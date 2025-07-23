Matador Technologies Inc. Secures USD $100 Million Financing Facility to Accelerate Bitcoin Treasury Growth

Key Highlights

Strategic Capitalization : Matador has executed a Purchase Agreement for a USD $100 million secured convertible note facility (the “ Facility ”) with ATW Partners, featuring an initial USD $10.5 million tranche.





: Matador has executed a Purchase Agreement for a USD $100 million secured convertible note facility (the “ ”) with ATW Partners, featuring an initial USD $10.5 million tranche. Exclusive Use of Proceeds : Proceeds are earmarked for purchasing Bitcoin as part of Matador’s treasury allocation strategy, with the intention of increasing long-term Bitcoin-per-share (BPS).





: Proceeds are earmarked for purchasing Bitcoin as part of Matador’s treasury allocation strategy, with the intention of increasing long-term Bitcoin-per-share (BPS). Institutional Partnership: ATW Partners—an institutional investor known for structuring growth-stage financings—brings both capital and strategic depth to Matador’s Bitcoin ecosystem vision.



Flexible, Equity-Aligned Structure: The secured convertible notes provide minimally dilutive, price-adaptive funding that converts at market-aligned prices.

Accelerates Treasury Plan: Supports Matador’s roadmap to acquire up to 1,000 BTC on or before 2026 and 6,000 BTC on or before 2027, targeting a top 20 global corporate holder position.





TORONTO, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV:MATA, OTCQB:MATAF, FSE:IU3) (“Matador” or the “Company”), the Bitcoin Ecosystem Company, announces that it has entered into an arm’s-length agreement for a secured convertible note facility (the “Facility”) with ATW Partners (the “Investor”), signed on July 22, 2025 (the "Purchase Agreement"), pursuant to which the Company may issue convertible notes ("Notes") in the aggregate principal amount of up to USD $100 million.

The Facility provides a structured funding mechanism designed to support the Company’s stated objective of increasing its Bitcoin holdings. USD $10.5 million will be funded at the Initial Closing, while USD $89.5 million of additional capacity remains available subject to customary conditions, including execution of a registration-rights agreement and receipt of all required regulatory approvals. The Facility marks a significant financing step in the execution of the Company’s treasury strategy. The Facility will be used exclusively to purchase Bitcoin for Matador’s balance sheet, reinforcing its strategy to become a top 20 corporate holder globally.

Deven Soni, CEO of Matador Technologies, commented:

“This financing represents meaningful progress toward our long-term Bitcoin accumulation goals. It provides the Company with capital to increase our Bitcoin holdings in a way that minimizes immediate dilution and aligns with our broader capital strategy.”

Mark Moss, Chief Visionary Officer of Matador Technologies, added:

“Bitcoin remains central to our business model and balance sheet approach. This structure supports our objective of growing Bitcoin per share and reflects continued institutional interest in our strategy.”

This funding supports Matador’s long-term BTC strategy, including:

Acquiring up to 1,000 BTC on or before 2026

Reaching 6,000 BTC on or before 2027

Long-term objective to hold 1% of Bitcoin’s supply and be a top 20 corporate holder globally





The Notes will carry an interest rate of 8% per annum and the maturity date of the Notes will be approximately two years from the applicable closing date. The Notes will be senior secured, with the Initial Closing backed by 1.5x Bitcoin collateral, and future tranches secured by 1.0x Bitcoin collateral. The Notes will be convertible at the closing price immediately prior to the related news release. As it relates to the Initial Closing, the conversion price will be CAD$0.72.

The Notes, and the common shares issuable upon conversion, will be issued outside of Canada pursuant to Ontario Securities Commission Rule 72-503 – Distributions Outside Canada, and accordingly will not be subject to any statutory hold period under Canadian securities laws. A copy of the Purchase Agreement is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC acted as placement agent for the transaction. For the Initial Closing, the placement agent will receive a placement fee of 5% in cash on the net proceeds received by the Company, a capital markets advisory fee of 2.5% in cash on the net proceeds, and 5% fee in warrants. For any subsequent closings, the placement agent will receive a 5% cash placement fee on the net proceeds received by the Company.

For additional information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Sunny Ray

President

Email: sunny@matador.network

Phone: 647-496-6282

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV:MATA, OTCQB:MATAF, FSE:IU3) is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company focused on holding Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and building products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Matador’s strategy combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin-native product development, and participation in digital asset infrastructure, with a focus on driving long-term shareholder value while maintaining capital efficiency.

Matador has recently proposed to expand its global footprint by entering into an agreement to invest in HODL Systems, one of India’s first digital asset treasury companies, securing up to a 24% ownership stake. This investment strengthens Matador’s position as a leading Bitcoin treasury company and underscores its commitment to the worldwide adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

With a Bitcoin-first strategy, and a clear focus on innovation, Matador is shaping the future of financial infrastructure on Bitcoin.

Visit us online at https://www.matador.network/ .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: (i) statements regarding the structure, terms, and anticipated benefits of the Facility; (ii) expectations relating to the timing and completion of the initial USD$10.5 million tranche and subsequent drawdowns, upon terms as presently proposed or at all; (iii) the use of proceeds from the Facility for purchasing Bitcoin; (iv) the Company’s ability to meet its Bitcoin accumulation targets, including 1,000 BTC on or before 2026, 6,000 BTC on or before 2027, and a long-term goal of holding 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply; and (v) the Company’s strategy to grow Bitcoin-per-share (BPS) and become a top 20 global corporate BTC holder.

Forward-looking information is based on management’s reasonable assumptions at the time such statements are made, including assumptions regarding market conditions, the price and availability of Bitcoin, regulatory and stock exchange approvals, and the Company’s ability to execute its strategic plans and secure additional capital on acceptable terms.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including: fluctuations in Bitcoin price and trading volume; availability and terms of financing; satisfaction of conditions related to future drawdowns under the Facility; the impact of potential penalties and payments under the Facility on the liquidity and future prospects of the Company; potential risks associated with the Company committing an event of default under the Facility and the potential implications thereof; regulatory risk; changes in the Company’s business model or execution plans; and the potential that the Company will not receive applicable regulatory approval of the Facility or any individual drawdown thereunder.. There can be no assurance that the Company will meet its BTC accumulation targets, receive any applicable regulatory approvals, complete any tranches of the Facility, or achieve its broader strategic objectives within the projected timelines or at all.

Forward-looking statements are provided to offer information about management’s current expectations and plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.