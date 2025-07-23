Qualifacts Launches More AI-Powered Solutions to Market, Delivering on Promise to Ease Provider Burden and Improve Behavioral Health Outcomes

Nashville, Tenn., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, the leading provider of AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions designed exclusively for behavioral health and human services organizations, today announced the general availability of Qualifacts® iQ Assistant across its Credible, CareLogic, and InSync EHR platforms—now included free for all Qualifacts customers. This announcement builds upon Qualifacts’ ongoing investment in its Qualifacts® iQ artificial intelligence solutions, which focuses on reducing manual work by intelligently improving workflows and assisting clinicians and administrators with their day-to-day tasks.

"By freeing up staff and clinician time from administrative burdens and cumbersome workflows, we enable providers to focus on what they trained for: providing life-changing and life-saving behavioral healthcare for our most vulnerable populations," said Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts. "These AI-powered solutions represent our ongoing commitment to intelligent innovation that supports care, not complicates it. This continued rollout of advanced AI capabilities—from multilingual documentation to instant workflow guidance—demonstrates how we're systematically removing barriers between providers and the clients they serve.”

New Qualifacts® iQ Assistant: Designed to empower clinical staff, Qualifacts iQ Assistant provides answers to EHR questions and locates documentation in the knowledge base within seconds. The tool provides instant, in-workflow support through an easy-to-use browser extension, simplifying onboarding and daily operations. Trained on more than 3,000 knowledge base and customer community articles, Qualifacts iQ Assistant acts as a natural language chatbot that delivers accurate answers immediately.

Key advantages include:

Creating more time for billable services with faster onboarding and efficient workflows

Reducing operational burden with less training time and fewer delays waiting for help

Supporting better outcomes by minimizing disruptions so clinicians can stay focused on care

Promoting best practices with clear, consistent, and accurate guidance

The tool requires no extra logins—customers simply download the free browser extension and begin receiving instant help built specifically for behavioral health workflows.

Enhanced Qualifacts® iQ Clinical Documentation: Qualifacts iQ Clinical Documentation now supports the automated completion of custom documentation templates from any encounter-based session, including intake and assessments, and is now available in more than 120 languages. The system now follows each provider's exact custom templates—from intake and initial treatment plans to progress notes, treatment plan reviews, discharge planning, and other configurable forms specific to each organization's workflow.

Qualifacts iQ Clinical Documentation continues to leverage ambient listening intelligence to automatically generate fully formatted notes for provider review and EHR population, allowing providers to remain focused during both in-person and telehealth sessions without sacrificing documentation quality or personal time. The enhanced capabilities improve accuracy and enhance the in-session experience for both clients and providers while breaking down language barriers across diverse care scenarios. Additional features, including mobile recording support and group session capabilities, will roll out later this year, further expanding the in-session experience for both clients and providers.

Actively Developing Qualifacts® iQ Agent: In collaboration with behavioral health leaders and enterprise partners, Qualifacts is actively developing advanced AI capabilities that will autonomously handle labor-intensive operational tasks, including appointment coordination and revenue cycle management, enabling administrative teams to concentrate on higher value work that directly enhances patient access and care delivery.

To learn more about the transformative power of Qualifacts iQ AI solutions, please visit: www.qualifacts.com/qualifacts-iq.

About Qualifacts

Celebrating 25 years, Qualifacts is the leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations. Putting the health of individuals first, our award-winning, AI-powered EHR platforms—Credible, CareLogic, and InSync—enable behavioral health providers to spend more time on what matters most: delivering superior care that drives better outcomes. Qualifacts is more than a provider of innovative technology—we're partners in care, working alongside organizations of all sizes nationwide to simplify the lives of behavioral health providers. We simplify clinical workflows and ensure compliance, while strengthening client-provider relationships. Today, we serve more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), supporting both non-profit and for-profit organizations in delivering superior behavioral healthcare.