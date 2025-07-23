Global Acrylic Coatings Market Set to Reach $87.8 Billion by 2029

Boston, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Acrylic Coatings: Technologies, End Users and Global Markets” is expected to grow from $68.6 billion in 2024 to $87.8 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

This report provides an overview of the global acrylic coatings market, covering key segments like types (thermoplastics and thermosets), substrates (metal, wood, concrete, etc.), and technologies (waterborne, solvent-borne, powder). It also highlights major end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and furniture, along with regional insights across global markets. Revenue estimates are based on manufacturers’ earnings and shown in constant U.S. dollars. Overall, the report helps readers understand trends, applications, and future opportunities in the acrylic coatings market.

This report is particularly relevant today due to increasing innovation in low-VOC acrylic coatings and government efforts to cut carbon emissions. Countries like Canada are enforcing strict regulations to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, which boosts demand for sustainable coatings. Improvements in application methods, such as spray guns, help maintain finish quality and reduce costs, making acrylic coatings more practical. Additionally, the rising use of acrylic coatings in outdoor wood furniture for protection against weather, stains, and heat continues to support market growth.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Growing Demand for Architectural Coatings: The construction and real estate sectors are increasingly turning to acrylic coatings due to their durability, weather resistance, and eco-friendly properties. As urbanization accelerates and green building standards become more common, these coatings are being widely adopted for both new construction and renovation projects.

Rising Consumption from the Automotive Industry: Acrylic coatings are in high demand in the automotive sector for their ability to provide a sleek finish and long-lasting protection. With the rise of electric vehicles and consumer interest in customized designs, manufacturers are using more advanced acrylic formulations to meet both aesthetic and performance needs.

Geographic Expansions Through Acquisitions: Major players in the acrylic coatings market are expanding their global footprint by acquiring regional companies. These acquisitions help them access new markets, streamline operations, and gain access to innovative technologies.

Growth Opportunities in Aerospace and Defense Industry: The aerospace and defense sectors are increasingly using acrylic coatings for their lightweight, high-performance characteristics. These coatings offer excellent resistance to harsh environments and contribute to fuel efficiency, making them ideal for aircraft and military equipment.

Request a sample copy of the global acrylic coatings market report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $65.9 billion Market size forecast $87.8 billion Growth rate CAGR of 5.1% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Type, Technology, Substrate, End Use Industry, and Region Regions covered North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, the U.K., Japan, India, China, Brazil, and Argentina Market drivers Growing demand for architectural coatings.

Rising use of acrylic coatings in the automotive industry.

Geographic expansions through acquisitions.

Growth opportunities in the aerospace and defense industry.

Interesting facts:

Vital Role in Protection: Acrylic coatings are crucial in the aerospace and defense sectors. They protect aircraft, ships, drones, helicopters, and other equipment from UV rays, chemicals, moisture, fungus, and sudden temperature changes.

Wide Range of Applications: These coatings are used on interior panels, weapon systems, safety gear, circuit boards, and aircraft windows. For example, they help protect electronic circuits and printed circuit boards from damage caused by UV light, moisture, and chemicals.

Innovation from Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs): SMEs in developed countries are focusing on advanced technologies like radiation-cured, nanocoatings, and UV-cured coatings. They are also exploring new markets, especially in stucco and masonry surfaces, to grow their businesses.

Strategic Acquisitions by Global Companies: Large acrylic coating manufacturers are acquiring start-ups and regional companies. Start-ups bring innovation and patented technologies, while regional companies have strong local market presence.

Example: Sherwin-Williams acquired Italian company Industria Chimica Adriatica S.p.A. at the end of 2022, in order to gain access to its product line and enter the Italian furniture coating market.

Emerging startups:

Clean Ocean Coatings A Germany-based coating company established in 2020, Clean Ocean Coatings develops nanoparticles and polymer-based coatings for container ships, bulk carriers, tankers, passenger ships, and offshore ships. The coating is known for its durability and protects the substrate from corrosion.

REPELA is a U.S.-based company that creates eco-friendly anti-fouling coatings for shipping vessels, defense, and recreational boating. The company is targeting the untapped market and niche substrate types for further business expansion. REPELA produces lower VOC and CO 2 -emitting coatings.

Cupprom Technical Services LLC is a UAE-based start-up company established in 2021. It designs nano coatings for anti-wet, anti-oil, and surface protection. This nanocoating is appropriate for wood, steel, plastic, glass, leather, and fabric substrates and is activated by ambient light.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global acrylic coatings market is projected to grow from $65.9 billion in 2023 to $87.8 billion by the end of 2029 at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

The key factors driving the growth of the acrylic coatings market include:

Growing demand for architectural coatings.

Rising use of acrylic coatings in the automotive industry.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

The acrylic coatings market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, substrate, and end-use industry. The two major types are thermoplastics and thermosets. The five categories of substrates are concrete, metal, plastic, wood, and others. By technology, it is segmented into waterborne, solvent-borne, powder, and others. End-use industries consist of building and construction, general industrial, automotive, furniture, and others.

Which end-use segment will be dominant through 2029?

The building and construction segment will dominate the market through 2029.

Which region has the largest market share?

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the market due to its rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, architectural structures, and industrial coatings, many global players entered the market and are trying to increase their market presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Market Leaders include:

ARKEMA

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

ASIAN PAINTS

AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LLC

BASF

DOW

JAMESTOWN COATING TECHNOLOGIES

JOHNS MANVILLE

JOTUN

NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

PPG INDUSTRIES INC.

RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.

SBL COATINGS PVT. LTD.

SPECIALTY COATING SYSTEMS INC.

THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO.

Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.

For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.