Aventis Energy Announces Results of High-Resolution TDEM Survey at the Corvo Uranium Project in Northern Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aventis Energy (“Aventis” or the “Company”) (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is pleased to provide a summary of results from an airborne Time Domain Electromagnetic (“TDEM”) survey (the “Program”) completed on its 12,265-hectare Corvo Uranium Project (“Corvo”, or the “Project”) earlier this year.

Highlights:

Refined EM Conductors : The modern TDEM dataset confirms and improves previously defined EM conductors on the Project, outlining 29 kilometres of prospective exploration strike length across the Project. Multiple high-priority target areas along the conductors have been identified based on overlapping historical geochemical surveys, sampling, and existing drill hole uranium intercepts.

: The modern TDEM dataset confirms and improves previously defined EM conductors on the Project, outlining 29 kilometres of prospective exploration strike length across the Project. Multiple high-priority target areas along the conductors have been identified based on overlapping historical geochemical surveys, sampling, and existing drill hole uranium intercepts. Integrated Target Development : The results of the recent airborne TDEM survey are currently undergoing further digital processing and modeling to prioritize target areas for inaugural drilling in 2026.

: The results of the recent airborne TDEM survey are currently undergoing further digital processing and modeling to prioritize target areas for inaugural drilling in 2026. Maiden Drill Program: A diamond drill program is being planned for Q1 2026 to begin testing targets developed and ranked through the detailed exploration and geophysical programs executed in 2025.





Mandeep Parmar, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “Confirming conductive corridors at Corvo represents a crucial initial step at the Project, and we anticipate further findings in the coming months to further our understanding of the Project. Additionally, we eagerly await results from prospecting assays as we work towards completing the first NI 43-101 report on the Project. Following the receipt of our prospecting assays, we will look to prepare for the next phase of geophysical surveys aimed at identifying targets for the 2026 drilling program.”

Figure 1. Regional map of the Project. The Project is located 45 km northeast of Atha Energy’s Gemini Mineralized Zone (“GMZ”) and 60 km due east of Cameco’s McArthur River mine.

Corvo – 2025 Exploration Summary

From February 22 to March 16, 2025, the Company contracted Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. in partnership with New Resolution Geophysics to carry out a helicopter-borne Xcite™ TDEM and total field magnetic survey over the 12,265-hectare Corvo Project. The survey covered all 13 mineral claims of the Project, totalling 1,670.5 line-kms with a traverse line spacing of 100 m and tie-line spacing of 1,000 m over a ~122.65 km2 area.

The helicopter-assisted survey was flown using the 30Hz Xcite™ TDEM system that simultaneously collects time domain electromagnetic, and magnetic data. The extensive survey was aimed to detect, locate, and characterize anomalous conductive and magnetic responses across the Project to aid in future exploration drill hole targeting.

The survey was completed on schedule, on budget, and successfully gathered high-resolution data to depth that will be key to identifying exploration targets under glacial cover through the delineation of conductive trends possibly related to packages of graphite and/or sulphide-bearing metasedimentary rocks commonly associated with uranium mineralization. Subsequent inversion, interpretation, and modeling of the recently acquired data in 3D software will allow the Company to prioritize newly identified exploration targets for follow-up diamond drilling programs.

The survey results confirm and improve upon the previously defined conductive corridors on the Project that overlap with historical geophysical and geochemical anomalies, in addition to drill holes with known uranium intercepts. The magnetic survey component of the TDEM survey contributes to definition of potential fault systems and structural trends not previously identified across the Project.

Supplementary geophysical surveys are being designed to further refine drill targets for an inaugural drill program. The Company plans to complete a high-resolution ground gravity survey across the main conductive trends on the Project, aiming to identify potential hydrothermal alteration halos which could be related to basement-hosted uranium mineralization.

From July 4 to July 16, 2025, the Company completed a detailed mapping, prospecting, and sampling program to ground-truth historical uranium showings at surface. Collected grab samples have been transported to Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, SK for geochemical analysis. Results will be released and incorporated into the first NI 43-101 technical report on the Project.

The Company believes the Project is highly prospective for the discovery of shallow, high-grade basement-hosted uranium mineralization akin to the Rabbit Lake deposit and the recently discovered Gemini Mineralized Zone. Located just outside the current margin of the Athabasca Basin, Corvo boasts shallow drill targets with bedrock under minimal cover of glacial till. Several outcrop showings of mineralized veins and fractures are present on the Project, notably the Manhattan Showing that returned historical sample results up to 59,800 ppm U at surface1 and has never been drill tested.

Figure 2. Summary map showing modern TDEM conductor traces on the Project with Reduced to Pole (RTP) Total Magnetic Intensity (TMI) in the background.

*The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt% U 3 O 8 to be “high-grade”.

**The Company considers radioactivity readings greater than 300 counts per second (cps) to be “anomalous”.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of Standard Uranium and a “qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure in Mineral Projects.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company’s future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects. Any historical grab samples disclosed are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

References

1 SMDI# 2052: https://mineraldeposits.saskatchewan.ca/Home/Viewdetails/2052 & Mineral Assessment Report MAW00047: Eagle Plains Resources Inc., 2011-2012

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mandeep Parmar

Interim Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (604) 229-9772

info@vitalbatterymetals.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “would”, “could”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Aventis, future growth potential for Aventis and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of uranium, copper, gold and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Aventis’ ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Project and its mineralization potential; the Company’s objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to the Project; statements with respect to the Program; and the Company's anticipated exploration program at the Project. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that the Company has received is reliable and are based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of well results and the geology, continuity and grade of uranium, copper, gold and other metal deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with environmental and other requirements; increased costs affecting the metals industry and increased competition in the metals industry for properties, qualified personnel, and management. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca3617b9-5e26-4d70-998e-a4b3382e727c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/048fdd92-c27a-48d9-9ffd-4a3bcfa85267