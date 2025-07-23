Digital Twin Consortium and Business Architecture Guild Announce Business Architecture Master Series: A Holistic Approach to the Digital Twin

BOSTON, MA, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) and the Business Architecture Guild® announced that registration is now open for the highly anticipated Business Architecture Master Series: A Holistic Approach to the Digital Twin, taking place in Paris, France, October 6–8, 2025. The event starts with a deep dive into business architecture and digital twins by leading experts from the Business Architecture Guild and the DTC.

The Master Series provides an immersive, hands-on experience demonstrating how organizations can apply business architecture and digital twin technologies to transform business outcomes. Participants will engage in interactive discussions, guided exercises, and collaborative working sessions. Workshop results will inform future Business Architecture Guild® initiatives, reinforcing business architecture’s role in helping organizations achieve their strategic vision.

Key topics include:

Master Series Overview & Goal Setting

Business Architecture and Digital Twin Primers

Leveraging Business Architecture for Digital Twin in Financial Services

Leveraging Business Architecture for Digital Twin in Manufacturing and Transportation

Key Takeaways and Follow-up Action Items

Dan Isaacs, DTC's GM and CTO, said, “Business architecture and digital twin, when combined, create a foundation for business evolution, where organizations can refine and adapt their operations utilizing real-time data and predictive insights. This builds long-term resilience and provides businesses with crucial data to remain competitive and relevant in rapidly changing markets.”

William Ulrich, cofounder of the Business Architecture Guild and leading voice in the field, said, “Business architecture is a crucial accelerator in helping organizations systematically establish a digital twin. The Master Series is necessary for professionals seeking to achieve this synergy for strategic advantage.”

Whynde Kuehn, global thought leader in business architecture and cofounder of the Business Architecture Guild, added, "Innovation is the heartbeat of the modern business, and the digital twin is at the forefront of this revolution. When coupled with business architecture, digital twins enable dynamic models that optimize performance for measurable impacts."

Due to the event’s interactive nature, it is in-person only, with no virtual access. Early registration is encouraged, as seating is limited.

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and other interested parties. The Business Architecture Guild®, which has members in more than 100 countries, is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect (CBA)® program.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) is Accelerating Digital Twin Innovation™. DTC executes the promise of digital twins and associated technologies by working closely with our members to accelerate the market. We foster development, raise awareness through impactful work products, and drive increased digital twin adoption across industries. DTC is a program of Object Management Group®. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

Note to editors: See the listing of all OMG trademarks. All the other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Attachment