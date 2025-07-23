Hiring Confidence Wavers as Canadian Companies Reassess Growth Plans for 2025

TORONTO, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the second half of 2025 begins, many Canadian employers are taking a hard look at their hiring plans, and what they see is prompting a more cautious approach.

A new survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals reveals that, while most hiring managers (69%) still feel positive about their company’s hiring outlook for the remainder of 2025, that optimism has dimmed since a year ago (74%). At the same time, concern is growing, with 46% now expressing a negative hiring outlook, up from 38% last June.

While approximately 2 in 5 companies (43%) still plan to increase their workforce in the second half of the year, that is a decline from 49% last summer. For those planning to hire, the top reasons include the need to manage growing workloads (51%), fill newly created roles (35%) and replace employees lost to turnover (42%).

The proportion of companies planning to cut their number of employees (13%) has increased, compared to last year (8%). The majority cite cost cutting as the primary driver (67%), followed by adapting to government policy changes (30%) and responding to declining demand (25%).

The types of roles companies are targeting are also evolving. Companies are now most likely to hire mid-level employees (46%) as entry-level hiring (43%) has dropped sharply compared to last year (56%). Full-time positions remain the most sought-after (74%), while one quarter of companies (25%) plan to hire part-time roles.

“These numbers tell a story of employers recalibrating,” said Bob Funk, Jr., CEO, President and Chairman of Express Employment International. “They’re still hiring, but with more intention, more strategy and a sharper eye on the future.”

Survey Methodology

The Job Insights survey was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from June 2 – 18, 2025, among 500 Canadian hiring decision-makers.

For full survey methodology, please contact Ana Curic at Ana@MapleLeafStrategies.com.

If you would like to arrange for an interview to discuss this topic, please contact Ana Curic at (613) 858-2622 or email Ana@MapleLeafStrategies.com.

About Robert (Bob) Funk, Jr.

Robert (Bob) Funk, Jr., is the Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of Express Employment International, a global staffing franchisor founded and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He leads a portfolio of workforce solution brands, including the flagship Express Employment Professionals franchise, along with several affiliated brands serving specialized markets. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we’re in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 427,000 people globally in 2024 and more than 11 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.ca.

