate across dozens or hundreds of services just to get baseline trace coverage. That slows projects, fragments data collection, and increases cloud cost and engineering effort. By contributing eBPF-powered auto-instrumentation to OBI, Coralogix is helping the community remove that overhead so that more organizations can participate fully in open observability.

Coralogix's contribution includes automatic trace stitching, along with a zero-instrumentation deployment method via Kubernetes DaemonSet or Helm. In minutes, teams can stream high-fidelity traces, logs, and metrics from polyglot and legacy systems with minimal performance impact. The data is output in OTLP format, ready for any OpenTelemetry-compliant backend.

The 19,000-line code contribution was made in collaboration with Grafana Labs and the OpenTelemetry community. This upstream-first approach reinforces the project’s goal: to help organizations of all sizes adopt observability without friction. The simplified deployment and vendor-neutral design support faster onboarding and broader adoption across both modern and legacy environments.

"Instrumentation shouldn’t be a developer tax," said Yoni Farin, CTO and Co-founder at Coralogix. "By contributing OBI to the OpenTelemetry community, and building it in the open with Grafana Labs, we’re making high-fidelity distributed tracing something that any team can turn on with a simple deployment. One DaemonSet, one Helm command, and your entire stack can light up. That’s what open observability should feel like."

OBI is available today as an open community project. Users can deploy the OBI DaemonSet or Helm chart, stream data through the OpenTelemetry Collector, and send it to Coralogix, Grafana Tempo, Jaeger, or any OTEL-compatible destination. Contributions, issues, and feedback from the community are welcome.

About Coralogix

Coralogix is a full-stack observability platform that enables businesses to monitor and manage data in real time, providing instant insights without the need for indexing. The platform supports Log Analytics, application performance monitoring (APM), security information and event management (SIEM), real user monitoring (RUM), and infrastructure monitoring, offering complete visibility into AI performance, security, and governance in a single solution. Coralogix offers a simple pricing model based on data volume, along with world-class support that ensures rapid response times and swift resolutions. To learn more, visit www.coralogix.com .

