Darktrace Achieves Pioneering ISO/IEC 42001 Certification From BSI for Responsible AI Management & Development

Cambridge, UK, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darktrace, a global leader in AI for cybersecurity, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001 certification, becoming one of the first cybersecurity companies globally to do so. ISO/IEC 42001 is the world's first international standard specifically for AI management systems, providing organizations with a structured framework to demonstrate their excellence in AI governance, risk management, and responsible AI deployment.

Will Booth, Director of Cybersecurity Compliance at Darktrace, stated: "As AI increasingly underpins mission-critical systems, it's vital that organizations can trust the safety and efficacy of their AI tools, particularly in cybersecurity. In earning ISO/IEC 42001 certification, we’re assuring our customers that Darktrace meets the most rigorous standards of transparency, accountability, and responsible management throughout the entire AI lifecycle and that we’re delivering AI solutions that meet the highest ethical and operational standards."

The certification verifies and enhances Darktrace’s existing responsible AI approach, which lays out the company’s principles for AI development, management and deployment: privacy, interpretability, security and robustness, accuracy and ‘do no harm’.

Darktrace partnered with BSI over an 11-month period to undertake the ISO/IEC 42001 certification. The process involved developing a comprehensive AI Management System that improved on existing processes, rigorous internal and external auditing, and evaluations spanning from the production and assessment of AI systems to the finer details of security research and HR processes.

The scope of Darktrace’s certification is particularly wide due to Darktrace’s unique Self-Learning approach to AI for cybersecurity, which uses multi-layered AI systems consisting of varied AI techniques to address distinct cybersecurity tasks[1]. The certification encompasses production and provision of AI systems based on anomaly detection, clustering, classifiers, regressors, neural networks, proprietary and third-party large language models for proactive, detection, response and recovery cybersecurity applications. It also includes all ISO 42001 Annex A controls.

This achievement expands Darktrace's current certified compliance framework, which includes our ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27018 and Cyber Essentials certifications. With these, Darktrace demonstrates a strong commitment to the protection of our technology, data, customers and people, alongside, our AI systems and AI development practices.

ISO/IEC 42001 was developed by leading AI specialists, regulators, and industry professionals, ensuring alignment with current best practices. The standard allows organizations across all sectors, from startups to multinational enterprises, to align with best practices and fulfill their regulatory and ethical obligations. It will simplify AI procurement by providing a more comprehensive alternative to ad-hoc questionnaires, currently in wide use by buyers to evaluate AI systems and providers.

Dushyant Sanathara, AI Commercial Operations Director at BSI, said: “We congratulate Darktrace on becoming one of the first organizations globally to demonstrate their commitment to responsible AI and achieve ISO/IEC 42001 certification. This milestone underscores their leadership in implementing robust, responsible, and forward-thinking AI governance practices. The AI management standard ISO/IEC 42001 provides a globally recognized benchmark for managing AI systems ethically, securely, and transparently, in order to build trust in AI and ensure it can be a force for good. By achieving certification, Darktrace is helping to set the bar for trustworthy AI in cybersecurity and beyond. BSI is proud to have partnered with them on this achievement”

You can find further information on ISO/IEC 42001 here.

About Darktrace

Darktrace is a global leader in AI for cybersecurity that keeps organizations ahead of the changing threat landscape every day. Founded in 2013, Darktrace provides the essential cybersecurity platform protecting organizations from unknown threats using its proprietary AI that learns from the unique patterns of life for each customer in real-time. The Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform™ delivers a proactive approach to cyber resilience to secure the business across the entire digital estate – from network to cloud to email. It provides pre-emptive visibility into the customer’s security posture, transforms operations with a Cyber AI Analyst™, and detects and autonomously responds to threats in real-time. Breakthrough innovations from our R&D teams in Cambridge, UK, and The Hague, Netherlands have resulted in over 200 patent applications filed. Darktrace’s platform and services are supported by over 2,400 employees around the world who protect nearly 10,000 customers across all major industries globally. To learn more, visit http://www.darktrace.com.

About BSI:

BSI is a business improvement and standards company that partners with more than 77,500 clients globally across multiple industry sectors. BSI provides organizations with the confidence to grow by working with them to tackle society’s critical issues – from climate change to building trust in AI and everything in between - to accelerate progress towards a fair society and a sustainable world.

For over a century BSI has been recognized for having a positive impact on organizations and society, building trust and enhancing lives. Today BSI engages with a 15,000 strong global community of experts, industry and consumer groups, organizations and governments to deliver on its purpose by helping its clients fulfil theirs.

BSI is appointed by the UK Government as the National Standards Body and represents UK interests at the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and the European Standards Organizations (CEN, CENELEC and ETSI).

[1] For more detail on Darktrace’s AI approach, read Darktrace’s AI Arsenal whitepaper

