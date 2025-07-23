Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 Results Led by Continued Net Interest Margin Expansion

 | Source: Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”), the parent company of Horizon Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

“Horizon’s second quarter earnings reflect the strength of the organization’s exceptional core community banking franchise. Strong loan growth, stable and granular core funding, excellent credit quality and prudent management of expenses fueled the quarter’s positive results and expanded on management’s commitment to improve the financial performance of the Company. The quarter was highlighted by a seventh consecutive quarter of net interest margin expansion, low net charge offs of 2 bps annualized and enhanced momentum in key performance metrics of ROAA and ROATCE", President and CEO, Thomas Prame stated. “We continue to show strength across our core community banking platform that is being driven by a disciplined approach to creating a more efficient balance sheet and effective deployment of capital. We are pleased with our results through the first six months of 2025, with reported earnings per share growing by 58% versus the comparable period a year ago, and look forward to continuing to create additional shareholder value throughout the remainder of the year.”

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $20.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to net income of $23.9 million, or $0.54, for the first quarter of 2025 and compared to net income of $14.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. As previously disclosed, results in the first quarter of 2025 included the $7.0 million pre-tax gain on the sale of the Company's mortgage warehouse business.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $44.6 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to net income of $28.1 million, or $0.64, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Net interest income of $55.4 million increased 5.9% compared with $52.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 22.3% compared with $45.3 million in the year ago period. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis1, expanded for the seventh consecutive quarter, to 3.23%, compared with 3.04% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2.64% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.
  • Total loans held for investment ("HFI") increased 6.2% compared to the linked quarter annualized, with strong organic commercial loan growth of $117.2 million, or 14.8% annualized. This growth was partially funded by the continued strategic runoff of lower yielding indirect auto loans of approximately $34.1 million.
  • Funding continued to trend favorably, with non-time deposit balances remaining relatively flat for the fourth consecutive quarter and interest-bearing liability cost declining by another 2 bps during the quarter.
  • Credit quality remained strong, with annualized net charge offs of 0.02% of average loans during the second quarter. Non-performing assets remain well within expected ranges, decreasing 12.4% from the prior quarter.
  • Expenses continued to be well managed, up less than 1% from the first quarter of 2025. These results reflect management's commitment to generate higher earnings while maintaining a more efficient expense base.

____________________________________
1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

  
 Financial Highlights
 (Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios)
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024
Income statement:         
Net interest income$55,354  $52,267  $53,127  $46,910  $45,279 
Provision for credit loss expense 2,462   1,376   1,171   1,044   2,369 
Non-interest income (loss) 10,920   16,499   (28,954)  11,511   10,485 
Non-interest expense 39,417   39,306   44,935   39,272   37,522 
Income tax expense (benefit) 3,752   4,141   (11,051)  (75)  1,733 
Net Income (Loss)$20,643  $23,943  $(10,882) $18,180  $14,140 
          
Per share data:         
Basic earnings (loss) per share$0.47  $0.55  $(0.25) $0.42  $0.32 
Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.47   0.54   (0.25)  0.41   0.32 
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.16   0.16   0.16   0.16   0.16 
Book value per common share 18.06   17.72   17.46   17.27   16.62 
Market value - high 15.88   17.76   18.76   16.57   12.74 
Market value - low 12.92   15.00   14.57   11.89   11.29 
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 43,794,490   43,777,109   43,721,211   43,712,059   43,712,059 
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 44,034,663   43,954,164   43,721,211   44,112,321   43,987,187 
Common shares outstanding (end of period) 43,801,507   43,785,932   43,722,086   43,712,059   43,712,059 
          
Key ratios:         
Return on average assets 1.08%  1.25% (0.56)%  0.92%  0.73%
Return on average stockholders' equity 13.24   12.44   (5.73)  9.80   7.83 
Total equity to total assets 10.34   10.18   9.79   9.52   9.18 
Total loans to deposit ratio 87.52   85.21   87.75   83.92   85.70 
Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans 1.09   1.07   1.07   1.10   1.08 
Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans (1) 0.02   0.07   0.05   0.03   0.05 
Efficiency ratio 59.48   57.16   185.89   67.22   67.29 
          
Key metrics (Non-GAAP) (2)         
Net FTE interest margin 3.23%  3.04%  2.97%  2.66%  2.64%
Return on average tangible common equity 13.24   15.79   (7.35)  12.65   10.18 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.37   8.19   7.83   7.58   7.22 
Tangible book value per common share$14.32  $13.96  $13.68  $13.46  $12.80 
          
          
(1) Average total loans includes loans held for investment and held for sale.
(2) Non-GAAP financial metrics. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
 

Income Statement Highlights

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $55.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $52.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, driven by the continued expansion of the Company's net FTE interest margin1, which increased to 3.23% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.04% for the first quarter of 2025. Expansion was attributable to the favorable mix shift in average interest earning assets toward higher-yielding loans and in the average funding mix toward deposit balances, in addition to continued disciplined pricing strategies on both sides of the balance sheet. The second quarter net FTE interest margin did benefit by approximately seven basis points related to interest recoveries on certain commercial and residential loans.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.5 million. This compares to a provision for credit losses of $1.4 million during the first quarter of 2025, and $2.4 million during the second quarter of 2024. The increase in the provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2025 when compared with the first quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to net growth in commercial loans HFI and changes in economic factors, partially offset by the reduction of specific reserves and the reserves for unfunded commitments in the current quarter.

For the second quarter of 2025, the allowance for credit losses included net charge-offs of $0.3 million, or an annualized 0.02% of average loans outstanding, compared to net charge-offs of $0.9 million, or an annualized 0.07% of average loans outstanding for the first quarter of 2025, and net charge-offs of $0.6 million, or an annualized 0.05% of average loans outstanding, in the second quarter of 2024.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses as a percentage of period-end loans HFI was 1.09% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.07% at March 31, 2025 and 1.08% at June 30, 2024.

Non-Interest Income

For the Quarter EndedJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(Dollars in Thousands)2025
 2025 2024 2024
 2024
Non-interest Income         
Service charges on deposit accounts$3,208  $3,208  $3,276  $3,320  $3,130 
Wire transfer fees 69   71   124   123   113 
Interchange fees 3,403   3,241   3,353   3,511   3,826 
Fiduciary activities 1,251   1,326   1,313   1,394   1,372 
Loss on sale of investment securities    (407)  (39,140)      
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,219   1,076   1,071   1,622   896 
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 375   385   376   412   450 
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 346   335   335   349   318 
Other income 1,049   7,264   338   780   380 
Total non-interest income (loss)$10,920  $16,499  $(28,954) $11,511  $10,485 
                    

Total non-interest income was $10.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to non-interest income of $16.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in non-interest income of $5.6 million is due to the sale of the Company's mortgage warehouse business to an unrelated third party in the first quarter of 2025, resulting in a pre-tax gain of $7.0 million that did not recur in the current period. Interchange fees and gain on sale of mortgage loans benefited from normal seasonality, while other categories remained relatively unchanged when compared with the prior period.

____________________________________
1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Non-Interest Expense

For the Quarter EndedJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(Dollars in Thousands)2025
 2025
 2024
 2024
 2024
Non-interest Expense         
Salaries and employee benefits$22,731  $22,414  $25,564  $21,829  $20,583 
Net occupancy expenses 3,127   3,702   3,431   3,207   3,192 
Data processing 2,951   2,872   2,841   2,977   2,579 
Professional fees 735   826   736   676   714 
Outside services and consultants 3,278   3,265   4,470   3,677   3,058 
Loan expense 1,231   689   1,285   1,034   1,038 
FDIC insurance expense 1,216   1,288   1,193   1,204   1,315 
Core deposit intangible amortization 816   816   843   844   844 
Merger related expenses    305          
Other losses 245   228   371   297   515 
Other expense 3,087   2,901   4,201   3,527   3,684 
Total non-interest expense$39,417  $39,306  $44,935  $39,272  $37,522 
                    

Total non-interest expense was $39.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared with $39.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase in non-interest expense during the second quarter of 2025 when compared with the prior period was primarily driven by a $0.5 million increase in loan expense. The increase was partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in net occupancy expenses. Additionally, the Company incurred $0.3 million of direct expenses related to the sale of the mortgage warehouse business in the prior period that did not recur in the current period.   

Income Taxes

Horizon recorded a net tax expense of $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, representing an effective tax rate of 15.4%, which is consistent with the Company's estimated annual effective tax rate.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets increased by $23.4 million, or 0.3%, to $7.7 billion as of June 30, 2025, from $7.6 billion as of March 31, 2025. The increase in total assets is primarily due to increases in loans HFI and non-interest earning cash, partially offset by a decrease in interest earning cash and investment securities. Total investment securities decreased by $24.2 million, or 1.2%, to $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2025. Total loans were $5.0 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $75.5 million from March 31, 2025 balances, due to organic commercial loan growth net of continued runoff in the indirect consumer portfolio.

Total deposits decreased by $66.0 million, or 1.1%, to $5.7 billion as of June 30, 2025 when compared to balances as of March 31, 2025. The decrease was partially related to a decline in time deposits of $51.9 million, or 4.2% and, to a lesser extent, a modest decrease in savings and money market deposits of $7.0 million, or 0.4%. Non-interest bearing deposit balances remained relatively unchanged in the current period. Total borrowings increased by $68.1 million during the quarter, to $880.3 million as of June 30, 2025. Balances subject to repurchase agreements increased by $7.2 million, to $95.1 million.

Capital

The following table presents the consolidated regulatory capital ratios of the Company for the previous three quarters, and the Company’s preliminary estimate of its consolidated regulatory capital ratios for the quarter ended June 30, 2025:

For the Quarter EndedJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
 2025* 2025 2024 2024
Consolidated Capital Ratios       
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.48%  14.26%  13.91%  13.45%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.52   12.33   12.00   11.63 
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.52   11.32   11.00   10.68 
Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 9.59   9.25   8.88   9.02 
*Preliminary estimate - may be subject to change  
   

As of June 30, 2025, the ratio of total stockholders’ equity to total assets is 10.34%. Book value per common share was $18.06, increasing $0.34 during the second quarter of 2025.

Tangible common equity3 totaled $627.1 million at June 30, 2025, and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets1 was 8.37% at June 30, 2025, up from 8.19% at March 31, 2025. Tangible book value, which excludes intangible assets from total equity, per common share1 was $14.32, increasing $0.36 during the second quarter of 2025 behind the growth in retained earnings.

Credit Quality

As of June 30, 2025, total non-accrual loans decreased by $4.5 million, or 15.7%, from March 31, 2025, to 0.49% of total loans HFI. Total non-performing assets decreased $3.9 million, or 12.4%, to $27.5 million, compared to $31.4 million as of March 31, 2025. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.36% compared to 0.41% as of March 31, 2025.

As of June 30, 2025, net charge-offs decreased by $0.6 million to $0.3 million, compared to $0.9 million as of March 31, 2025 and remain just 0.02% annualized of average loans.

____________________________________
1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Earnings Conference Call

As previously announced, Horizon will host a conference call to review its second quarter financial results and operating performance.

Participants may access the live conference call on July 24, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 833-974-2379 from the United States, 866-450-4696 from Canada or 1-412-317-5772 from international locations and requesting the “Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Call.” Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference through August 1, 2025. The replay may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 from the United States, 855-669-9658 from Canada or 1–412–317-0088 from other international locations, and entering the access code 5878909.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the $7.7 billion-asset commercial bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential and other secured consumer lending to in-market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non-GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, net interest margin, tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average common equity, and return on average tangible equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non-recurring and have excluded them. Horizon believes these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business and financial results without giving effect to one-time costs and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP information identified herein and its most comparable GAAP measures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Horizon”). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: effects on Horizon’s business resulting from new U.S. domestic or foreign governmental trade measures, including but not limited to tariffs, import and export controls, foreign exchange intervention accomplished to offset the effects of trade policy or in response to currency volatility, and other restrictions on free trade; uncertain conditions within the domestic and international macroeconomic environment, including trade policy, monetary and fiscal policy, and conditions in the investment, credit, interest rate, and derivatives markets, and their impact on Horizon and its customers; current financial conditions within the banking industry; changes in the level and volatility of interest rates, changes in spreads on earning assets and changes in interest bearing liabilities; increased interest rate sensitivity; the aggregate effects of elevated inflation levels in recent years; loss of key Horizon personnel; increases in disintermediation; potential loss of fee income, including interchange fees, as new and emerging alternative payment platforms take a greater market share of the payment systems; estimates of fair value of certain of Horizon’s assets and liabilities; changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses, market values, collateral securing loans and other assets; changes in sources of liquidity; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be adopted and required by regulatory agencies; litigation, regulatory enforcement, and legal compliance risk and costs; rapid technological developments and changes; cyber terrorism and data security breaches; the rising costs of cybersecurity; the ability of the U.S. federal government to manage federal debt limits; climate change and social justice initiatives; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to effectively implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; acts of terrorism, war and global conflicts, such as the Russia and Ukraine conflict and the Israel and Hamas conflict; and supply chain disruptions and delays. These and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Horizon’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward–looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

  
 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
 (Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
 2025
 2025 2024 2024 2024
Interest Income         
Loans receivable$78,618  $74,457  $76,747  $75,488  $71,880 
Investment securities - taxable 5,941   6,039   6,814   8,133   7,986 
Investment securities - tax-exempt 6,088   6,192   6,301   6,310   6,377 
Other 830   2,487   3,488   957   738 
Total interest income 91,477   89,175   93,350   90,888   86,981 
Interest Expense         
Deposits 26,053   25,601   27,818   30,787   28,447 
Borrowed funds 8,171   9,188   10,656   11,131   11,213 
Subordinated notes 829   829   829   830   829 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 1,070   1,290   920   1,230   1,213 
Total interest expense 36,123   36,908   40,223   43,978   41,702 
Net Interest Income 55,354   52,267   53,127   46,910   45,279 
Provision for credit loss expense 2,462   1,376   1,171   1,044   2,369 
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 52,892   50,891   51,956   45,866   42,910 
Non-interest Income         
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,208   3,208   3,276   3,320   3,130 
Wire transfer fees 69   71   124   123   113 
Interchange fees 3,403   3,241   3,353   3,511   3,826 
Fiduciary activities 1,251   1,326   1,313   1,394   1,372 
Gains (losses) on sale of investment securities    (407)  (39,140)      
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,219   1,076   1,071   1,622   896 
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 375   385   376   412   450 
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 346   335   335   349   318 
Other income 1,049   7,264   338   780   380 
Total non-interest income (loss) 10,920   16,499   (28,954)  11,511   10,485 
Non-interest Expense         
Salaries and employee benefits 22,731   22,414   25,564   21,829   20,583 
Net occupancy expenses 3,127   3,702   3,431   3,207   3,192 
Data processing 2,951   2,872   2,841   2,977   2,579 
Professional fees 735   826   736   676   714 
Outside services and consultants 3,278   3,265   4,470   3,677   3,058 
Loan expense 1,231   689   1,285   1,034   1,038 
FDIC insurance expense 1,216   1,288   1,193   1,204   1,315 
Core deposit intangible amortization 816   816   843   844   844 
Merger related expenses    305          
Other losses 245   228   371   297   515 
Other expense 3,087   2,901   4,201   3,527   3,684 
Total non-interest expense 39,417   39,306   44,935   39,272   37,522 
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 24,395   28,084   (21,933)  18,105   15,873 
Income tax expense (benefit) 3,752   4,141   (11,051)  (75)  1,733 
Net Income (Loss)$20,643  $23,943  $(10,882) $18,180  $14,140 
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share$0.47  $0.55  $(0.25) $0.42  $0.32 
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share 0.47   0.54   (0.25)  0.41   0.32 
                    


 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
 (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended for the Period
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024
Assets         
Interest earning assets         
Federal funds sold$2,024  $  $  $113,912  $34,453 
Interest earning deposits 34,174   80,023   201,131   12,107   4,957 
Interest earning time deposits       735   735   1,715 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 45,412   45,412   53,826   53,826   53,826 
Investment securities, available for sale 231,999   231,431   233,677   541,170   527,054 
Investment securities, held to maturity 1,819,087   1,843,851   1,867,690   1,888,379   1,904,281 
Loans held for sale 2,994   3,253   67,597   2,069   2,440 
Gross loans held for investment (HFI) 4,985,582   4,909,815   4,847,040   4,803,996   4,822,840 
Total Interest earning assets 7,121,272   7,113,784   7,271,696   7,416,194   7,351,566 
Non-interest earning assets         
Allowance for credit losses (54,399)  (52,654)  (51,980)  (52,881)  (52,215)
Cash 101,719   89,643   92,300   108,815   106,691 
Cash value of life insurance 37,755   37,409   37,450   37,115   36,773 
Other assets 148,773   143,675   152,635   119,026   165,656 
Goodwill 155,211   155,211   155,211   155,211   155,211 
Other intangible assets 8,592   9,407   10,223   11,067   11,910 
Premises and equipment, net 93,398   93,499   93,864   93,544   93,695 
Interest receivable 39,730   38,663   39,747   39,366   43,240 
Total non-interest earning assets 530,779   514,855   529,450   511,263   560,961 
Total assets$7,652,051  $7,628,639  $7,801,146  $7,927,457  $7,912,526 
Liabilities         
Savings and money market deposits$3,385,413  $3,393,371  $3,446,681  $3,420,827  $3,364,726 
Time deposits 1,193,180   1,245,088   1,089,153   1,220,653   1,178,389 
Borrowings 880,336   812,218   1,142,340   1,142,744   1,229,165 
Repurchase agreements 95,089   87,851   89,912   122,399   128,169 
Subordinated notes 55,807   55,772   55,738   55,703   55,668 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,583   57,531   57,477   57,423   57,369 
Total interest earning liabilities 5,667,408   5,651,832   5,881,301   6,019,749   6,013,486 
Non-interest bearing deposits 1,121,163   1,127,324   1,064,818   1,085,535   1,087,040 
Interest payable 14,007   11,441   11,137   11,400   11,240 
Other liabilities 58,621   61,981   80,308   55,951   74,096 
Total liabilities 6,861,199   6,852,578   7,037,564   7,172,635   7,185,862 
Stockholders’ Equity         
Preferred stock              
Common stock              
Additional paid-in capital 360,758   360,522   363,761   358,453   357,673 
Retained earnings 466,497   452,945   436,122   454,050   442,977 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (36,403)  (37,406)  (36,301)  (57,681)  (73,985)
Total stockholders’ equity 790,852   776,061   763,582   754,822   726,665 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$7,652,051  $7,628,639  $7,801,146  $7,927,457  $7,912,527 
                    


 Loans and Deposits    
 (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)    
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, % Change
 2025
 2025
 2024
 2024
 2024
 Q2'25 vs
Q1'25		 Q2'25 vs
Q2'24
Loans:             
Commercial real estate$2,321,951  $2,262,910  $2,202,858  $2,105,459  $2,117,772   3%  10%
Commercial & Industrial 976,740   918,541   875,297   808,600   786,788   6%  24%
Total commercial 3,298,691   3,181,451   3,078,155   2,914,059   2,904,560   4%  14%
Residential Real estate 786,026   801,726   802,909   801,356   797,956   (2)%  (1)%
Mortgage warehouse          80,437   68,917   %  (100)%
Consumer 900,865   926,638   965,976   1,008,144   1,051,407   (3)%  (14)%
Total loans held for investment 4,985,582   4,909,815   4,847,040   4,803,996   4,822,840   2%  3%
Loans held for sale 2,994   3,253   67,597   2,069   2,440   (8)%  23%
Total loans$4,988,576  $4,913,068  $4,914,637  $4,806,065  $4,825,280   2%  3%
              
Deposits:             
Interest bearing deposits$1,713,058  $1,713,991  $1,767,983  $1,688,998  $1,653,508   %  4%
Savings and money market deposits 1,672,355   1,679,380   1,678,697   1,731,830   1,711,218   %  (2)%
Time deposits 1,193,180   1,245,088   1,089,153   1,220,653   1,178,389   (4)%  1%
Total Interest bearing deposits 4,578,593   4,638,459   4,535,833   4,641,481   4,543,115   (1)%  1%
Non-interest bearing deposits             
Non-interest bearing deposits 1,121,164   1,127,324   1,064,819   1,085,534   1,087,040   (1)%  3%
Total deposits$5,699,757  $5,765,784  $5,600,652  $5,727,015  $5,630,155   (1)%  1%
                          


 Average Balance Sheet
 (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2025March 31, 2025June 30, 2024
 Average
Balance		Interest(4)(6)Average
Rate(4) 		Average
Balance		Interest(4)(6)Average
Rate(4) 		Average
Balance		Interest(4)(6)Average
Rate(4)
Assets         
Interest earning assets         
Interest earning deposits (incl. Fed Funds Sold)$72,993 $830  4.56%$223,148 $2,487  4.52%$55,467 $738  5.35%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 45,412  1,075  9.49% 51,769  1,012  7.93% 53,827  1,521  11.36%
Investment securities - taxable (1) 959,238  4,867  2.03% 974,109  5,027  2.09% 1,309,305  6,465  1.99%
Investment securities - non-taxable (1) 1,100,731  7,706  2.81% 1,120,249  7,838  2.84% 1,132,065  8,072  2.87%
Total investment securities 2,059,969  12,573  2.45% 2,094,358  12,865  2.49% 2,441,370  14,537  2.39%
Loans receivable (2) (3) 4,947,093  79,000  6.41% 4,865,449  74,840  6.24% 4,662,124  72,208  6.23%
Total interest earning assets 7,125,467  93,478  5.26% 7,234,724  91,204  5.11% 7,212,788  89,004  4.96%
Non-interest earning assets         
Cash and due from banks 86,316    88,624    108,319   
Allowance for credit losses (52,560)   (51,863)   (50,334)  
Other assets 472,175    483,765    508,555   
Total average assets$7,631,398   $7,755,250   $7,779,328   
          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity         
Interest bearing liabilities         
Interest bearing demand deposits$1,727,713 $6,803  1.58%$1,750,446 $6,491  1.50%$1,656,523 $7,081  1.72%
Saving and money market deposits 1,651,866  8,200  1.99% 1,674,590  8,263  2.00% 1,677,967  9,733  2.33%
Time deposits 1,233,582  11,050  3.59% 1,212,386  10,847  3.63% 1,134,590  11,633  4.12%
Total Deposits 4,613,161  26,053  2.27% 4,637,422  25,601  2.24% 4,469,080  28,447  2.56%
Borrowings 847,862  7,777  3.68% 971,496  8,772  3.66% 1,184,172  10,278  3.49%
Repurchase agreements 88,058  394  1.79% 88,469  416  1.91% 125,144  935  3.00%
Subordinated notes 55,785  829  5.96% 55,750  829  6.03% 55,647  829  5.99%
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,550  1,070  7.46% 57,497  1,290  9.10% 57,335  1,213  8.51%
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,662,416  36,123  2.56% 5,810,634  36,908  2.58% 5,891,378  41,702  2.85%
Non-interest bearing liabilities         
Demand deposits 1,114,982    1,085,826    1,080,676   
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 64,465    78,521    80,942   
Stockholders' equity 789,535    780,269    726,332   
Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,631,398   $7,755,250   $7,779,328   
Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP) (5) $57,355   $54,296   $47,302  
Less FTE adjustments (4)  2,001    2,029    2,023  
Net Interest Income $55,354   $52,267   $45,279  
Net FTE interest margin (Non-GAAP) (4)(5)   3.23%   3.04%   2.64%
 
(1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities.
(2) Includes fees on loans held for sale and held for investment. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
(3) Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees.
(4) Management believes fully taxable equivalent, or FTE, interest income is useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance as a comparison of the returns between a tax-free investment and a taxable alternative. The Company adjusts interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities to an FTE basis utilizing a 21% tax rate.
(5) Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
(6) Includes dividend income on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
 


 Credit Quality    
 (Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)    
 Quarter Ended    
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, % Change
 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Q2'25 vs
Q1'25		 Q2'25 vs
Q2'24
Non-accrual loans             
Commercial$7,547  $8,172  $5,658  $6,830  $4,321   (8)%  75%
Residential Real estate 9,525   12,763   11,215   9,529   8,489   (25)%  12%
Mortgage warehouse                %  %
Consumer 7,222   7,875   8,919   7,208   5,453   (8)%  32%
Total non-accrual loans 24,294   28,810   25,792   23,567   18,263   (16)%  33%
90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest 2,113   1,582   1,166   819   1,039   34%  103%
Total non-performing loans$26,407  $30,392  $26,958  $24,386  $19,302   (13)%  37%
              
Other real estate owned             
Commercial$176  $360  $407  $1,158  $1,111   (51)%  (84)%
Residential Real estate 463   641            %  %
Mortgage warehouse                %  %
Consumer 480   34   17   36   57   1311%  742%
Total other real estate owned 1,119   1,035   424   1,194   1,168   8%  (4)%
              
Total non-performing assets$27,526  $31,427  $27,382  $25,580  $20,470   (12)%  34%
              
Loan data:             
Accruing 30 to 89 days past due loans$31,401  $19,034  $23,075  $18,087  $19,785   65%  59%
Substandard loans 64,100   66,714   64,535   59,775   51,221   (4)%  25%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)             
Commercial$84  $(47) $(32) $(52) $57   (279)%  47%
Residential Real estate 52   (47)  (10)  (9)  (4)  (211)%  (1400)%
Mortgage warehouse                %  %
Consumer 118   963   668   439   534   (88)%  (78)%
Total net charge-offs$254  $869  $626  $378  $587   (71)%  (57)%
              
Allowance for credit losses             
Commercial$34,413  $32,640  $30,953  $32,854  $31,941   5%  8%
Residential Real estate 3,229   3,167   2,715   2,675   2,588   2%  25%
Mortgage warehouse          862   736   %  (100)%
Consumer 16,757   16,847   18,312   16,490   16,950   (1)%  (1)%
Total allowance for credit losses$54,399  $52,654  $51,980  $52,881  $52,215   3%  4%
              
Credit quality ratios             
Non-accrual loans to HFI loans 0.49%  0.59%  0.53%  0.49%  0.38%    
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.36%  0.41%  0.35%  0.32%  0.26%    
Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans 0.02%  0.07%  0.05%  0.03%  0.05%    
Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans 1.09%  1.07%  1.07%  1.10%  1.08%    
                        


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Fully-Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Interest Margin
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
 
   Three Months Ended
   June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
   2025 2025 2024 2024 2024
Interest income (GAAP)(A) $91,477  $89,175  $93,350  $90,888  $86,981 
Taxable-equivalent adjustment:           
Investment securities - tax exempt (1)   1,619   1,646   1,675   1,677   1,695 
Loan receivable (2)   382   383   395   340   328 
Interest income (non-GAAP)(B)  93,478   91,204   95,420   92,905   89,004 
Interest expense (GAAP)(C)  36,123   36,908   40,223   43,978   41,702 
Net interest income (GAAP)(D) =(A) - (C) $55,354  $52,267  $53,127  $46,910  $45,279 
Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP)(E) = (B) - (C) $57,355  $54,296  $55,197  $48,927  $47,302 
Average interest earning assets(F)  7,125,467   7,234,724   7,396,178   7,330,263   7,212,788 
Net FTE interest margin (non-GAAP)(G) = (E*) / (F)  3.23%  3.04%  2.97%  2.66%  2.64%
            
(1) The following represents municipal securities interest income for investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity
(2) The following represents municipal loan interest income for loan receivables classified as held for sale and held for investment
*Annualized
 


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
 
   Three Months Ended
   June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
   2025 2025 2024 2024 2024
            
Net income (loss) (GAAP)(A) $20,643  $23,941  $(10,882) $18,180  $14,140 
            
Average stockholders' equity(B) $789,535  $780,269  $755,340  $738,372  $726,332 
Average intangible assets(C)  164,320   165,138   165,973   166,819   167,659 
Average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)(D) = (B) - (C) $625,215  $615,131  $589,367  $571,553  $558,673 
Return on average tangible common equity ("ROACE") (non-GAAP)(E) = (A*) / (D)  13.24%  15.48% (7.35)%  12.65%  10.18%
*Annualized           


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
   Three Months Ended
   June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
   2025 2025 2024 2024 2024
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)(A) $790,852  $776,061  $763,582  $754,822  $726,665 
Intangible assets (end of period)(B)  163,802   164,618   165,434   166,278   167,121 
Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(C) = (A) - (B) $627,050  $611,443  $598,148  $588,544  $559,544 
            
Total assets (GAAP)(D) $7,652,051  $7,628,636  $7,801,146  $7,927,457  $7,912,527 
Intangible assets (end of period)(B)  163,802   164,618   165,434   166,278   167,121 
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)(E) = (D) - (B) $7,488,249  $7,464,018  $7,635,712  $7,761,179  $7,745,406 
            
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)(G) = (C) / (E)  8.37%  8.19%  7.83%  7.58%  7.22%
                      


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Share
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
   Three Months Ended
   June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
   2025
 2025
 2024
 2024
 2024
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)(A) $790,852  $776,061  $763,582  $754,822  $726,665 
Intangible assets (end of period)(B)  163,802   164,618   165,434   166,278   167,121 
Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(C) = (A) - (B) $627,050  $611,443  $598,148  $588,544  $559,544 
Common shares outstanding(D)  43,801,507   43,786,000   43,722,086   43,712,059   43,712,059 
            
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(E) = (C) / (D) $14.32  $13.96  $13.68  $13.46  $12.80 
                      


Contact:John R. Stewart, CFA
 EVP, Chief Financial Officer
Phone:(219) 814–5833
Fax:(219) 874–9280
Date:July 23, 2025

Tags

Horizon Bancorp Horizon John R. Stewart Thomas Prame second quarter results

Recommended Reading