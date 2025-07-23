Alpha Modus (NASDAQ: AMOD) Secures Exclusive National Rights to Deploy CashXAI's AI-Driven Financial Kiosks—Aimed to Serve 60M+ Underbanked in America

CORNELIUS, N.C., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD), an innovator in AI-driven retail solutions, today announced a landmark agreement with CashXAI, Inc. and CashX, LLC, granting Alpha Modus exclusive nationwide licensing rights to deploy and monetize all CashX kiosks and mobile applications across the U.S.—superseding all prior deals.

This sweeping agreement empowers Alpha Modus as the sole fulfillment arm for all of CashX’s existing and future contracts in the U.S.—unlocking a rapid-deployment pipeline and opportunities spanning up to 20,000 U.S. locations over the next 3 to 5 years and representing over $20 million in monthly recurring revenue potential at full scale.

“This is a game-changing moment,” said Chris Chumas, Chief Sales Officer of Alpha Modus. “This exclusive license allows us to execute at scale—potentially delivering vital financial services to the 60 million+ underbanked households in America with speed, reach, and efficiency.” Chumas continued, “The CashX kiosk will now serve as the centerpiece of our partner ecosystem, enabling us to further develop and integrate our patented retail technologies alongside other innovative retail solutions.”

Highlights of the agreement include:

- Full exclusivity across the U.S. to deploy and operate all CashX kiosk and mobile technologies

- Perpetual license to CashX’s core intellectual property, with the option to expand globally within 18 months

- Integration of Alpha Modus’s AI patents to enhance analytics, ad targeting, and revenue generation

- Takeover of existing CashX contracts across thousands of locations

- Capital commitment by Alpha Modus up to $2 million to accelerate nationwide rollout

“This isn't just a licensing deal—this is vertical AI-led integration across fintech and retail,” added Chumas. “It’s a strategic revenue engine, and we believe it dramatically amplifies our long-term value proposition to shareholders.”

The CashX Platform is targeted to deliver mission-critical services including check cashing, remittances, bill pay, mobile top-up, crypto access, gift cards, and more, to the underbanked—via both kiosks and mobile. With Alpha Modus now at the helm, the combined force of IP, infrastructure, and financial inclusion is set to transform how everyday Americans access money and essential services.

About Alpha Modus Holdings Inc.

Alpha Modus (NASDAQ: AMOD) delivers patented AI-powered solutions that enhance pointof-sale intelligence, customer engagement, and revenue performance for retailers and fintech operators.

About CashXAI, Inc.

CashXAI provides financial access to underbanked populations through its network of kiosks and mobile platforms. The CashX Platform offers a modern alternative to traditional banking services—anytime, anywhere.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

