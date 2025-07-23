Cegedim: Half-year liquidity contract statement

Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM
Boulogne-Billancourt, July 23, 2025
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Cegedim and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2025:
- 9,386 shares
- € 194,884
Over the period from 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025, a total of:
|Number of executions
|Traded volume
|Amount in €
of transactions
|Buy
|1 168
|65,186
|774,172.08
|Sell
|1 108
|74,746
|898,359.54
As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2024 on the liquidity account
- 18,946 shares
- € 70,518
|Number of executions
|Traded volume
|Amount in €
of transactions
|Buy
|517
|25,699
|314,682.89
|Sell
|493
|27,904
|346,211.99
As a reminder, Cegedim terminated the previous liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux on February 28, 2025.
As of that date, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account :
- 19,478 shares
- € 64,287
As a reminder, Cegedim entrusted Rothschild Martin Maurel with the implementation of a liquidity and market surveillance contract for its ordinary shares, with effect from March 3, 2025. As of that date, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 19,478 shares
- € 64,287
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice
|CLIENT
|DATE
|NB_BUY
|NB_SELL
|TRADED_BUY
|TRADED_SELL
|AMOUNT_BUY
|AMOUNT_SELL
|CEGEDIM
|02/01/2025
|2
|7
|121
|301
|1 536.70
|3 919.02
|CEGEDIM
|03/01/2025
|1
|2
|120
|150
|1 560.00
|1 995.00
|CEGEDIM
|07/01/2025
|3
|2
|540
|120
|6 976.80
|1 584.00
|CEGEDIM
|08/01/2025
|12
|-
|850
|-
|10 642.00
|-
|CEGEDIM
|09/01/2025
|3
|3
|240
|241
|2 928.00
|3 024.55
|CEGEDIM
|10/01/2025
|1
|16
|1
|960
|12.70
|12 700.80
|CEGEDIM
|13/01/2025
|3
|-
|360
|-
|4 842.00
|-
|CEGEDIM
|14/01/2025
|17
|-
|480
|-
|6 384.00
|-
|CEGEDIM
|15/01/2025
|1
|-
|120
|-
|1 560.00
|-
|CEGEDIM
|16/01/2025
|9
|-
|361
|-
|4 584.70
|-
|CEGEDIM
|17/01/2025
|5
|-
|399
|-
|4 923.66
|-
|CEGEDIM
|20/01/2025
|5
|1
|499
|1
|5 973.03
|12.30
|CEGEDIM
|22/01/2025
|9
|-
|500
|-
|5 800.00
|-
|CEGEDIM
|23/01/2025
|1
|4
|1
|112
|11.55
|1 310.40
|CEGEDIM
|24/01/2025
|3
|6
|300
|224
|3 420.00
|2 629.76
|CEGEDIM
|27/01/2025
|2
|4
|101
|201
|1 131.20
|2 291.40
|CEGEDIM
|28/01/2025
|-
|8
|-
|400
|-
|4 600.00
|CEGEDIM
|29/01/2025
|5
|1
|200
|1
|2 300.00
|11.70
|CEGEDIM
|30/01/2025
|2
|-
|200
|-
|2 286.00
|-
|CEGEDIM
|31/01/2025
|-
|13
|-
|1 303
|-
|15 727.21
|SOUS TOTAL CEGEDIM
|01/2025
|84
|67
|5 393
|4 014
|66 872
|49 806
|CEGEDIM
|03/02/2025
|4
|-
|325
|-
|3 981.25
|-
|CEGEDIM
|04/02/2025
|8
|1
|476
|1
|5 731.04
|12.35
|CEGEDIM
|05/02/2025
|1
|3
|8
|200
|94.40
|2 440.00
|CEGEDIM
|06/02/2025
|2
|6
|101
|456
|1 212.00
|5 586.00
|CEGEDIM
|07/02/2025
|1
|4
|1
|466
|12.05
|5 717.82
|CEGEDIM
|10/02/2025
|2
|1
|200
|85
|2 420.00
|1 054.00
|CEGEDIM
|11/02/2025
|3
|1
|241
|1
|2 904.05
|12.10
|CEGEDIM
|12/02/2025
|4
|2
|101
|22
|1 201.90
|264.00
|CEGEDIM
|13/02/2025
|-
|9
|-
|1 739
|-
|21 824.45
|CEGEDIM
|14/02/2025
|3
|4
|200
|240
|2 560.00
|3 180.00
|CEGEDIM
|17/02/2025
|-
|3
|-
|360
|-
|4 849.20
|CEGEDIM
|18/02/2025
|7
|-
|480
|-
|6 384.00
|-
|CEGEDIM
|19/02/2025
|1
|6
|1
|341
|13.25
|4 586.45
|CEGEDIM
|20/02/2025
|-
|3
|-
|54
|-
|731.70
|CEGEDIM
|21/02/2025
|-
|6
|-
|206
|-
|2 801.60
|CEGEDIM
|24/02/2025
|9
|-
|250
|-
|3 387.50
|-
|CEGEDIM
|25/02/2025
|1
|3
|50
|150
|672.50
|2 040.00
|CEGEDIM
|26/02/2025
|9
|-
|570
|-
|7 586.70
|-
|CEGEDIM
|27/02/2025
|3
|3
|191
|121
|2 549.85
|1 627.45
|CEGEDIM
|28/02/2025
|8
|1
|401
|1
|5 373.40
|13.45
|SOUS TOTAL CEGEDIM
|02/2025
|66
|56
|3 596
|4 443
|46 084
|56 741
|CEGEDIM
|03/03/2025
|10
|10
|76
|170
|1 016.88
|2 269.50
|CEGEDIM
|04/03/2025
|42
|18
|1 040
|665
|13 873.60
|8 857.80
|CEGEDIM
|05/03/2025
|28
|28
|850
|1 792
|11 296.50
|23 976.96
|CEGEDIM
|06/03/2025
|15
|33
|993
|2 015
|13 296.27
|26 940.55
|CEGEDIM
|07/03/2025
|13
|17
|496
|791
|6 636.48
|10 559.85
|CEGEDIM
|10/03/2025
|4
|8
|50
|71
|671.00
|954.24
|CEGEDIM
|11/03/2025
|2
|12
|56
|387
|749.28
|5 189.67
|CEGEDIM
|12/03/2025
|2
|28
|7
|2 911
|94.15
|39 007.40
|CEGEDIM
|13/03/2025
|9
|32
|907
|3 151
|12 117.52
|42 223.40
|CEGEDIM
|14/03/2025
|19
|3
|1 227
|158
|16 355.91
|2 093.50
|CEGEDIM
|17/03/2025
|22
|7
|958
|1 050
|12 607.28
|13 765.50
|CEGEDIM
|18/03/2025
|21
|7
|741
|524
|9 788.61
|6 817.24
|CEGEDIM
|19/03/2025
|11
|21
|616
|1 360
|7 940.24
|17 598.40
|CEGEDIM
|20/03/2025
|3
|12
|55
|305
|706.75
|3 946.70
|CEGEDIM
|21/03/2025
|5
|6
|46
|126
|598.00
|1 632.96
|CEGEDIM
|24/03/2025
|13
|5
|618
|1 088
|7 891.86
|14 035.20
|CEGEDIM
|25/03/2025
|4
|10
|111
|261
|1 431.90
|3 379.95
|CEGEDIM
|26/03/2025
|3
|25
|107
|1 563
|1 420.96
|20 631.60
|CEGEDIM
|27/03/2025
|6
|10
|100
|724
|1 327.00
|9 607.48
|CEGEDIM
|28/03/2025
|31
|4
|1 900
|155
|24 928.00
|2 022.75
|CEGEDIM
|31/03/2025
|21
|3
|1 710
|1 055
|20 708.10
|12 565.05
|SOUS TOTAL CEGEDIM
|03/2025
|284
|299
|12 664
|20 322
|165 456.29
|268 075.70
|CEGEDIM
|01/04/2025
|14
|15
|325
|1 645
|3 984.50
|19 740.00
|CEGEDIM
|02/04/2025
|16
|1
|550
|50
|6 759.50
|617.50
|CEGEDIM
|03/04/2025
|18
|3
|1 125
|295
|13 331.25
|3 472.15
|CEGEDIM
|04/04/2025
|18
|22
|1 743
|721
|19 556.46
|7 894.95
|CEGEDIM
|07/04/2025
|14
|9
|1 161
|513
|12 318.21
|5 381.37
|CEGEDIM
|08/04/2025
|9
|5
|131
|325
|1 429.21
|3 539.25
|CEGEDIM
|09/04/2025
|9
|8
|228
|265
|2 419.08
|2 851.40
|CEGEDIM
|10/04/2025
|4
|15
|331
|800
|3 614.52
|8 808.00
|CEGEDIM
|11/04/2025
|15
|26
|1 007
|942
|11 278.40
|10 625.76
|CEGEDIM
|14/04/2025
|0
|43
|0
|1 690
|0
|19 249.10
|CEGEDIM
|15/04/2025
|5
|12
|162
|704
|1 888.92
|8 272.00
|CEGEDIM
|16/04/2025
|15
|7
|541
|224
|6 243.14
|2 602.88
|CEGEDIM
|17/04/2025
|16
|9
|1 400
|1 100
|15 736.00
|12 375.00
|CEGEDIM
|22/04/2025
|9
|3
|241
|150
|2 718.48
|1 696.50
|CEGEDIM
|23/04/2025
|14
|4
|859
|1 500
|9 809.78
|17 295.00
|CEGEDIM
|24/04/2025
|11
|27
|340
|1 540
|3 882.80
|17 556.00
|CEGEDIM
|25/04/2025
|9
|8
|750
|225
|8 992.50
|2 697.75
|CEGEDIM
|28/04/2025
|9
|18
|225
|1 044
|2 785.50
|12 809.88
|CEGEDIM
|29/04/2025
|7
|46
|195
|2 111
|2 386.80
|25 859.75
|CEGEDIM
|30/04/2025
|20
|5
|1 110
|150
|13 342.20
|1 831.50
|SOUS TOTAL CEGEDIM
|04/2025
|232
|286
|12 424
|15 994
|142 477.25
|185 175.74
|CEGEDIM
|02/05/2025
|23
|12
|1 071
|750
|12 862.71
|9 090.00
|CEGEDIM
|05/05/2025
|31
|6
|1 979
|300
|23 332.41
|3 600.00
|CEGEDIM
|06/05/2025
|12
|13
|1 000
|1 000
|11 680.00
|11 820.00
|CEGEDIM
|07/05/2025
|6
|20
|300
|1 918
|3 585.00
|22 881.74
|CEGEDIM
|08/05/2025
|13
|13
|684
|816
|8 084.88
|9 620.64
|CEGEDIM
|09/05/2025
|19
|18
|750
|1 250
|8 797.50
|14 700.00
|CEGEDIM
|12/05/2025
|18
|11
|1 400
|1 400
|16 408.00
|16 772.00
|CEGEDIM
|13/05/2025
|11
|14
|1 289
|1 039
|15 068.41
|11 958.89
|CEGEDIM
|14/05/2025
|11
|8
|1 350
|1 000
|15 916.50
|11 820.00
|CEGEDIM
|15/05/2025
|11
|4
|1 900
|500
|22 173.00
|5 785.00
|CEGEDIM
|16/05/2025
|17
|2
|1 000
|500
|11 630.00
|5 810.00
|CEGEDIM
|19/05/2025
|5
|14
|732
|995
|8 527.80
|11 581.80
|CEGEDIM
|20/05/2025
|15
|9
|734
|471
|8 514.40
|5 482.44
|CEGEDIM
|21/05/2025
|5
|23
|190
|1 040
|2 215.40
|12 074.40
|CEGEDIM
|22/05/2025
|5
|6
|132
|82
|1 527.24
|947.10
|CEGEDIM
|23/05/2025
|21
|11
|1 213
|1 008
|13 816.07
|11 491.20
|CEGEDIM
|26/05/2025
|7
|13
|186
|700
|2 139.00
|8 113.00
|CEGEDIM
|27/05/2025
|9
|9
|408
|204
|4 728.72
|2 366.40
|CEGEDIM
|28/05/2025
|30
|5
|1 290
|160
|14 783.40
|1 835.20
|CEGEDIM
|29/05/2025
|14
|5
|792
|157
|9 068.40
|1 802.36
|CEGEDIM
|30/05/2025
|9
|15
|340
|600
|3 896.40
|6 876.00
|SOUS TOTAL CEGEDIM
|05/2025
|292
|231
|18 740
|15 890
|218 755.24
|186 428.17
|CEGEDIM
|02/06/2025
|49
|11
|2 312
|1 412
|25 686.32
|15 475.52
|CEGEDIM
|03/06/2025
|24
|13
|975
|376
|10 929.75
|4 196.16
|CEGEDIM
|04/06/2025
|10
|8
|601
|200
|6 731.20
|2 250.00
|CEGEDIM
|05/06/2025
|17
|3
|1 900
|500
|20 919.00
|5 515.00
|CEGEDIM
|06/06/2025
|18
|19
|750
|2 775
|8 175.00
|30 358.50
|CEGEDIM
|09/06/2025
|7
|14
|650
|965
|7 072.00
|10 518.50
|CEGEDIM
|10/06/2025
|4
|8
|340
|900
|3 665.20
|9 738.00
|CEGEDIM
|11/06/2025
|8
|6
|476
|375
|5 107.48
|4 050.00
|CEGEDIM
|12/06/2025
|5
|3
|242
|264
|2 601.50
|2 838.00
|CEGEDIM
|13/06/2025
|8
|4
|421
|77
|4 479.44
|821.59
|CEGEDIM
|16/06/2025
|9
|8
|438
|936
|4 603.38
|9 828.00
|CEGEDIM
|17/06/2025
|5
|25
|275
|1 700
|2 920.50
|18 156.00
|CEGEDIM
|18/06/2025
|7
|6
|628
|228
|6 650.52
|2 428.20
|CEGEDIM
|19/06/2025
|2
|15
|100
|1 200
|1 060.00
|12 816.00
|CEGEDIM
|20/06/2025
|2
|2
|31
|50
|331.70
|536.00
|CEGEDIM
|23/06/2025
|6
|0
|429
|0
|4 568.85
|0
|CEGEDIM
|24/06/2025
|4
|4
|380
|710
|4 077.40
|7 746.10
|CEGEDIM
|25/06/2025
|10
|1
|402
|125
|4 277.28
|1 343.75
|CEGEDIM
|26/06/2025
|4
|13
|383
|790
|4 032.99
|8 302.90
|CEGEDIM
|27/06/2025
|4
|6
|250
|500
|2 600.00
|5 215.00
|CEGEDIM
|30/06/2025
|7
|0
|386
|0
|4 037.56
|0
|SOUS TOTAL CEGEDIM
|06/2025
|210
|169
|12 369
|14 083
|134 527.07
|152 133.22
|TOTAL GENERAL CEGEDIM
|S1/2025
|1 168
|1 108
|65 186
|74 746
|774 172.08
|898 359.54
About Cegedim:
Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs nearly
6,700 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of over €654 million in 2024.
Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
To learn more please visit: www.cegedim.fr
And follow Cegedim on X @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
|Aude Balleydier
Cegedim
Media Relations
and Communications Manager
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81
aude.balleydier@cegedim.fr
|Damien Buffet
Cegedim
Head of Financial
Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)7 64 63 55 73
damien.buffet@cegedim.com
|Céline Pardo
Becoming RP Agency
Media Relations Consultant
Tel.: +33 (0)6 52 08 13 66
cegedim@becoming-group.com
