Itron Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conference

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced today that it will participate virtually in the Oppenheimer 28th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference to be held Aug. 11, 2025.

Tom Deitrich, president and chief executive officer, and Joan Hooper, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will represent the Company in a fireside chat at 12:25 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Interested parties may listen to the chat live via webcast which can be accessed through the company’s website at Itron Investor Events & Presentations.

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: www.itron.com.

For additional information, contact:

Itron, Inc.

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

David Means

Director, Investor Relations

737-242-8448

Investors@itron.com

Itron, Inc.