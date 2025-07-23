Dave to Host Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call on August 6, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation’s leading neobanks, will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release on the same day, prior to the conference call.

Dave management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: (866) 652-5200

International dial-in number: (412) 317-6060

Webcast: link

The conference call will also be available for replay in the Events section of the Company’s website, along with the transcript, at https://investors.dave.com .

If you have any difficulty registering for or connecting to the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at DAVE@elevate-ir.com .

About Dave

Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. For more information about the company, visit: www.dave.com . For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com and follow @ davebanking on X.

