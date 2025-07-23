Earth’s Decline Forces Urgent Search for New Habitable Planet as Survivability Rating Plummets to 2.5.

Charleston, SC, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world facing imminent collapse, Earth has been given a dismal survivability rating of 2.5 by the Earth Habitability Science Division. Humanity, confined to isolated dome cities, is at risk of extinction due to the plundering of “Outsiders.” In response, the U.S. government has ordered the immediate deployment of stellar freighters to find a new habitable planet. Captain Nick Moss commands the Stellar Freighter Newport, which embarks on a mission to the newly discovered planet Astro Major contained in the Alpha Centauri Triple Star System. Initial findings reveal a promising environment, but a shuttle malfunction forces the crew to use escape pods, resulting in a crash that leaves several members unaccounted for.

As the Newport hurtles back to Earth, Moss not only learns of the strange creatures that populate Astro’s surface, the three crew members who perished during their tenure there under suspicious circumstances, the dozen Natives apparently kidnaped and smuggled aboard the Newport by Military Police Officer Gustav Pavlich (and possibly other rogue officers), but about the fact that giant vicious fanged centipedes have wormed their way aboard with the vegetation and are now inhabiting his ship.

As Captain Moss attempts to rectify his increasingly overwhelming challenges in a way that will allow his ship and his crew to get back to Earth safely, he suddenly finds himself embroiled in a fight almost to the death with Military Police Officer Pavlich. Moss sustains severe eye damage, and it is feared he may lose it along with his ability to maintain his role as captain.

R.G. Osborne’s Time Warp is a thrilling exploration of survival, love, and the harsh realities of a dying world.

About the Author: R.G. Osborne was born in England and grew up in America. An Air Force veteran and college graduate, he has lived extensively throughout the United States during his working career. A lifelong science fiction enthusiast, Osborne combined his passion and knowledge to create his novel, Time Warp. He enjoys stories that resonate with fans of Star Trek, Star Wars Alien, and Avatar, and is inspired by authors like Michael Crichton, Jean Auel, Clive Cussler, John Grisham, and Stephen King. R.G. resides in Oregon.

