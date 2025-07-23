Lofty Fortifies Its Commitment to Excellence in Supporting a Growing Customer Base

PHOENIX, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning real estate technology innovator, Lofty today announced the company’s significant additional investment in its customer service offerings to support the more than 70,000 agents who rely on Lofty today. Highlighted enhancements include a nearly 70% increase in training sessions, a new service focused AI Assistant dedicated to helping agents get the answers they need faster, and an industry podcast to provide customers the insights they need to maximize the Lofty platform and accelerate business growth. An award-winning tech innovator, Lofty continues to prioritize an investment in customer service and align with forward thinking brokerages who put their teams first and share a vision for taking the real estate industry to the next level. To learn more about how Lofty can help your brokerage accelerate business growth, visit HERE.

Lofty Wins Company of the Year in Real Estate in 2025 American Business Awards. Read more HERE.

Lofty Named to HousingWire 100 for Sixth Consecutive Year. Read more HERE.

Lofty Wins Gold Real Estate Tech Innovator in 2025 Globee Awards. Read more HERE.



Innovative Tech, Dedicated Training and Expanded Support Team

For nearly a decade, Lofty has prioritized developing AI tools that assist agents in their day-to-day life, helping them focus on what matters most to build their business. In this spirit, Lofty’s hard-working product development team recently unveiled a new service focused AI Assistant, dedicated to helping agents get the answers they need faster, easily submit support tickets and get updates on submitted tickets quickly. The new assistant delivers priority tasks and suggested follow-ups immediately, helping increase response time and giving agents the confidence they need to instead focus on the essential human aspects of the real estate process.

Hear directly from Lofty’s growing customer base on the power of the platform HERE



To improve the onboarding process, Lofty has also invested in new onboarding technology to speed customer time-to-value. The intuitive and user-friendly system provides a guided setup experience, with simple steps to optimize the system and help agents hit the ground running. To further their education, Lofty has also increased the number of training sessions by nearly 70%. From CRM and lead management to website and listings, Lofty now offers over 50 live training sessions each week open for agents to join as often as they prefer.

With 20 new hires so far this year, Lofty welcomed a new Product Success team to help customers maximize the platform. The new department is dedicated to educating customers on how to make money with Lofty through an expanded library of playbooks, webinars and other resourceful content assets focused on outlining the strategies needed to generate and convert leads effectively.

Industry Podcast and Annual Awards to Highlight Customer Success

Available on Spotify, Lofty recently launched a new industry podcast, “Talk Lofty to Me!” to aide in the ongoing education of the evolving Lofty platform. Guests include top producing agents, marketing pros and Lofty insiders, that break down what’s working right now – from lead gen hacks and CMR best practices to follow-up strategies that actually convert. Developed for agents and teams of all kinds, the podcast offers a blueprint for turning conversations into closings.

The customer success team also launched the Lofty Legends Awards this year to recognize customers who best leveraged the platform to achieve measurable goals. Top performers are recognized by improvements in operational efficiency, expanded brand awareness, increased productivity, more lead capture and conversion and/or business growth. The annual awards feature winners from four key segments – Single Agents, Small Teams, Large Teams and Brokerages & Enterprise.

“We know how much pressure agents and teams are under to grow their business, foster personal relationships with home buyers and sellers and navigate evolving market conditions,” said Duane Hutchinson, VP, Customer Success, Lofty. “Our AI-powered platform was purpose built to serve as an assistant to hard working agents, helping to alleviate the time consuming and mundane processes that often bog agents down. Our investment in new customer success training and tools coupled with an expanded team, reflect our unwavering commitment to helping agents harness the power of our platform to augment their hard work and help them grow their business.”

To learn more about how Lofty’s can help your business grow, visit https://lofty.com

About Lofty Inc.

Lofty Inc. (formerly Chime Technologies) provides an AI-powered platform that helps real estate professionals increase their productivity and accelerate business growth. Featuring award-winning technology, the Lofty platform is designed to optimize every step of the real estate journey, from search to settlement. By leveraging one unified hub, customers can automate marketing programs, streamline the sales process, and maximize collaboration between agents, empowering them to spend more time building relationships and their business. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Lofty provides proven solutions for brokers, teams, and the enterprise. For more information, visit lofty.com.

Media Contact:

Sarah Murray

Attune Communications

sarah@attunecommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cecb73fc-2ae1-4dd3-aa68-1e23c092becb