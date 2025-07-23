Myriad Uranium Corp. to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference July 24, 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Uranium Corp. (“Myriad” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: MYRUF) (CSE: M) (FSE: C3Q), a uranium exploration company with an earnable 75% interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA, and a 100% interest in the Red Basin Project in New Mexico, today announced that Thomas Lamb, CEO, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 24, 2025.

DATE: July 24, 2025

TIME: 2:30 PM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: July 25 and July 28, 2025.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Upcoming Project Catalyst

An important upcoming project catalyst is the assay of roughly 1,500 additional samples from late 2024 drilling. The results, if broadly positive, could confirm extensive entirely new mineralization at Copper Mountain that is largely unaccounted for by gamma and DFN probe measurements due to the effects of “secular disequilibrium” (a state where the radioactive decay products of uranium are not in equilibrium with their parent uranium isotopes). Positive results could significantly enhance the grades and interval thicknesses, which in turn could enhance the resources and economics of the project. Union Pacific was already on track to develop the project into a large-scale uranium mine in the late 1970s. Important details are discussed in the recent news release viewable here.

About Myriad Uranium Corp.

Myriad is a uranium exploration company advancing the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA, where it holds an earnable 75% interest. Copper Mountain hosts multiple known uranium deposits and past-producing mines, including the Arrowhead Mine, which produced 500,000 lbs of U₃O₈ during the 1950s and 60s (Cramer et al., 1977a, and subsequent references). The project was extensively explored and developed by Union Pacific in the late 1970s, resulting in the identification of seven uranium deposits and fifteen additional prospects. A detailed mine plan was prepared to supply uranium for proposed reactors by California Edison, but operations were halted in 1980 due to collapsing uranium prices before mining could commence.

To date, approximately 2,000 boreholes have been drilled at Copper Mountain. Union Pacific is estimated to have invested US$78 million (2024 dollars) into exploration and development, including significant historical resource estimates. These historical figures, if validated and expanded, could position Copper Mountain as one of the largest uranium projects in the United States. The property also offers substantial exploration upside. In addition, Myriad recently secured, subject to a planned geophysical survey in 2025, a 100% interest in the Red Basin Uranium Project in New Mexico. Red Basin contains shallow historical uranium resources and offers strong potential for resource expansion (Chamberlin, 1981). The announcement regarding the Red Basin acquisition can be viewed here and a subsequent announcement regarding an expansion of the Company’s acreage to encompass ~800 of 1,050 historical boreholes in the basin can be viewed here. Our Crux Investor overview page including recent interviews can be viewed here. The Company’s presentation can be viewed here. News releases regarding historical drilling can be viewed here and here. A news release summarising recent chemical assays of 2024 Copper Mountain drilling can be viewed here.

Myriad also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property in Nova Scotia, Canada, with the other 50% held by Probe Gold Inc. For further information, please refer to Myriad’s disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), contact Myriad by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to Myriad’s website at www.myriaduranium.com.

CONTACTS:

Myriad Uranium Corp.

Thomas Lamb

CEO

+1 (604) 418-2877

tlamb@myriaduranium.com