Universal Media Teams with Blink Charging to Launch First “EV Totem” Installations in Salt Lake City

Bowie, Md., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has collaborated with Universal Media to launch the EV Totem concept – an advanced combination of Blink’s innovative EV charging solutions with elevated, dual-sided digital media displays, redefining EV-integrated media experiences.”

The EV Totem units are installed and are now available to drivers at Mountain View Village, a high-traffic retail and lifestyle destination in Salt Lake City, Utah, marking the first step in Blink and Universal Media’s joint strategy to expand EV Totem installations to additional high-traffic locations.

The EV Totem introduces an advanced approach to EV-integrated media, with elevated screens for optimal visibility and advanced analytics that provide real-time insights for brands and property partners.

This collaboration provides reliable charging for EV drivers while delivering a dynamic media experience through EV Totem’s dual 55-inch high-definition digital display set seven feet above the ground for optimal visibility, even when vehicles are parked for charging. Real-time, location-based ad targeting and integrated analytics further enhance the value of the EV Totem as a next generation mobility and media platform. For businesses, brands and marketers, EV Totem offers potential opportunities for additional revenue streams and powerful tools for community interaction.

“Blink is proud to collaborate with Universal Media to bring this future-focused innovation to life,” said Mike Battaglia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging. “Together, we’re transforming the EV charging experience to a dynamic media and mobility platform — bringing relevant content to drivers while they charge.”

“The EV Totem is designed to transform EV charging into a smarter, connected platform — one that delivers value for drivers while unlocking new opportunities for brands, property partners, and communities,” said Todd Cohen, Co-founder and CEO of Universal Media LLC.

###

About Universal Media LLC

Universal Media LLC builds high-impact, place-based media networks in some of the country’s most influential lifestyle and urban environments. Its latest innovation, the EV Totem, merges EV charging, digital media, and real-time engagement into a unified curbside platform — transforming everyday destinations into intelligent, connected experiences.



Learn more at https://www.universalevx.com.

Universal Media - Media Contact:

Robyn Cohen

robyn@universalmediaus.com

801-347-5757

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

Note: “EV Totem” is a trademark of Universal Media LLC. Patent pending. All rights reserved.

Blink Media Contact

Felicitas Massa

PR@BlinkCharging.com

305-521-0200 ext. 266