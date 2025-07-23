Global Blockchain Artificial Intelligence Market Size Estimated to Reach $4.33 Billion By 2034

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The global blockchain Artificial Intelligence (AI) market is rapidly evolving due to the influence of its secure and decentralized technology and advanced data processing capabilities provided by AI with blockchain. A recent report from Precedence Research said: “The market has a considerable expansion rate due to rising demand for efficient data handling, data transparency, and security. Key applications for the market are supply-chain management, healthcare domain, BFSI, fraud detection methods, etc. Major tech companies are investing heavily in the development and research to enhance the functionalities of blockchain AI technology and integrate AI algorithms into the blockchain.” It projected: “The global blockchain AI market size was calculated at USD 550.70 million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 4,338.66 million by 2034. The market is expanding at a solid CAGR of 22.93% over the forecast period 2024 to 2033. An increasing amount of data generation pervades almost every sector, which needs to be analyzed precisely with advanced technology like AI and blockchain to provide a secure ledger system. Based on a regional perspective, North America currently dominates the blockchain AI technology market, while Asia Pacific shows the highest growth rate owing to technological advancements and supportive regulatory backup. Despite the number of benefits, the blockchain AI market is challenged by some hurdles, like the need for a highly skilled workforce and limitations in scalability. However, as the technology grows and matures with time, these hurdles will be mitigated. Thus, the market presents a promising future and the potential to transform several industries.” Active companies in the markets this week include: Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTC: ISTKF), Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR), Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GLXY) (TSX: GLXY), MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT).

Precedence Research continued: “The primary driver for the blockchain AI market is the highly secure and immutable ledger system offered by blockchain, which further provides decentralization data that aids in reliable transactions and reduces data privacy concerns. Blockchain AI systems can be deployable in major industries like automation, healthcare, electronics and services, banking, fiancé, etc., due to their data integrity to avoid financial loss and, thereby, the reputation of firms or institutes. When AI is combined with blockchain, which excels at analyzing and processing vast amount of data, it holds potential to create more efficient and secure system is substantial. Moreover, the integration of blockchain and AI can enhance the functionalities of smart contracts and decentralized applications to foster innovations and new business models, which again propels the blockchain AI market. Furthermore, AI can enhance security measures by detecting and mitigating fraudulent activities on blockchain networks, thus building greater trust among users. By combining AI's data processing capabilities with blockchain's transparency and security, this integration can drive the next wave of innovation in financial services, making them more accessible, efficient, and secure.”

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTC: ISTKF) Appoints Mario Casiraghi, Leading AI Digital Asset Ecosystem CFO at SingularityNET Foundation and CEO of Established $90M USD AUM Digital Asset Firm Singularity Venture Hub, to Advisory Board to Bridge Traditional Finance and Digital Asset Markets - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (FSE: 3KZ) (“GFCO” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mario Casiraghi to its Advisory Board. A globally recognized financial strategist with over a decade of experience bridging traditional capital markets and decentralized technology. Casiraghi will provide strategic guidance to support the Company's operations as a technology company focused on decentralized artificial intelligence ("AI") and digital currencies.

Casiraghi brings exceptional expertise from both traditional finance and the digital asset ecosystem. As a former investment banker at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and ING Bank, he executed over $80 billion in structured transactions across Europe and the United States, including the landmark $46 billion AB InBev acquisition financing—the second-largest corporate debt offering in U.S. history. His traditional finance background includes 15+ major debt capital markets transactions and liability management exercises for Fortune 500 companies.

Recognizing the transformative potential of blockchain technology, Casiraghi transitioned from traditional investment banking to become a pioneer in digital asset infrastructure. In 2020, he became Group CFO of SingularityNET Foundation and co-founded SingularityDAO Labs, where he led a $6 million USD Series A funding round and scaled the decentralized finance protocol to manage up to $200 million USD in total value locked.

In his role as Group CFO, Casiraghi has scaled a multi-token digital ecosystem from $40 million USD to over $5 billion USD market cap, positioning him as one of the leading financial architects in decentralized AI infrastructure. He led the structuring of the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI)—a $6 billion USD token-based merger between three of the world's largest decentralized AI networks, representing one of the most significant consolidations in blockchain and artificial intelligence history. As part of this ecosystem expansion, he participated in the $100 million USD acquisition of Cudos, the largest decentralized compute network in Web 3.0 by available computing power.

"Mario's unique combination of traditional finance background and deep understanding of digital asset ecosystems makes him a great addition to our Advisory Board," said Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake Technologies Corp. "His experience executing billion-dollar transactions in both traditional and digital markets provides invaluable perspective as we build infrastructure bridging AI and blockchain technology."

Casiraghi is also Founder and CEO of Singularity Venture Hub, a venture and treasury advisory firm managing over $90 million USD in assets. The firm provides capital allocation strategy, risk governance, and regulatory structuring to fast-scaling AI and blockchain companies.

"Mario's expertise will strengthen Intellistake's role of providing traditional investors with regulated access to the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology through familiar stock exchange mechanisms," added Mr. Dussault.

“Joining the advisory board at Intellistake is a natural progression in what has already been a strong and growing relationship” said Mario Casiraghi, CEO of Singularity Venture Hub. “I’ve had the privilege of working closely with their team and have been consistently impressed by their vision and execution. This next step allows us to converge even more deeply on the innovative work Intellistake is doing in decentralized finance and AI—two sectors I believe are shaping the future.” CONTINUED… Read this full press release and more news for Intellistake Technologies at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-istk/

Other recent developments in the blockchain/digital currency industry of note include:

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR), the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin and the world’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company, recently announced the general availability of Strategy Mosaic™, a groundbreaking AI-powered Universal Intelligence Layer designed to enable AI applications. As organizations modernize their data infrastructures, they often encounter challenges with siloed systems that lead to inconsistent metrics and governance gaps. This lack of clean, connected, and organized data is one of the greatest barriers to AI adoption. Strategy Mosaic addresses this issue by connecting disparate data sources across the enterprise, providing consistent and secure access to information that empowers both business users and AI applications.

Sitting atop any database or data warehouse, Strategy Mosaic allows organizations to access diverse data sources. This unified layer supports AI, applications, and analytics use cases, enabling rapid development of data products without the need for custom data warehouses. Unlike traditional data catalogs and virtual data warehouses, Mosaic uses business definitions and user-friendly objects to represent data.

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GLXY) (TSX: GLXY) recently announced that it will report second quarter 2025 financial results before the opening of Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday August 5th, 2025. Michael Novogratz, CEO and Founder of Galaxy, and members of management will host a conference call to provide an update to investors and analysts on the Company's activities and results on the same day at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

A live webcast will be available at https://investor.galaxy.com/. The conference call can also be accessed by investors and analysts in the United States or Canada by dialing 1-844-746-0741, or +1-412-317-5107(outside the U.S. and Canada) using the Conference ID: 2449863. A replay of the webcast will be available and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast on the Company's Investor Relations website.

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), a vertically integrated digital energy and infrastructure company that leverages high-intensity compute, such as bitcoin ("bitcoin" or "BTC") mining, to monetize excess energy and optimize power management, recently published unaudited bitcoin production updates for April 2025.

"In April, our production saw a 15% month-over-month decrease in blocks won, as global hashrate had its second largest monthly gain on record and mining difficulty grew 8% from March," said Fred Thiel, MARA's chairman and CEO. "Despite these headwinds, our energized hashrate grew 5.5% over the prior month. We completed a 50-megawatt ("MW") expansion at our fully owned data center in Ohio, bringing total operational capacity to 100 MW, with the site designed to scale up to 200 MW. Additionally, we installed over 12,000 S21 Pro miners at the location.

"Last month, we fully energized our 25 MW gas-to-power operations across wellheads in North Dakota and Texas. These sites currently provide us with our lowest cost per BTC mined while monetizing excess gas and mitigating methane emissions for the producers.

Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) recently announced the hiring of Jonathan Gibbs as Chief Data Center Officer ("CDCO") to lead the development of Riot's data center platform. In this role, Jonathan will lead the strategic development and operations of this new platform, which will focus on building and operating state-of-the-art data centers specifically tailored to serve hyperscale and enterprise tenants.

The creation of this new data center platform furthers Riot's strategy to maximize the value of its assets by expanding into the development of non-bitcoin-related data centers, which diversifies the Company's revenues, enhances Riot's ability to generate long-term cash returns for investors and strengthens its capabilities to contract with the world's leading technology companies. This additional platform will build on the success of Riot's vertically-integrated strategy of utilizing bitcoin mining at scale to create significant value across its land and power portfolio and positions the Company to capitalize on the upsurge in demand for digital infrastructure driven by the growing need for cloud computing, AI and other compute-intensive applications.

About FN Media Group:

At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at www.financialnewsmedia.com, we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today’s emerging companies. #tickertagpressreleases #pressreleases

Follow us on Facebook to receive the latest news updates: https://www.facebook.com/financialnewsmedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Market News: https://twitter.com/FNMgroup

Follow us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/financialnewsmedia/

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated forty two hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Intellistake Technologies Corp. by the company. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE: FN Media Group, LLC.