ActiveState and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Secure Open Source Management Platform to Public Sector

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and RESTON, Va., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ActiveState , the leading provider of solutions for securing the software supply chain, and Carahsoft Technology Corp . , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as ActiveState’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s unified open source management platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft allows us to expand our platform’s reach in the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s network of reseller partners and contract vehicles,” said Steve Ruggieri, Chief Revenue Officer at ActiveState. “Our unified Open Source Security Posture Management platform is a one-of-a-kind solution that combines Intelligent Remediation with secure open source management, enabling agencies to simplify, secure and scale open source adoption, builds and deployment.”

ActiveState’s Open Source Security Posture Management platform enables DevOps, InfoSec and Development teams to improve security status to deliver secure applications faster.

The unified platform offers advanced tools for the Public Sector, including:

Continuous software supply chain security

Secure, custom containers

Real-time visibility and observability

Robust vulnerability management

Automated, continuous upgrades

Governance support that increases collaboration

The company’s platform reduces software supply chain risks by providing Government agencies with full visibility and control over open source components while improving developer productivity. ActiveState helps companies reduce or eliminate the vulnerabilities they need to address as part of their FedRAMP certification and GovCloud standards through comprehensive auditing, automated vulnerability detection, and controlled build processes.

“ActiveState’s platform manages the entire life cycle of open source languages and dependencies, helping agencies maintain modern, open source-driven development,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President of Open Source Solutions at Carahsoft. “We look forward to working with ActiveState and our reseller partners to provide comprehensive open source management solutions to the Public Sector.”

ActiveState’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 581-6680 or ActiveState@carahsoft.com ; or explore ActiveState’s solutions here .

