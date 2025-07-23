Cegedim: Half-year liquidity contract statement

Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM

Boulogne-Billancourt, July 23, 2025

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Cegedim and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2025:

  • 9,386 shares
  • € 194,884

Over the period from 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025, a total of:

 Number of executions Traded volumeAmount in €

of transactions
Buy1 16865,186774,172.08
Sell1 10874,746898,359.54

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2024 on the liquidity account

  • 18,946 shares
  • € 70,518
 Number of executions Traded volumeAmount in €

of transactions
Buy51725,699314,682.89
Sell49327,904346,211.99

As a reminder, Cegedim terminated the previous liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux on February 28, 2025.

As of that date, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account :

  • 19,478 shares
  • € 64,287

As a reminder, Cegedim entrusted Rothschild Martin Maurel with the implementation of a liquidity and market surveillance contract for its ordinary shares, with effect from March 3, 2025. As of that date, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 19,478 shares
  • € 64,287

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice

CLIENTDATENB_BUYNB_SELLTRADED_BUYTRADED_SELLAMOUNT_BUYAMOUNT_SELL
CEGEDIM02/01/2025271213011 536.703 919.02
CEGEDIM03/01/2025121201501 560.001 995.00
CEGEDIM07/01/2025325401206 976.801 584.00
CEGEDIM08/01/202512-850-10 642.00-
CEGEDIM09/01/2025332402412 928.003 024.55
CEGEDIM10/01/2025116196012.7012 700.80
CEGEDIM13/01/20253-360-4 842.00-
CEGEDIM14/01/202517-480-6 384.00-
CEGEDIM15/01/20251-120-1 560.00-
CEGEDIM16/01/20259-361-4 584.70-
CEGEDIM17/01/20255-399-4 923.66-
CEGEDIM20/01/20255149915 973.0312.30
CEGEDIM22/01/20259-500-5 800.00-
CEGEDIM23/01/202514111211.551 310.40
CEGEDIM24/01/2025363002243 420.002 629.76
CEGEDIM27/01/2025241012011 131.202 291.40
CEGEDIM28/01/2025-8-400-4 600.00
CEGEDIM29/01/20255120012 300.0011.70
CEGEDIM30/01/20252-200-2 286.00-
CEGEDIM31/01/2025-13-1 303-15 727.21
SOUS TOTAL CEGEDIM01/202584675 3934 01466 87249 806
CEGEDIM03/02/20254-325-3 981.25-
CEGEDIM04/02/20258147615 731.0412.35
CEGEDIM05/02/202513820094.402 440.00
CEGEDIM06/02/2025261014561 212.005 586.00
CEGEDIM07/02/202514146612.055 717.82
CEGEDIM10/02/202521200852 420.001 054.00
CEGEDIM11/02/20253124112 904.0512.10
CEGEDIM12/02/202542101221 201.90264.00
CEGEDIM13/02/2025-9-1 739-21 824.45
CEGEDIM14/02/2025342002402 560.003 180.00
CEGEDIM17/02/2025-3-360-4 849.20
CEGEDIM18/02/20257-480-6 384.00-
CEGEDIM19/02/202516134113.254 586.45
CEGEDIM20/02/2025-3-54-731.70
CEGEDIM21/02/2025-6-206-2 801.60
CEGEDIM24/02/20259-250-3 387.50-
CEGEDIM25/02/20251350150672.502 040.00
CEGEDIM26/02/20259-570-7 586.70-
CEGEDIM27/02/2025331911212 549.851 627.45
CEGEDIM28/02/20258140115 373.4013.45
SOUS TOTAL CEGEDIM02/202566563 5964 44346 08456 741
CEGEDIM03/03/20251010761701 016.882 269.50
CEGEDIM04/03/202542181 04066513 873.608 857.80
CEGEDIM05/03/202528288501 79211 296.5023 976.96
CEGEDIM06/03/202515339932 01513 296.2726 940.55
CEGEDIM07/03/202513174967916 636.4810 559.85
CEGEDIM10/03/2025485071671.00954.24
CEGEDIM11/03/202521256387749.285 189.67
CEGEDIM12/03/202522872 91194.1539 007.40
CEGEDIM13/03/20259329073 15112 117.5242 223.40
CEGEDIM14/03/20251931 22715816 355.912 093.50
CEGEDIM17/03/20252279581 05012 607.2813 765.50
CEGEDIM18/03/20252177415249 788.616 817.24
CEGEDIM19/03/202511216161 3607 940.2417 598.40
CEGEDIM20/03/202531255305706.753 946.70
CEGEDIM21/03/20255646126598.001 632.96
CEGEDIM24/03/20251356181 0887 891.8614 035.20
CEGEDIM25/03/20254101112611 431.903 379.95
CEGEDIM26/03/20253251071 5631 420.9620 631.60
CEGEDIM27/03/20256101007241 327.009 607.48
CEGEDIM28/03/20253141 90015524 928.002 022.75
CEGEDIM31/03/20252131 7101 05520 708.1012 565.05
SOUS TOTAL CEGEDIM03/202528429912 66420 322165 456.29268 075.70
CEGEDIM01/04/202514153251 6453 984.5019 740.00
CEGEDIM02/04/2025161550506 759.50617.50
CEGEDIM03/04/20251831 12529513 331.253 472.15
CEGEDIM04/04/202518221 74372119 556.467 894.95
CEGEDIM07/04/20251491 16151312 318.215 381.37
CEGEDIM08/04/2025951313251 429.213 539.25
CEGEDIM09/04/2025982282652 419.082 851.40
CEGEDIM10/04/20254153318003 614.528 808.00
CEGEDIM11/04/202515261 00794211 278.4010 625.76
CEGEDIM14/04/202504301 690019 249.10
CEGEDIM15/04/20255121627041 888.928 272.00
CEGEDIM16/04/20251575412246 243.142 602.88
CEGEDIM17/04/20251691 4001 10015 736.0012 375.00
CEGEDIM22/04/2025932411502 718.481 696.50
CEGEDIM23/04/20251448591 5009 809.7817 295.00
CEGEDIM24/04/202511273401 5403 882.8017 556.00
CEGEDIM25/04/2025987502258 992.502 697.75
CEGEDIM28/04/20259182251 0442 785.5012 809.88
CEGEDIM29/04/20257461952 1112 386.8025 859.75
CEGEDIM30/04/20252051 11015013 342.201 831.50
SOUS TOTAL CEGEDIM04/202523228612 42415 994142 477.25185 175.74
CEGEDIM02/05/202523121 07175012 862.719 090.00
CEGEDIM05/05/20253161 97930023 332.413 600.00
CEGEDIM06/05/202512131 0001 00011 680.0011 820.00
CEGEDIM07/05/20256203001 9183 585.0022 881.74
CEGEDIM08/05/202513136848168 084.889 620.64
CEGEDIM09/05/202519187501 2508 797.5014 700.00
CEGEDIM12/05/202518111 4001 40016 408.0016 772.00
CEGEDIM13/05/202511141 2891 03915 068.4111 958.89
CEGEDIM14/05/20251181 3501 00015 916.5011 820.00
CEGEDIM15/05/20251141 90050022 173.005 785.00
CEGEDIM16/05/20251721 00050011 630.005 810.00
CEGEDIM19/05/20255147329958 527.8011 581.80
CEGEDIM20/05/20251597344718 514.405 482.44
CEGEDIM21/05/20255231901 0402 215.4012 074.40
CEGEDIM22/05/202556132821 527.24947.10
CEGEDIM23/05/202521111 2131 00813 816.0711 491.20
CEGEDIM26/05/20257131867002 139.008 113.00
CEGEDIM27/05/2025994082044 728.722 366.40
CEGEDIM28/05/20253051 29016014 783.401 835.20
CEGEDIM29/05/20251457921579 068.401 802.36
CEGEDIM30/05/20259153406003 896.406 876.00
SOUS TOTAL CEGEDIM05/202529223118 74015 890218 755.24186 428.17
CEGEDIM02/06/202549112 3121 41225 686.3215 475.52
CEGEDIM03/06/2025241397537610 929.754 196.16
CEGEDIM04/06/20251086012006 731.202 250.00
CEGEDIM05/06/20251731 90050020 919.005 515.00
CEGEDIM06/06/202518197502 7758 175.0030 358.50
CEGEDIM09/06/20257146509657 072.0010 518.50
CEGEDIM10/06/2025483409003 665.209 738.00
CEGEDIM11/06/2025864763755 107.484 050.00
CEGEDIM12/06/2025532422642 601.502 838.00
CEGEDIM13/06/202584421774 479.44821.59
CEGEDIM16/06/2025984389364 603.389 828.00
CEGEDIM17/06/20255252751 7002 920.5018 156.00
CEGEDIM18/06/2025766282286 650.522 428.20
CEGEDIM19/06/20252151001 2001 060.0012 816.00
CEGEDIM20/06/2025223150331.70536.00
CEGEDIM23/06/20256042904 568.850
CEGEDIM24/06/2025443807104 077.407 746.10
CEGEDIM25/06/20251014021254 277.281 343.75
CEGEDIM26/06/20254133837904 032.998 302.90
CEGEDIM27/06/2025462505002 600.005 215.00
CEGEDIM30/06/20257038604 037.560
SOUS TOTAL CEGEDIM06/202521016912 36914 083134 527.07152 133.22
TOTAL GENERAL CEGEDIMS1/20251 1681 10865 18674 746774 172.08898 359.54

About Cegedim:
Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs nearly
6,700 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of over €654 million in 2024.
Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
To learn more please visit: www.cegedim.fr
And follow Cegedim on X @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

