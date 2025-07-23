Freename Secures $6.5 Million Series A to Accelerate the Future of Domain Names and Digital Identity in the New Internet Era

Zurich, Switzerland, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Freename, a leading domain registrar bridging DNS and Blockchain technologies, today announced the closing of a $6.5 million Series A funding round. The new capital will drive product innovation, expand Freename’s global footprint, further unify Web2 and Web3 digital identity ecosystems and enable not just traditional IP addresses but also wallet addresses in a regulated manner.

The round was led by Entrée Capital with participation from Polymorphic Capital, as well as continued support from seed investors Sparkle Ventures, Blockchain Founders Fund, and Golden Record Ventures. Notable new angel investors joined the round, including Mike Lobanov (Co-Founder of Target Global), Rashwan family office, and Aaron Schnarch (former CEO of Coinbase Custody).

With almost six billion people on the internet, and up to 20% using it for Web3 or decentralized purposes, there needs to be a bridge between the old and new online worlds. The number of Web3 wallets has already surpassed the total number of registered domain names, and the rapid adoption of blockchain is expected to expand this further over the next decade. Freename is building the technology and infrastructure that fixes issues associated with closing this gap, including mending IP and wallet addresses, resolving collisions and blockchain metadata issues.

Freename is redefining the domain space by merging traditional DNS infrastructure with Web3 capabilities, enabling wallets to natively interact with websites, services, and digital identities. As decentralized systems become more prominent, Freename offers a new paradigm for domains, where names are not only readable but also programmable, functional, and secure across blockchains.

“In Web2, domains are static; they point to servers. In Web3, they become dynamic, pointing to wallets, smart contracts, and on-chain reputations. That shift unlocks an entirely new layer of digital identity.” said Davide Vicini, CEO and Co-Founder of Freename. “Freename is building the foundation for a unified Internet, where owning a domain means owning your online identity across both traditional and decentralized infrastructures.”

Freename empowers individuals, businesses, and communities to create and monetize custom Top-Level Domains (TLDs), opening new revenue streams through second-level domain sales. Its proprietary DNS technology ensures compatibility across major blockchain networks including Polygon, Solana, Base, and BNB Chain, while remaining accessible from standard browsers like Chrome and Safari.

Key innovations include a collision management system that resolves identical domain names across all major blockchains and Web3 registrars, and a proprietary resolution protocol licensed to traditional DNS providers ensuring seamless interoperability between Web2 and Web3 naming systems.

“Freename is redefining how digital identities are managed and monetized in the Web3 era and in future,” said Avi Eyal, Managing Partner at Entrée Capital. “Freename’s multi-chain approach and strong regulatory posture makes the company true category leaders. We’re proud to support their next phase of growth. Coupled with their support for existing traditional domains and new products to be released soon, we believe they are the next generation of domain name providers.”

“Freename was born from the belief that the next era of the Internet demands a unified, interoperable identity layer,” added Mattia Martone, COO and Co-Founder of Freename. “We’re not just creating a new asset class, we’re empowering everyone to participate in building a decentralized Internet where domains act as secure, multi-chain digital passports. This funding accelerates our mission to scale that vision globally.”

In just three years, Freename has rapidly established itself as a leader in the domain space focusing on a $141 billion Total Addressable Market. It has launched the world’s first on-chain DNS capable of being read by traditional browsers like Safari and Chrome, a major step toward mainstream Web3 adoption, and became the first Web3 domain registrar to obtain an ICANN Registrar License, unlocking the ability to sell traditional domains.

