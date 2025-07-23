NEO Battery Materials Receives Notice of Allowance for Patents on Silicon Battery for Drone and Defence-Tech Applications

Korean Intellectual Property Office Grants Two Patents on Materials & Process for Manufacturing P-100 and P-200 Silicon Battery Technology

Integrating & Optimizing P-200 Series for Short-Duration, High-Capacity Electronics, Drone, and Defence Technology Lower Battery Validation Barrier for Electronics Expected to Expedite Silicon Technology Adoption Timeline



TORONTO, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (“NEO” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NBM) (OTC: NBMFF), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce that the Korean Intellectual Property Office (“KIPO”) has issued Notice of Allowances for two patents regarding the P-100 and P-200 silicon battery materials. NEO is in efforts to integrate the P-200 series for short-duration, high-capacity drone and defence-tech applications.

With applications submitted in June 2023, KIPO has granted the Notice of Allowance to the Company regarding patents named Silicon-Based Active Anode Material for Lithium Secondary Battery and Manufacturing Method Thereof I (Silicon Patent I) and Silicon-Based Active Anode Material for Lithium Secondary Battery and Manufacturing Method Thereof II (Silicon Patent II). The patents will be duly issued and registered upon the completion of post-filing documentation.

The two patents are the first intellectual property rights independently developed by NEO aside from the existing patents licensed and developed in tandem with the Yonsei University-Industry Foundation. Both Silicon Patent I and Silicon Patent II protect the material properties and proprietary manufacturing process of the P-100 and P-200 products, respectively:

Silicon Patent I secures the critical phase of milling low-cost metallurgical silicon to form a core-shell composite structure between the silicon core and an amorphous silicon oxide layer

Silicon Patent II secures the nanocoating and additive technology to create a uniform, thin polymer nanolayer on the Silicon Patent I core to manufacture the core-shell composite structure

P-200 Series: Targeting Integration for Drone and Defence-Tech Battery Applications

In addition to ongoing efforts with the P-300N line for high cycle life, the Company is directing technical resources toward integrating the P-200 series for short-duration, high-capacity electronics. Offering an industry-leading capacity of 2,500 mAh/g, compared to the average pf 1,300 mAh/g, the P-200 is suitable for use in batteries for drones, defence technology systems, remote-controlled devices, and similar electronics.

“Due to lower validation barriers for electronics compared to larger applications like electric vehicles, NEO expects that the P-200 series to have an expedited adoption timeline in existing electronics battery systems,” commented Dr. J.S. Jeoung, SVP of Cell Development. “Targeting the electronics sector provides a strategic entry point with reduced commercialization friction, potentially enabling earlier revenue generation. NEO can also further access additional commercialization channels while continuing to advance long-cycle life products like the P-300N.”

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian battery materials technology company focused on developing silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, electronics, and energy storage systems. With a patent-protected, low-cost manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fast charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art technologies. The Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of silicon anode materials for the electric vehicle and energy storage industries. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

