Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

– Total Revenue Increased 20% and Core Revenue* Grew 18% over the Prior-Year Period –

– Total Written Premium increased 18% to $1.2 billion over the Prior-Year Period –

– Net Income of $8.3 million versus Net Income of $10.9 million a year ago –

– Adjusted EBITDA* of $29.2 million versus $24.7 million in the Prior-Year Period –

WESTLAKE, Texas, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Total Revenues grew 20% over the prior-year period to $94.0 million in the second quarter of 2025

Second quarter Core Revenues* of $86.8 million increased 18% over the prior-year period

Second quarter net income of $8.3 million decreased from net income of $10.9 million a year ago

EPS of $0.20 per share decreased from $0.25 in the prior-year period, and Adjusted EPS* of $0.49 per share increased 14% over the prior-year period

Net Income Margin for the second quarter was 9%

Adjusted EBITDA* of $29.2 million increased from $24.7 million in the prior-year period

Adjusted EBITDA Margin* decreased versus the prior-year period to 31%

Total Written Premiums placed for the second quarter increased 18% over the prior-year period to $1.2 billion.

Policies in Force increased 13% from the prior-year period to approximately 1,793,000

Corporate agent headcount of 479 was up 53% compared to the prior-year period

Total franchise producers of 2,085 increased 5% from the prior-year period

"We delivered another strong quarter result while making substantial investments in people and technology that are laying the foundation for significant transformation, efficiency and future growth," said Mark Miller, President and CEO. "In the second quarter we delivered premium growth of 18%, total revenue growth of 20%, core revenue growth of 18%, net income decline of 24% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 18% with net income margin of 9% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 31%. We are adding productive capacity to our corporate and franchise networks in varied geographies, building new go-to-market motions through enterprise sales and partnerships, and developing new technologies to engage with clients and partners in the ways they find most optimal - be it through agent interaction or digitally direct. We continue our work to become the largest distributor of personal lines in our founder's life-time and I am extremely proud to be part of this incredible team executing towards that objective."

*Core Revenue, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of Core Revenue to total revenues, Adjusted EPS to basic earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, are set forth in the reconciliation table accompanying this release.

Second Quarter 2025 Results

For the second quarter of 2025, revenues were $94.0 million, an increase of 20% compared to the corresponding period in 2024. Core Revenues, a non-GAAP measure which excludes contingent commissions, initial franchise fees, interest income, and other franchise revenues, were $86.8 million, a 18% increase from $73.4 million in the prior-year period. Core Revenues are the most reliable revenue stream for the Company, consisting of New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Renewal Commissions, and Renewal Royalty Fees. During the quarter, we recovered $4.0 million of renewal commission and royalty fees, from an existing large carrier partner which raised the commission for all of their existing business with Goosehead. This increased commission rate should result in an ongoing benefit to our existing renewal book of approximately $1.5 million in the second half of the year. Core Revenue growth was driven by increased producer count, improved franchise productivity, client retention of 84%, and moderating premium rate increases. The Company grew total written premiums, which we consider to be the leading indicator of future revenue growth, by 18% in the second quarter.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were $78.4 million, up from $62.7 million in the prior-year period. Total operating expenses, excluding equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment expenses* for the second quarter of 2025 were $64.9 million, up 21% from $53.4 million in the prior-year period. Employee compensation and benefits increased to $50.4 million from $42.6 million in the prior-year period. Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity-based compensation* increased to $44.4 million from $35.9 million in the prior-year period. The increases were primarily due to investments in corporate producers and our service and technology functions. Equity-based compensation decreased to $6.0 million for the period, compared to $6.6 million in the prior-year period. General and administrative expenses increased to $24.6 million from $16.9 million in the prior-year period. General and administrative expenses, excluding impairment*, increased to $20.0 million from $16.9 million in the prior-year period. The increases were primarily due to investments in technology and systems to drive growth and continue to improve the client experience. Bad debt expense of $0.6 million decreased from $0.7 million in the prior-year period. During the second quarter, the Company identified three office leases that would be exited or subleased. As a result, the Company recorded impairment expense for the second quarter of 2025 of $4.7 million.

Net income in the second quarter of 2025 was $8.3 million versus net income of $10.9 million in the prior-year period. Earnings per share and Net Income Margin for the second quarter of 2025 were $0.20 and 9%, respectively. Adjusted EPS for the second quarter of 2025, which excludes equity-based compensation and impairment expense, was $0.49 per share. Total Adjusted EBITDA was $29.2 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $24.7 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 31% decreased compared to the prior-year period.

*Total operating expenses, excluding equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment expenses; Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity-based compensation; and General and administrative expenses, excluding impairment are non-GAAP measures. For the definition and reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP” below.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $92.4 million. We had an unused line of credit of $75.0 million as of June 30, 2025. Total outstanding term note payable balance was $299.3 million as of June 30, 2025. During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased and retired 6 thousand shares at an average share price of $94.51. As of June 30, 2025, $99.5 million remains available under the share repurchase authorization.

On July 9, 2025, the Company successfully completed the repricing of its existing $299.3 million term loan B maturing on January 8, 2032. The term loan facility will bear interest at a rate of SOFR plus 3.00%, representing a 50 basis point reduction from the prior term loan interest rate

2025 Outlook

The Company’s guidance for full year 2025 is as follows:

Total written premiums placed for 2025 are expected to be between $4.38 billion and $4.65 billion, representing growth of 15% on the low end of the range to 22% on the high end of the range.

Total revenues for 2025 are expected to be between $350 million and $385 million, representing growth of 11% on the low end of the range to 22% on the high end of the range.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 200 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit goosehead.com or goosehead.com/become-a-franchisee.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent Goosehead’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Goosehead’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, “outlook” or “continue”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, conditions impacting insurance carriers or other parties with which Goosehead does business, the loss of one or more key executives or an inability to attract and retain qualified personnel and the failure to attract and retain highly qualified franchisees. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “1A. Risk Factors” in Goosehead’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in Goosehead’s other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Goosehead or to persons acting on behalf of Goosehead are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Goosehead does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Commissions and agency fees $ 38,076 $ 31,619 $ 67,499 $ 57,840 Franchise revenues 55,772 46,225 101,744 84,214 Interest income 179 244 368 494 Total revenues 94,027 78,088 169,611 142,548 Operating Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 50,388 42,551 98,722 84,681 General and administrative expenses 24,647 16,855 42,206 34,035 Bad debts 550 653 957 1,780 Depreciation and amortization 2,782 2,632 5,452 5,200 Total operating expenses 78,367 62,691 147,337 125,696 Income from operations 15,660 15,397 22,274 16,852 Other Income: Interest expense (6,303 ) (1,982 ) (12,126 ) (3,469 ) Other income (expense) 815 441 983 (6,286 ) Income before taxes 10,172 13,856 11,131 7,097 Tax expense (benefit) 1,889 2,981 202 (5,587 ) Net income 8,283 10,875 10,929 12,684 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,133 4,677 3,437 4,672 Net income attributable to Goosehead Insurance, Inc. $ 5,150 $ 6,198 $ 7,492 $ 8,012 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.25 $ 0.30 $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ 0.29 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding Basic 25,216 24,693 25,005 24,890 Diluted 38,553 38,031 38,542 38,435





Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) $ 23,119 $ 20,591 $ 40,071 $ 36,552 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 45,381 36,828 82,625 65,881 New Business Commissions(1) 7,559 6,682 13,314 12,363 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 7,820 7,169 14,749 13,402 Agency Fees(1) 2,906 2,137 5,146 4,048 Total Core Revenue 86,785 73,407 155,905 132,246 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 1,247 1,631 2,589 3,875 Interest Income 179 244 368 494 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 1,426 1,875 2,957 4,369 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 4,492 2,209 8,968 4,877 Other Franchise Revenues(2) 1,324 598 1,781 1,055 Total Ancillary Revenue 5,816 2,807 10,749 5,933 Total Revenues 94,027 78,088 169,611 142,548 Operating Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity-based compensation 44,372 35,919 86,470 70,692 General and administrative expenses, excluding impairment 19,953 16,855 37,512 33,688 Bad debts 550 653 957 1,780 Total 64,875 53,427 124,939 106,160 Adjusted EBITDA 29,152 24,661 44,672 36,388 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 31 % 32 % 26 % 26 % Interest expense (6,303 ) (1,982 ) (12,126 ) (3,469 ) Depreciation and amortization (2,782 ) (2,632 ) (5,452 ) (5,200 ) Tax (expense) benefit (1,889 ) (2,981 ) (202 ) 5,587 Equity-based compensation (6,016 ) (6,632 ) (12,253 ) (13,989 ) Impairment expense (4,694 ) — (4,694 ) (347 ) Other income (expense) 815 441 983 (6,286 ) Net Income $ 8,283 $ 10,875 $ 10,929 $ 12,684 Net Income Margin 9 % 14 % 6 % 9 % (1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations within Goosehead’s Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. (2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Franchise Revenues are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations within Goosehead’s Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.





Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,388 $ 54,280 Restricted cash 3,234 3,693 Commissions and agency fees receivable, net 10,597 31,375 Receivable from franchisees, net 11,323 11,077 Prepaid expenses 17,626 8,139 Total current assets 135,168 108,564 Receivable from franchisees, net of current portion 3,082 3,469 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 21,967 24,101 Right-of-use asset 32,266 37,420 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 30,329 25,075 Deferred income taxes, net 207,521 193,478 Other assets 6,254 5,546 Total assets $ 436,587 $ 397,653 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 23,173 $ 22,891 Premiums payable 3,234 3,693 Lease liability 6,357 6,535 Contract liabilities 3,478 3,275 Note payable 3,000 10,063 Liabilities under tax receivable agreement 6,993 — Total current liabilities 46,235 46,457 Lease liability, net of current portion 51,925 54,536 Note payable, net of current portion 289,777 82,251 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 14,436 15,191 Liabilities under tax receivable agreement, net of current portion 164,808 160,142 Total liabilities 567,181 358,577 Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share - 300,000 shares authorized, 25,351 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025, 24,668 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 254 247 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value per share - 50,000 shares authorized, 12,207 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025, 12,620 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 122 126 Additional paid in capital 74,730 58,917 Accumulated deficit (153,695 ) (15,401 ) Total stockholders' equity (78,589 ) 43,889 Non-controlling interests (52,005 ) (4,813 ) Total equity (130,594 ) 39,076 Total liabilities and equity $ 436,587 $ 397,653

.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP

This release includes certain financial performance measures that are not required by, nor presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company refers to these measures as “non-GAAP financial measures.” The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating its performance and considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences caused by variations in capital structures, tax position, depreciation, amortization and certain other items that the Company believes are not representative of its core business. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring its performance relative to that of its competitors.

These non-GAAP financial measures are defined by the Company as follows:

"Core Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Renewal Commissions, Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Commissions, New Business Royalty Fees, and Agency Fees. We believe that Core Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes all of our revenues from sales of individual insurance policies.

"Cost Recovery Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Initial Franchise Fees and Interest Income. We believe that Cost Recovery Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are viewed by management as cost recovery mechanisms.

"Ancillary Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Contingent Commissions and Other Franchise Revenues. We believe that Ancillary Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are ancillary to our core business.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a supplemental measure of the Company's performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation, impairment expense, and other non-operating items, including, among other things, certain non-cash charges and certain non-recurring or non-operating gains or losses.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" is Adjusted EBITDA as defined above, divided by total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is helpful in measuring profitability of operations on a consolidated level.

"Adjusted EPS" is a supplemental measure of our performance, defined as earnings per share (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before non-recurring or non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EPS is a useful measure to management and our investors because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance and helps measure our profitability on a consolidated level.

“Total operating expenses, excluding equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment expenses” is defined as total operating expenses (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment expenses. This measure is useful to management and our investors as it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges.

“Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity-based compensation” is defined as Employee compensation and benefits (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before equity-based compensation. This measure is useful to management and our investors as it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash compensation charges.

“General and administrative expenses, excluding impairment” is defined as general and administrative expenses (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before impairment expense. This measure is useful to management and our investors as it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges.

While the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating its business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues, net income, or earnings per share, in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in the Company’s industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

The following tables show a reconciliation from total revenues to Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, and Ancillary Revenue (non-GAAP basis) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Total Revenues $ 94,027 $ 78,088 $ 169,611 $ 142,548 Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) $ 23,119 $ 20,591 $ 40,071 $ 36,552 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 45,381 36,828 82,625 65,881 New Business Commissions(1) 7,559 6,682 13,314 12,363 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 7,820 7,169 14,749 13,402 Agency Fees(1) 2,906 2,137 5,146 4,048 Total Core Revenue 86,785 73,407 155,905 132,246 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 1,247 1,631 2,589 3,875 Interest Income 179 244 368 494 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 1,426 1,875 2,957 4,369 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 4,492 2,209 8,968 4,877 Other Franchise Revenues(2) 1,324 598 1,781 1,055 Total Ancillary Revenue 5,816 2,807 10,749 5,933 Total Revenues $ 94,027 $ 78,088 $ 169,611 $ 142,548 (1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Franchise Revenues are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

The following tables show a reconciliation from net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP basis) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Income $ 8,283 $ 10,875 $ 10,929 $ 12,684 Interest expense 6,303 1,982 12,126 3,469 Depreciation and amortization 2,782 2,632 5,452 5,200 Tax expense (benefit) 1,889 2,981 202 (5,587 ) Equity-based compensation 6,016 6,632 12,253 13,989 Impairment expense 4,694 — 4,694 347 Other (income) expense (815 ) (441 ) (983 ) 6,286 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,152 $ 24,661 $ 44,672 $ 36,388 Net Income Margin(1) 9 % 14 % 6 % 9 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin(2) 31 % 32 % 26 % 26 % (1) Net Income Margin is calculated as Net Income divided by Total Revenue ($8,283/$94,027) and ($10,875/$78,088) for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. Net Income Margin is calculated as Net Income divided by Total Revenue ($10,929/$169,611) and ($12,684/$142,548) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. (2) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue ($29,152/$94,027), and ($24,661/$78,088) for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue ($44,672/$169,611), and ($36,388/$142,548) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.

The following tables show a reconciliation from basic earnings per share to Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP basis) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. Note that totals may not sum due to rounding:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.20 $ 0.25 $ 0.30 $ 0.32 Add: equity-based compensation(1) 0.16 0.18 0.33 0.37 Add: impairment expense(2) 0.13 — 0.13 0.01 Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.49 $ 0.43 $ 0.76 $ 0.70 (1) Calculated as equity-based compensation divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$6.0 million/(25.2 million + 12.3 million)] for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and [$6.6 million/ (24.7 million + 12.8 million)] for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Calculated as equity-based compensation divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$12.3 million/(25.0 million + 12.5 million)] for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and [$14.0 million/ (24.9 million + 12.8 million)] for the six months ended June 30, 2024. (2) Calculated as impairment expense divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$4.7 million/(25.2 million + 12.3 million)] for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and [$4.7 million/(25.0 million + 12.5 million)] for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Calculated as impairment expense divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$0.3 million/(24.9 million + 12.8 million)] for the six months ended June 30, 2024. No impairment was recorded for the three months ended June 30, 2024.



