Yaamava’, Palms and AGS Celebrate First-Ever Dual Property World Premiere of Mariachi Fortunes Trio™ in Southern California and Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGS, a global gaming supplier, partnered with Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel in Southern California and Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas to debut its newest slot family, Mariachi Fortunes Trio™, in a first-of-its-kind, bi-state world premiere.

On July 22, each property hosted a launch celebration inspired by one of the game’s two energetic themes. Yaamava’ Resort & Casino showcased Fiesta de los Vivos™ (the festival of the living) in a vibrant daytime event, while Palms Casino Resort brought Fiesta de las Calacas™ (the festival of the skeletons) to life with a nighttime celebration. Both themes are now live at both properties, inviting guests to explore the dual worlds of the living and the departed through thrilling gameplay.

The premiere transformed both casino floors into lively Mexico-style plazas with themed slot banks, folklorico dancers, live mariachi bands, decorated street carts, and larger-than-life visuals that brought the game’s festive setting to life. Club Serrano members at both Yaamava’ Resort & Casino and Palms Casino Resort received themed giveaways and were among the first to experience Mariachi Fortunes Trio.

“This premiere is a true celebration of innovation and partnership,” said Mark DeDeaux, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Slots, AGS. “Mariachi Fortunes Trio builds on the success of Piñata Pays, one of AGS’ best-performing games of all time and takes it even further with a more immersive theme, richer features, and broader bonus combinations. The dual themes of the game made Yaamava’ and Palms the perfect partners to launch this experience. With both properties under San Manuel’s leadership and a shared focus on delivering bold, unforgettable player experiences, this two-state debut brings the full story of the game to life in a way only they could.”

“From California to Las Vegas, Club Serrano members are the very first to dive into the electrifying world of Mariachi Fortunes Trio™, the thrilling new slot franchise from our incredible partners at AGS,” said Peter Arceo, Chief Gaming Officer for the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation. “This groundbreaking dual-state world premiere is more than just a launch—it’s a fiesta of immersive gameplay, vibrant visuals, and nonstop excitement. Mariachi Fortunes Trio™ cranks up the energy on our gaming floors at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino and Palms Casino Resort, delivering unforgettable moments and heart-pounding fun our guests will love.”

Mariachi Fortunes Trio will be available exclusively at Yaamava’ and Palms for a limited time before expanding to casino floors across North America.

About Mariachi Fortunes Trio™

Mariachi Fortunes Trio transports players to a vibrant celebration of life and tradition with two energetic themes—Fiesta de los Vivos and Fiesta de las Calacas. Each version is filled with colorful art, upbeat mariachi music, and festive symbols like piñatas, sombreros, and glowing neon animals such as the axolotl. The game is a triple-pot, hold-and-spin experience where players collect coins on each of the mariachi characters’ hats to unlock unique bonuses. These can unlock new reel windows, collect all coin values on screen, split coins into two or three matching values for bigger wins, or combine for powerful bonus outcomes. A second-chance nudge may activate when spins run out, keeping the energy high and wins in play.

Mariachi Fortunes Trio is available on AGS’ Spectra SL49+™ and large-format Spectra SL75+™ cabinets, delivering immersive gameplay with high-definition visuals and bold cabinet presence.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, and our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

About Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the only AAA Five-Diamond rated entertainment destination in the West, featuring a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star hotel with spacious suites, an elevated pool deck, a Forbes Five-Star spa, and a state-of-the-art theater. Recently named the 2024 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas and Best Casino Restaurant for its Pines Modern Steakhouse as well as Best Native American Casino and Best Overall Casino Outside of Las Vegas by the Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards, Yaamava’ is located just 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles in Highland, CA. The Casino has more than 7,400 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops, a wide variety of award-winning dining options, and more than a dozen bars and lounges, including IE’s premiere sports bar, The 909 Food Hall. The San Manuel Entertainment Authority owns and operates Yaamava’ Resort & Casino.

For more information, visit www.yaamava.com or follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads and X (formally known as Twitter).

About Palms Casino Resort

Palms Casino Resort is a trailblazer as the first Las Vegas resort fully owned and operated by a Native American tribe. With 766 hotel rooms and suites across two towers, Palms offers a dynamic mix of bars and restaurants, including the acclaimed steakhouse Scotch 80 Prime, the popular A.Y.C.E Buffet, and celebrity chef-driven eateries, including Mabel’s Bar & Q by Chef Michael Symon and sky-high dining at Vetri Cucina from Chef Marc Vetri. Awarded USA Today’s Best US Casino, Palms is home to a redesigned 95,000-square-foot casino, live entertainment venues, a pool oasis, and unique lifestyle experiences. Amenities also include free valet and self-parking, The Pearl (a 2,500-seat concert theater), Ghostbar Rooftop Lounge, The Spa, the Brenden Theatre 14-screen cinema, over 190,000 square feet of meeting space, Til Death Do Us Part Wedding Chapel, and nearly 600 units at Palms Place condominiums. Palms features innovative suites like the Hardwood Suite for basketball fans, the Kingpin Suite for bowling enthusiasts, and many more themed suites. The Sky Villa suites, with masterful artwork, private pools and terraces, and breathtaking views of the Strip, provide unmatched luxury for unforgettable experiences.

Located just west of the Las Vegas Strip off I-15 on Flamingo Road, Palms Casino Resort is owned by The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority (SMGHA), an affiliate of Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation. For more details, visit palms.com or the Palms Press Room.

