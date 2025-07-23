Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 Results Led by Continued Net Interest Margin Expansion

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”), the parent company of Horizon Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

“Horizon’s second quarter earnings reflect the strength of the organization’s exceptional core community banking franchise. Strong loan growth, stable and granular core funding, excellent credit quality and prudent management of expenses fueled the quarter’s positive results and expanded on management’s commitment to improve the financial performance of the Company. The quarter was highlighted by a seventh consecutive quarter of net interest margin expansion, low net charge offs of 2 bps annualized and enhanced momentum in key performance metrics of ROAA and ROATCE", President and CEO, Thomas Prame stated. “We continue to show strength across our core community banking platform that is being driven by a disciplined approach to creating a more efficient balance sheet and effective deployment of capital. We are pleased with our results through the first six months of 2025, with reported earnings per share growing by 58% versus the comparable period a year ago, and look forward to continuing to create additional shareholder value throughout the remainder of the year.”

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $20.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to net income of $23.9 million, or $0.54, for the first quarter of 2025 and compared to net income of $14.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. As previously disclosed, results in the first quarter of 2025 included the $7.0 million pre-tax gain on the sale of the Company's mortgage warehouse business.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $44.6 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to net income of $28.1 million, or $0.64, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net interest income of $55.4 million increased 5.9% compared with $52.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 22.3% compared with $45.3 million in the year ago period. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis1, expanded for the seventh consecutive quarter, to 3.23%, compared with 3.04% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2.64% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Total loans held for investment ("HFI") increased 6.2% compared to the linked quarter annualized, with strong organic commercial loan growth of $117.2 million, or 14.8% annualized. This growth was partially funded by the continued strategic runoff of lower yielding indirect auto loans of approximately $34.1 million.

Funding continued to trend favorably, with non-time deposit balances remaining relatively flat for the fourth consecutive quarter and interest-bearing liability cost declining by another 2 bps during the quarter.

Credit quality remained strong, with annualized net charge offs of 0.02% of average loans during the second quarter. Non-performing assets remain well within expected ranges, decreasing 12.4% from the prior quarter.

Expenses continued to be well managed, up less than 1% from the first quarter of 2025. These results reflect management's commitment to generate higher earnings while maintaining a more efficient expense base.

1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Income statement: Net interest income $ 55,354 $ 52,267 $ 53,127 $ 46,910 $ 45,279 Provision for credit loss expense 2,462 1,376 1,171 1,044 2,369 Non-interest income (loss) 10,920 16,499 (28,954 ) 11,511 10,485 Non-interest expense 39,417 39,306 44,935 39,272 37,522 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,752 4,141 (11,051 ) (75 ) 1,733 Net Income (Loss) $ 20,643 $ 23,943 $ (10,882 ) $ 18,180 $ 14,140 Per share data: Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.47 $ 0.55 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.42 $ 0.32 Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.47 0.54 (0.25 ) 0.41 0.32 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 Book value per common share 18.06 17.72 17.46 17.27 16.62 Market value - high 15.88 17.76 18.76 16.57 12.74 Market value - low 12.92 15.00 14.57 11.89 11.29 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 43,794,490 43,777,109 43,721,211 43,712,059 43,712,059 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 44,034,663 43,954,164 43,721,211 44,112,321 43,987,187 Common shares outstanding (end of period) 43,801,507 43,785,932 43,722,086 43,712,059 43,712,059 Key ratios: Return on average assets 1.08 % 1.25 % (0.56 )% 0.92 % 0.73 % Return on average stockholders' equity 13.24 12.44 (5.73 ) 9.80 7.83 Total equity to total assets 10.34 10.18 9.79 9.52 9.18 Total loans to deposit ratio 87.52 85.21 87.75 83.92 85.70 Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans 1.09 1.07 1.07 1.10 1.08 Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans (1) 0.02 0.07 0.05 0.03 0.05 Efficiency ratio 59.48 57.16 185.89 67.22 67.29 Key metrics (Non-GAAP) (2) Net FTE interest margin 3.23 % 3.04 % 2.97 % 2.66 % 2.64 % Return on average tangible common equity 13.24 15.79 (7.35 ) 12.65 10.18 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.37 8.19 7.83 7.58 7.22 Tangible book value per common share $ 14.32 $ 13.96 $ 13.68 $ 13.46 $ 12.80 (1) Average total loans includes loans held for investment and held for sale. (2) Non-GAAP financial metrics. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Income Statement Highlights

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $55.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $52.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, driven by the continued expansion of the Company's net FTE interest margin1, which increased to 3.23% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.04% for the first quarter of 2025. Expansion was attributable to the favorable mix shift in average interest earning assets toward higher-yielding loans and in the average funding mix toward deposit balances, in addition to continued disciplined pricing strategies on both sides of the balance sheet. The second quarter net FTE interest margin did benefit by approximately seven basis points related to interest recoveries on certain commercial and residential loans.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.5 million. This compares to a provision for credit losses of $1.4 million during the first quarter of 2025, and $2.4 million during the second quarter of 2024. The increase in the provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2025 when compared with the first quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to net growth in commercial loans HFI and changes in economic factors, partially offset by the reduction of specific reserves and the reserves for unfunded commitments in the current quarter.

For the second quarter of 2025, the allowance for credit losses included net charge-offs of $0.3 million, or an annualized 0.02% of average loans outstanding, compared to net charge-offs of $0.9 million, or an annualized 0.07% of average loans outstanding for the first quarter of 2025, and net charge-offs of $0.6 million, or an annualized 0.05% of average loans outstanding, in the second quarter of 2024.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses as a percentage of period-end loans HFI was 1.09% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.07% at March 31, 2025 and 1.08% at June 30, 2024.

Non-Interest Income

For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in Thousands) 2025

2025 2024 2024

2024

Non-interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,208 $ 3,208 $ 3,276 $ 3,320 $ 3,130 Wire transfer fees 69 71 124 123 113 Interchange fees 3,403 3,241 3,353 3,511 3,826 Fiduciary activities 1,251 1,326 1,313 1,394 1,372 Loss on sale of investment securities — (407 ) (39,140 ) — — Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,219 1,076 1,071 1,622 896 Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 375 385 376 412 450 Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 346 335 335 349 318 Other income 1,049 7,264 338 780 380 Total non-interest income (loss) $ 10,920 $ 16,499 $ (28,954 ) $ 11,511 $ 10,485

Total non-interest income was $10.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to non-interest income of $16.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in non-interest income of $5.6 million is due to the sale of the Company's mortgage warehouse business to an unrelated third party in the first quarter of 2025, resulting in a pre-tax gain of $7.0 million that did not recur in the current period. Interchange fees and gain on sale of mortgage loans benefited from normal seasonality, while other categories remained relatively unchanged when compared with the prior period.

1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Non-Interest Expense

For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in Thousands) 2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Non-interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 22,731 $ 22,414 $ 25,564 $ 21,829 $ 20,583 Net occupancy expenses 3,127 3,702 3,431 3,207 3,192 Data processing 2,951 2,872 2,841 2,977 2,579 Professional fees 735 826 736 676 714 Outside services and consultants 3,278 3,265 4,470 3,677 3,058 Loan expense 1,231 689 1,285 1,034 1,038 FDIC insurance expense 1,216 1,288 1,193 1,204 1,315 Core deposit intangible amortization 816 816 843 844 844 Merger related expenses — 305 — — — Other losses 245 228 371 297 515 Other expense 3,087 2,901 4,201 3,527 3,684 Total non-interest expense $ 39,417 $ 39,306 $ 44,935 $ 39,272 $ 37,522

Total non-interest expense was $39.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared with $39.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase in non-interest expense during the second quarter of 2025 when compared with the prior period was primarily driven by a $0.5 million increase in loan expense. The increase was partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in net occupancy expenses. Additionally, the Company incurred $0.3 million of direct expenses related to the sale of the mortgage warehouse business in the prior period that did not recur in the current period.

Income Taxes

Horizon recorded a net tax expense of $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, representing an effective tax rate of 15.4%, which is consistent with the Company's estimated annual effective tax rate.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets increased by $23.4 million, or 0.3%, to $7.7 billion as of June 30, 2025, from $7.6 billion as of March 31, 2025. The increase in total assets is primarily due to increases in loans HFI and non-interest earning cash, partially offset by a decrease in interest earning cash and investment securities. Total investment securities decreased by $24.2 million, or 1.2%, to $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2025. Total loans were $5.0 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $75.5 million from March 31, 2025 balances, due to organic commercial loan growth net of continued runoff in the indirect consumer portfolio.

Total deposits decreased by $66.0 million, or 1.1%, to $5.7 billion as of June 30, 2025 when compared to balances as of March 31, 2025. The decrease was partially related to a decline in time deposits of $51.9 million, or 4.2% and, to a lesser extent, a modest decrease in savings and money market deposits of $7.0 million, or 0.4%. Non-interest bearing deposit balances remained relatively unchanged in the current period. Total borrowings increased by $68.1 million during the quarter, to $880.3 million as of June 30, 2025. Balances subject to repurchase agreements increased by $7.2 million, to $95.1 million.

Capital

The following table presents the consolidated regulatory capital ratios of the Company for the previous three quarters, and the Company’s preliminary estimate of its consolidated regulatory capital ratios for the quarter ended June 30, 2025:

For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2025* 2025 2024 2024 Consolidated Capital Ratios Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.48 % 14.26 % 13.91 % 13.45 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.52 12.33 12.00 11.63 Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.52 11.32 11.00 10.68 Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 9.59 9.25 8.88 9.02 *Preliminary estimate - may be subject to change

As of June 30, 2025, the ratio of total stockholders’ equity to total assets is 10.34%. Book value per common share was $18.06, increasing $0.34 during the second quarter of 2025.

Tangible common equity3 totaled $627.1 million at June 30, 2025, and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets1 was 8.37% at June 30, 2025, up from 8.19% at March 31, 2025. Tangible book value, which excludes intangible assets from total equity, per common share1 was $14.32, increasing $0.36 during the second quarter of 2025 behind the growth in retained earnings.

Credit Quality

As of June 30, 2025, total non-accrual loans decreased by $4.5 million, or 15.7%, from March 31, 2025, to 0.49% of total loans HFI. Total non-performing assets decreased $3.9 million, or 12.4%, to $27.5 million, compared to $31.4 million as of March 31, 2025. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.36% compared to 0.41% as of March 31, 2025.

As of June 30, 2025, net charge-offs decreased by $0.6 million to $0.3 million, compared to $0.9 million as of March 31, 2025 and remain just 0.02% annualized of average loans.

1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Earnings Conference Call

As previously announced, Horizon will host a conference call to review its second quarter financial results and operating performance.

Participants may access the live conference call on July 24, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 833-974-2379 from the United States, 866-450-4696 from Canada or 1-412-317-5772 from international locations and requesting the “Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Call.” Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference through August 1, 2025. The replay may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 from the United States, 855-669-9658 from Canada or 1–412–317-0088 from other international locations, and entering the access code 5878909.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the $7.7 billion-asset commercial bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential and other secured consumer lending to in-market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non-GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, net interest margin, tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average common equity, and return on average tangible equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non-recurring and have excluded them. Horizon believes these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business and financial results without giving effect to one-time costs and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP information identified herein and its most comparable GAAP measures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Horizon”). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: effects on Horizon’s business resulting from new U.S. domestic or foreign governmental trade measures, including but not limited to tariffs, import and export controls, foreign exchange intervention accomplished to offset the effects of trade policy or in response to currency volatility, and other restrictions on free trade; uncertain conditions within the domestic and international macroeconomic environment, including trade policy, monetary and fiscal policy, and conditions in the investment, credit, interest rate, and derivatives markets, and their impact on Horizon and its customers; current financial conditions within the banking industry; changes in the level and volatility of interest rates, changes in spreads on earning assets and changes in interest bearing liabilities; increased interest rate sensitivity; the aggregate effects of elevated inflation levels in recent years; loss of key Horizon personnel; increases in disintermediation; potential loss of fee income, including interchange fees, as new and emerging alternative payment platforms take a greater market share of the payment systems; estimates of fair value of certain of Horizon’s assets and liabilities; changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses, market values, collateral securing loans and other assets; changes in sources of liquidity; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be adopted and required by regulatory agencies; litigation, regulatory enforcement, and legal compliance risk and costs; rapid technological developments and changes; cyber terrorism and data security breaches; the rising costs of cybersecurity; the ability of the U.S. federal government to manage federal debt limits; climate change and social justice initiatives; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to effectively implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; acts of terrorism, war and global conflicts, such as the Russia and Ukraine conflict and the Israel and Hamas conflict; and supply chain disruptions and delays. These and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Horizon’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward–looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025

2025 2024 2024 2024

Interest Income Loans receivable $ 78,618 $ 74,457 $ 76,747 $ 75,488 $ 71,880 Investment securities - taxable 5,941 6,039 6,814 8,133 7,986 Investment securities - tax-exempt 6,088 6,192 6,301 6,310 6,377 Other 830 2,487 3,488 957 738 Total interest income 91,477 89,175 93,350 90,888 86,981 Interest Expense Deposits 26,053 25,601 27,818 30,787 28,447 Borrowed funds 8,171 9,188 10,656 11,131 11,213 Subordinated notes 829 829 829 830 829 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 1,070 1,290 920 1,230 1,213 Total interest expense 36,123 36,908 40,223 43,978 41,702 Net Interest Income 55,354 52,267 53,127 46,910 45,279 Provision for credit loss expense 2,462 1,376 1,171 1,044 2,369 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 52,892 50,891 51,956 45,866 42,910 Non-interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 3,208 3,208 3,276 3,320 3,130 Wire transfer fees 69 71 124 123 113 Interchange fees 3,403 3,241 3,353 3,511 3,826 Fiduciary activities 1,251 1,326 1,313 1,394 1,372 Gains (losses) on sale of investment securities — (407 ) (39,140 ) — — Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,219 1,076 1,071 1,622 896 Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 375 385 376 412 450 Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 346 335 335 349 318 Other income 1,049 7,264 338 780 380 Total non-interest income (loss) 10,920 16,499 (28,954 ) 11,511 10,485 Non-interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 22,731 22,414 25,564 21,829 20,583 Net occupancy expenses 3,127 3,702 3,431 3,207 3,192 Data processing 2,951 2,872 2,841 2,977 2,579 Professional fees 735 826 736 676 714 Outside services and consultants 3,278 3,265 4,470 3,677 3,058 Loan expense 1,231 689 1,285 1,034 1,038 FDIC insurance expense 1,216 1,288 1,193 1,204 1,315 Core deposit intangible amortization 816 816 843 844 844 Merger related expenses — 305 — — — Other losses 245 228 371 297 515 Other expense 3,087 2,901 4,201 3,527 3,684 Total non-interest expense 39,417 39,306 44,935 39,272 37,522 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 24,395 28,084 (21,933 ) 18,105 15,873 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,752 4,141 (11,051 ) (75 ) 1,733 Net Income (Loss) $ 20,643 $ 23,943 $ (10,882 ) $ 18,180 $ 14,140 Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.47 $ 0.55 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.42 $ 0.32 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share 0.47 0.54 (0.25 ) 0.41 0.32





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended for the Period June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Assets Interest earning assets Federal funds sold $ 2,024 $ — $ — $ 113,912 $ 34,453 Interest earning deposits 34,174 80,023 201,131 12,107 4,957 Interest earning time deposits — — 735 735 1,715 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 45,412 45,412 53,826 53,826 53,826 Investment securities, available for sale 231,999 231,431 233,677 541,170 527,054 Investment securities, held to maturity 1,819,087 1,843,851 1,867,690 1,888,379 1,904,281 Loans held for sale 2,994 3,253 67,597 2,069 2,440 Gross loans held for investment (HFI) 4,985,582 4,909,815 4,847,040 4,803,996 4,822,840 Total Interest earning assets 7,121,272 7,113,784 7,271,696 7,416,194 7,351,566 Non-interest earning assets Allowance for credit losses (54,399 ) (52,654 ) (51,980 ) (52,881 ) (52,215 ) Cash 101,719 89,643 92,300 108,815 106,691 Cash value of life insurance 37,755 37,409 37,450 37,115 36,773 Other assets 148,773 143,675 152,635 119,026 165,656 Goodwill 155,211 155,211 155,211 155,211 155,211 Other intangible assets 8,592 9,407 10,223 11,067 11,910 Premises and equipment, net 93,398 93,499 93,864 93,544 93,695 Interest receivable 39,730 38,663 39,747 39,366 43,240 Total non-interest earning assets 530,779 514,855 529,450 511,263 560,961 Total assets $ 7,652,051 $ 7,628,639 $ 7,801,146 $ 7,927,457 $ 7,912,526 Liabilities Savings and money market deposits $ 3,385,413 $ 3,393,371 $ 3,446,681 $ 3,420,827 $ 3,364,726 Time deposits 1,193,180 1,245,088 1,089,153 1,220,653 1,178,389 Borrowings 880,336 812,218 1,142,340 1,142,744 1,229,165 Repurchase agreements 95,089 87,851 89,912 122,399 128,169 Subordinated notes 55,807 55,772 55,738 55,703 55,668 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,583 57,531 57,477 57,423 57,369 Total interest earning liabilities 5,667,408 5,651,832 5,881,301 6,019,749 6,013,486 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,121,163 1,127,324 1,064,818 1,085,535 1,087,040 Interest payable 14,007 11,441 11,137 11,400 11,240 Other liabilities 58,621 61,981 80,308 55,951 74,096 Total liabilities 6,861,199 6,852,578 7,037,564 7,172,635 7,185,862 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock — — — — — Common stock — — — — — Additional paid-in capital 360,758 360,522 363,761 358,453 357,673 Retained earnings 466,497 452,945 436,122 454,050 442,977 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (36,403 ) (37,406 ) (36,301 ) (57,681 ) (73,985 ) Total stockholders’ equity 790,852 776,061 763,582 754,822 726,665 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,652,051 $ 7,628,639 $ 7,801,146 $ 7,927,457 $ 7,912,527





Loans and Deposits (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, % Change 2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Q2'25 vs

Q1'25 Q2'25 vs

Q2'24 Loans: Commercial real estate $ 2,321,951 $ 2,262,910 $ 2,202,858 $ 2,105,459 $ 2,117,772 3 % 10 % Commercial & Industrial 976,740 918,541 875,297 808,600 786,788 6 % 24 % Total commercial 3,298,691 3,181,451 3,078,155 2,914,059 2,904,560 4 % 14 % Residential Real estate 786,026 801,726 802,909 801,356 797,956 (2 )% (1 )% Mortgage warehouse — — — 80,437 68,917 — % (100 )% Consumer 900,865 926,638 965,976 1,008,144 1,051,407 (3 )% (14 )% Total loans held for investment 4,985,582 4,909,815 4,847,040 4,803,996 4,822,840 2 % 3 % Loans held for sale 2,994 3,253 67,597 2,069 2,440 (8 )% 23 % Total loans $ 4,988,576 $ 4,913,068 $ 4,914,637 $ 4,806,065 $ 4,825,280 2 % 3 % Deposits: Interest bearing deposits $ 1,713,058 $ 1,713,991 $ 1,767,983 $ 1,688,998 $ 1,653,508 — % 4 % Savings and money market deposits 1,672,355 1,679,380 1,678,697 1,731,830 1,711,218 — % (2 )% Time deposits 1,193,180 1,245,088 1,089,153 1,220,653 1,178,389 (4 )% 1 % Total Interest bearing deposits 4,578,593 4,638,459 4,535,833 4,641,481 4,543,115 (1 )% 1 % Non-interest bearing deposits Non-interest bearing deposits 1,121,164 1,127,324 1,064,819 1,085,534 1,087,040 (1 )% 3 % Total deposits $ 5,699,757 $ 5,765,784 $ 5,600,652 $ 5,727,015 $ 5,630,155 (1 )% 1 %





Average Balance Sheet (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Average

Balance Interest(4)(6) Average

Rate(4) Average

Balance Interest(4)(6) Average

Rate(4) Average

Balance Interest(4)(6) Average

Rate(4) Assets Interest earning assets Interest earning deposits (incl. Fed Funds Sold) $ 72,993 $ 830 4.56 % $ 223,148 $ 2,487 4.52 % $ 55,467 $ 738 5.35 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 45,412 1,075 9.49 % 51,769 1,012 7.93 % 53,827 1,521 11.36 % Investment securities - taxable (1) 959,238 4,867 2.03 % 974,109 5,027 2.09 % 1,309,305 6,465 1.99 % Investment securities - non-taxable (1) 1,100,731 7,706 2.81 % 1,120,249 7,838 2.84 % 1,132,065 8,072 2.87 % Total investment securities 2,059,969 12,573 2.45 % 2,094,358 12,865 2.49 % 2,441,370 14,537 2.39 % Loans receivable (2) (3) 4,947,093 79,000 6.41 % 4,865,449 74,840 6.24 % 4,662,124 72,208 6.23 % Total interest earning assets 7,125,467 93,478 5.26 % 7,234,724 91,204 5.11 % 7,212,788 89,004 4.96 % Non-interest earning assets Cash and due from banks 86,316 88,624 108,319 Allowance for credit losses (52,560 ) (51,863 ) (50,334 ) Other assets 472,175 483,765 508,555 Total average assets $ 7,631,398 $ 7,755,250 $ 7,779,328 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 1,727,713 $ 6,803 1.58 % $ 1,750,446 $ 6,491 1.50 % $ 1,656,523 $ 7,081 1.72 % Saving and money market deposits 1,651,866 8,200 1.99 % 1,674,590 8,263 2.00 % 1,677,967 9,733 2.33 % Time deposits 1,233,582 11,050 3.59 % 1,212,386 10,847 3.63 % 1,134,590 11,633 4.12 % Total Deposits 4,613,161 26,053 2.27 % 4,637,422 25,601 2.24 % 4,469,080 28,447 2.56 % Borrowings 847,862 7,777 3.68 % 971,496 8,772 3.66 % 1,184,172 10,278 3.49 % Repurchase agreements 88,058 394 1.79 % 88,469 416 1.91 % 125,144 935 3.00 % Subordinated notes 55,785 829 5.96 % 55,750 829 6.03 % 55,647 829 5.99 % Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,550 1,070 7.46 % 57,497 1,290 9.10 % 57,335 1,213 8.51 % Total interest bearing liabilities 5,662,416 36,123 2.56 % 5,810,634 36,908 2.58 % 5,891,378 41,702 2.85 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 1,114,982 1,085,826 1,080,676 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 64,465 78,521 80,942 Stockholders' equity 789,535 780,269 726,332 Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,631,398 $ 7,755,250 $ 7,779,328 Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP) (5) $ 57,355 $ 54,296 $ 47,302 Less FTE adjustments (4) 2,001 2,029 2,023 Net Interest Income $ 55,354 $ 52,267 $ 45,279 Net FTE interest margin (Non-GAAP) (4)(5) 3.23 % 3.04 % 2.64 % (1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. (2) Includes fees on loans held for sale and held for investment. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate. (3) Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. (4) Management believes fully taxable equivalent, or FTE, interest income is useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance as a comparison of the returns between a tax-free investment and a taxable alternative. The Company adjusts interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities to an FTE basis utilizing a 21% tax rate. (5) Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure. (6) Includes dividend income on Federal Home Loan Bank stock





Credit Quality (Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited) Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, % Change 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Q2'25 vs

Q1'25 Q2'25 vs

Q2'24 Non-accrual loans Commercial $ 7,547 $ 8,172 $ 5,658 $ 6,830 $ 4,321 (8 )% 75 % Residential Real estate 9,525 12,763 11,215 9,529 8,489 (25 )% 12 % Mortgage warehouse — — — — — — % — % Consumer 7,222 7,875 8,919 7,208 5,453 (8 )% 32 % Total non-accrual loans 24,294 28,810 25,792 23,567 18,263 (16 )% 33 % 90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest 2,113 1,582 1,166 819 1,039 34 % 103 % Total non-performing loans $ 26,407 $ 30,392 $ 26,958 $ 24,386 $ 19,302 (13 )% 37 % Other real estate owned Commercial $ 176 $ 360 $ 407 $ 1,158 $ 1,111 (51 )% (84 )% Residential Real estate 463 641 — — — — % — % Mortgage warehouse — — — — — — % — % Consumer 480 34 17 36 57 1311 % 742 % Total other real estate owned 1,119 1,035 424 1,194 1,168 8 % (4 )% Total non-performing assets $ 27,526 $ 31,427 $ 27,382 $ 25,580 $ 20,470 (12 )% 34 % Loan data: Accruing 30 to 89 days past due loans $ 31,401 $ 19,034 $ 23,075 $ 18,087 $ 19,785 65 % 59 % Substandard loans 64,100 66,714 64,535 59,775 51,221 (4 )% 25 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) Commercial $ 84 $ (47 ) $ (32 ) $ (52 ) $ 57 (279 )% 47 % Residential Real estate 52 (47 ) (10 ) (9 ) (4 ) (211 )% (1400 )% Mortgage warehouse — — — — — — % — % Consumer 118 963 668 439 534 (88 )% (78 )% Total net charge-offs $ 254 $ 869 $ 626 $ 378 $ 587 (71 )% (57 )% Allowance for credit losses Commercial $ 34,413 $ 32,640 $ 30,953 $ 32,854 $ 31,941 5 % 8 % Residential Real estate 3,229 3,167 2,715 2,675 2,588 2 % 25 % Mortgage warehouse — — — 862 736 — % (100 )% Consumer 16,757 16,847 18,312 16,490 16,950 (1 )% (1 )% Total allowance for credit losses $ 54,399 $ 52,654 $ 51,980 $ 52,881 $ 52,215 3 % 4 % Credit quality ratios Non-accrual loans to HFI loans 0.49 % 0.59 % 0.53 % 0.49 % 0.38 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.36 % 0.41 % 0.35 % 0.32 % 0.26 % Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans 0.02 % 0.07 % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.05 % Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans 1.09 % 1.07 % 1.07 % 1.10 % 1.08 %





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Fully-Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Interest Margin (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Interest income (GAAP) (A) $ 91,477 $ 89,175 $ 93,350 $ 90,888 $ 86,981 Taxable-equivalent adjustment: Investment securities - tax exempt (1) 1,619 1,646 1,675 1,677 1,695 Loan receivable (2) 382 383 395 340 328 Interest income (non-GAAP) (B) 93,478 91,204 95,420 92,905 89,004 Interest expense (GAAP) (C) 36,123 36,908 40,223 43,978 41,702 Net interest income (GAAP) (D) =(A) - (C) $ 55,354 $ 52,267 $ 53,127 $ 46,910 $ 45,279 Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP) (E) = (B) - (C) $ 57,355 $ 54,296 $ 55,197 $ 48,927 $ 47,302 Average interest earning assets (F) 7,125,467 7,234,724 7,396,178 7,330,263 7,212,788 Net FTE interest margin (non-GAAP) (G) = (E*) / (F) 3.23 % 3.04 % 2.97 % 2.66 % 2.64 % (1) The following represents municipal securities interest income for investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity (2) The following represents municipal loan interest income for loan receivables classified as held for sale and held for investment *Annualized





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Net income (loss) (GAAP) (A) $ 20,643 $ 23,941 $ (10,882 ) $ 18,180 $ 14,140 Average stockholders' equity (B) $ 789,535 $ 780,269 $ 755,340 $ 738,372 $ 726,332 Average intangible assets (C) 164,320 165,138 165,973 166,819 167,659 Average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) (D) = (B) - (C) $ 625,215 $ 615,131 $ 589,367 $ 571,553 $ 558,673 Return on average tangible common equity ("ROACE") (non-GAAP) (E) = (A*) / (D) 13.24 % 15.48 % (7.35 )% 12.65 % 10.18 % *Annualized





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) (A) $ 790,852 $ 776,061 $ 763,582 $ 754,822 $ 726,665 Intangible assets (end of period) (B) 163,802 164,618 165,434 166,278 167,121 Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (C) = (A) - (B) $ 627,050 $ 611,443 $ 598,148 $ 588,544 $ 559,544 Total assets (GAAP) (D) $ 7,652,051 $ 7,628,636 $ 7,801,146 $ 7,927,457 $ 7,912,527 Intangible assets (end of period) (B) 163,802 164,618 165,434 166,278 167,121 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) (E) = (D) - (B) $ 7,488,249 $ 7,464,018 $ 7,635,712 $ 7,761,179 $ 7,745,406 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP) (G) = (C) / (E) 8.37 % 8.19 % 7.83 % 7.58 % 7.22 %





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Share (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) (A) $ 790,852 $ 776,061 $ 763,582 $ 754,822 $ 726,665 Intangible assets (end of period) (B) 163,802 164,618 165,434 166,278 167,121 Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (C) = (A) - (B) $ 627,050 $ 611,443 $ 598,148 $ 588,544 $ 559,544 Common shares outstanding (D) 43,801,507 43,786,000 43,722,086 43,712,059 43,712,059 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (E) = (C) / (D) $ 14.32 $ 13.96 $ 13.68 $ 13.46 $ 12.80



