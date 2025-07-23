Arctiq Announces Relocation of U.S. Headquarters to Nashville, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctiq, a leading North American provider of cloud, cybersecurity, and IT infrastructure solutions, today announced the relocation of its U.S. headquarters to Brentwood, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville. The new headquarters, located at 8 Cadillac Drive, Suite 250, establishes Nashville as a central hub in Arctiq’s continued growth and innovation journey.

With this move, Nashville joins Toronto and Las Vegas as one of Arctiq’s three Executive Briefing Center (EBC) locations, designed to host immersive client workshops, partner strategy sessions, and solution showcases that bring technology innovation to life.

“Nashville’s central location, vibrant business climate, and deep talent pool make it the ideal hub for our next phase of growth,” said Paul Kerr, CEO of Arctiq. “This move enhances our ability to serve clients across North America and reinforces our mission to deliver transformative, intelligent IT solutions.”

The Nashville headquarters will serve as a strategic anchor for Arctiq’s U.S. Central operations, complementing its existing presence across its regions in the West, East and Canada. The move is expected to accelerate hiring, foster new partnerships, and deepen engagement with clients in sectors ranging from education and healthcare to energy and government.

Arctiq’s relocation follows its 2024 brand unification following the mergers of DynTek, rSolutions, Arctiq Benchmark and Summit Partners, creating a global leader in enterprise security, modern infrastructure, and platform engineering. The company operates three Security Operations Centers across North America and was named to CRN’s Fast Growth 150 list in 2024 after achieving 145% growth over two years.

“As a Nashville native, I’m proud to see Arctiq planting roots in one of the country’s most energetic and business-forward cities,” said Chris McMillen, Chief Revenue Officer of Arctiq. “This community represents everything we stand for - innovation, opportunity, and collaboration - and we’re excited to grow our presence here while delivering even greater value to our clients.”



“Arctiq’s decision to relocate their headquarters to Brentwood underscores the momentum of our tech sector and the collaborative spirit that defines our region,” said Stephanie Coleman, President and CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce. “We’re thrilled to welcome them to the Nashville region and look forward to their contributions to our diverse economy and talented workforce. Their investment in Williamson County highlights the importance of strong regional partnerships and the continued appeal of Middle Tennessee as a destination for innovative, high-growth companies.”

About Arctiq

Arctiq is a leader in professional IT services and managed services across three core practices: Enterprise Security, Modern Infrastructure and Platform Engineering. Renowned for our ability to architect intelligence, we connect, protect, and transform organizations, empowering them to thrive in today's digital landscape. Arctiq builds on decades of industry expertise and a customer-centric ethos to deliver exceptional value to clients across diverse industries. www.arctiq.com

Media Contact:

Linda Ford

Vice President of Marketing

Arctiq

Email: linda.ford@arctiq.com

Phone: (949) 836-8323

For more information, visit www.arctiq.com.