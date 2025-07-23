Carahsoft Partners Achieve Significant FedRAMP Milestones in 2025

RESTON, Va., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider ®, today announced that more than 60 of their leading technology vendor partners have achieved significant progress in Federal cloud security certifications for 2025. To date, the company’s technology ecosystem has reached 89 Federal Risk Authorization Program (FedRAMP) milestones including 39 full FedRAMP authorizations, 26 FedRAMP in-process designations and 24 FedRAMP Ready certifications.

FedRAMP provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring that enables Federal agencies to adopt cloud solutions with confidence. Carahsoft’s vendor ecosystem encompasses more than half of the authorized solutions in the FedRAMP Marketplace.

“FedRAMP is a cornerstone of the Federal Government's efforts to adopt secure, innovative cloud solutions efficiently. By streamlining compliance requirements and creating a standardized framework, FedRAMP not only enhances cybersecurity across agencies but also saves significant time and resources for Federal and industry stakeholders,” said Alex Whitworth, Program Executive for Compliance Solutions at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft enables our vendor partners to navigate the complex authorization pathways and unlock opportunities in the Federal marketplace post-authorization. Our partnerships, resellers and resources are dedicated to ensuring that vendors achieve compliance and deliver critical technologies to the Public Sector.”

Vendor Partners with Newly Granted FedRAMP Authorizations:

Abnormal Security

Absolute Security

Actosoft, Inc.

Apian

Aqua Security Software Inc.

Ask Sage

Atlassian Pty Ltd.

Axonius Federal Systems

Bamboo Health, Inc. BlackBerry

Cloudera Government Solutions, Inc

CrowdStrike, Inc.

Databricks, Inc.

Druva, Inc.

Eightfold AI Inc.

FM:Systems

Govini

Hypro, Inc. Iron Mountain

Juniper Networks

Knightscope

Orca Security

PagerDuty

Snyk

Socure, Inc.

Tenable

WillCo Tech

Vendor Partners Currently in FedRAMP Authorization Process:

Bentley Systems

Check Point Software

Datadog

Everfox

ExtraHop Networks

Govini H2O.ai for Government

IBM

Iron Mountain

Keyfactor

LogicMonitor NinjaOne

Qualtrics, LLC

Qualys, Inc.

RegScale

WellHive Holdings, LLC

ZL Technologies, Inc.

Vendor Partners Achieving FedRAMP Ready Status:

Bonterra

Cellebrite

Confluent Inc.

DOMA Technologies, LLC

Kiteworks USA, LLC Mastercard Cybersecurity

Moveworks

NinjaOne

Odaseva

Oracle

Paramify Profit.co

SentiLink Corp

StackArmor

TransUnion

Wasabi Technologies

ZenGRC

Understanding FedRAMP Designations

FedRAMP Authorized solutions have completed the full security assessment and received authorization to operate, enabling immediate procurement and deployment by federal agencies.

In-Process designations indicate solutions actively undergoing the rigorous FedRAMP authorization review with a Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO).

FedRAMP Ready solutions have completed initial security assessments and demonstrated readiness to begin the formal authorization process with a sponsoring agency.



These newly designated solutions are now included in Carahsoft's extensive portfolio of FedRAMP offerings, enabling Government agencies to efficiently procure secure and reliable cloud technologies. The authorization process demonstrates each vendor’s commitment to meeting rigorous Federal security standards for protecting Government data and infrastructure.



Carahsoft supports its vendor partners throughout the FedRAMP process by providing access to key resources and expertise. Through programs such as the Google ATO Accelerator and with support from Carahsoft’s Market Research team, vendors receive guidance to navigate the authorization process successfully and grow their presence in the Federal market. After authorization, Carahsoft continues to support its partners through contract vehicles, sales and marketing support and events including the GovForward: The ATO and Cloud Security Summit.

For more information on FedRAMP authorization and Carahsoft’s role in the process, or to learn more about Carahsoft’s FedRAMP portfolio, contact FedRAMP@carahsoft.com.

