Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for Second Quarter 2025

RUSTON, La., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: OBK) (“Origin,” “we,” “our” or the “Company”), the holding company for Origin Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $14.6 million, or $0.47 diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $22.4 million, or $0.71 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Pre-tax, pre-provision (“PTPP”)(1) earnings were $21.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $32.0 million for the linked quarter.

“During the second quarter, we continued to successfully execute on Optimize Origin, our plan to deliver elite level financial performance for Origin and our shareholders,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. “Throughout the first half of the year, we have created efficiencies within our branch network, improved the overall profitability of our commercial banking team, restructured our mortgage business, and taken multiple actions to optimize our balance sheet. As we head into the back half of 2025, we are well-positioned in the nation’s most dynamic growth markets; and I have full confidence that our employees will continue delivering exceptional value to our customers, communities, and shareholders.”

Optimize Origin

In January 2025, we announced our initiative to drive elite financial performance and enhance our award-winning culture.

Built on three primary pillars: Productivity, Delivery & Efficiency Balance Sheet Optimization Culture & Employee Engagement

Established near term target of greater than a 1% ROAA run rate by 4Q25 and an ultimate target of top quartile ROAA.

Near term target is being achieved in part by branch consolidation, headcount reduction, securities optimization, capital optimization, cash/liquidity management, mortgage restructuring, as well as other opportunistic efficiency optimizations throughout the organization.

We believe the actions we have taken will drive earnings improvement of approximately $34.2 million annually on a pre-tax pre-provision basis - an increase of approximately $10.8 million since the last quarterly update, due to additional benefits from increasing our Argent Financial ownership and further securities portfolio optimization.

Financial Highlights

Net interest income was $82.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $3.7 million, or 4.7%, compared to the linked quarter and is at its highest level in the previous nine quarters.

Our fully tax equivalent net interest margin (“NIM-FTE”) expanded 17 basis points to 3.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by an eight-basis point increase in the yield earned on average interest-earning assets and a five-basis point decline in the rate paid on average interest-bearing liabilities.

As part of our bond portfolio optimization strategy, we sold available-for-sale investment securities with a book value of $215.8 million and realized a loss of $14.4 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This transaction, net of the increase in interest income, negatively impacted diluted EPS by $0.35, but contributed approximately two basis points to our NIM-FTE for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, with an estimated twelve-month total positive impact to NIM-FTE of six basis points.

Total loans held for investment (“LHFI”) were $7.68 billion at June 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $98.9 million, or 1.3%, compared to March 31, 2025. LHFI, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit (“MW LOC”), were $7.11 billion at June 30, 2025, reflecting a decrease of $71.7 million, or 1.0%, compared to March 31, 2025.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, we repurchased 136,399 shares of our common stock at an average price of $31.84 per share. Also, in July 2025, our board of directors approved a stock repurchase program authorizing the purchase of up to $50.0 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock over the next three years, replacing the existing plan which expires this month.

Book value per common share was $38.62 at June 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $0.85, or 2.3%, compared to March 31, 2025 and $3.39, or 9.6%, compared to June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share (1) was $33.33 at June 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $0.90, or 2.8%, compared to March 31, 2025 and $3.56, or 12.0%, compared to June 30, 2024.

was $33.33 at June 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $0.90, or 2.8%, compared to March 31, 2025 and $3.56, or 12.0%, compared to June 30, 2024. As part of our Optimize Origin initiatives, we purchased additional shares of Argent Financial on July 1, 2025, which allowed us to reach the 20% ownership threshold. This will change our accounting methodology on this investment to the equity method, which will result in an increase in noninterest income.

Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was $82.1 million, an increase of $3.7 million, or 4.7%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by a $4.1 million increase in interest income earned on LHFI and decreases of $1.6 million and $1.1 million in interest expense paid on interest-bearing deposits and subordinated debentures, respectively, partially offset by a $3.0 million decrease in interest income earned on interest-earning balances due from banks and a $1.1 million increase in interest expense on FHLB advances and other borrowings.

The increase in average LHFI principal balances and the impact of one more calendar day during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, resulted in interest income increases of $3.1 million and $1.3 million, respectively, when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase in average LHFI principal balances was primarily driven by increases of $191.1 million and $64.1 million in MW LOC and commercial and industrial loans, respectively, partially offset by a decrease of $77.1 million in total average real estate loan balances.

The $1.6 million decrease in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits was mainly due to a $232.8 million decrease in average interest-bearing deposits balance, during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Due primarily to the seasonality of the deposits, interest-bearing public fund average deposit balances decreased $163.5 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The $1.1 million decrease in interest expense on subordinated debentures was primarily driven by the redemption of $70.0 million in subordinated debentures during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, in conjunction with our Optimize Origin initiatives.

The $3.0 million decrease in interest income earned on average interest-earning balances due from banks was primarily driven by a $267.4 million decrease in average interest-earning balances due from banks.

The $97.8 million increase in average FHLB advances and other borrowings balance contributed $664,000 to the total $1.1 million increase in interest expense on FHLB advances and other borrowings during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The remaining increase was primarily driven by an increase in the average rate paid on FHLB advances and other borrowings rising to 4.36% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, from 2.75% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The average short-term FHLB balances were $98.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to zero for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The Federal Reserve Board sets various benchmark rates, including the federal funds rate, and thereby influences the general market rates of interest, including the loan and deposit rates offered by financial institutions. On September 18, 2024, the Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds target rate range by 50 basis points, to a range of 4.75% to 5.00%, marking the first rate reduction since early 2020. Subsequently, it implemented two additional reductions, with the current federal funds target range set to 4.25% to 4.50% on December 18, 2024. In total, the federal funds target range has decreased 100 basis points from its recent cycle high.

Our NIM-FTE was 3.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, representing 17- and 44-basis-point increases compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended June 30, 2024, respectively. The yield earned on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was 5.87%, an increase of eight basis points compared to the linked quarter and a decrease of 17 basis points compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was 3.25%, representing a decrease of five- and 73-basis points compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended June 30, 2024, respectively. Additionally, total loans represented 83.6% of average interest-earning assets during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, up from 80.8% during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, providing a favorable shift in the asset mix that contributed to the margin improvement.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, we executed a bond portfolio optimization strategy aimed at enhancing long-term yields and improving overall portfolio performance. This strategy involved selling lower-yielding available-for-sale investment securities and using the proceeds to purchase higher-yielding available-for-sale investment securities. As a result, we replaced securities with a total book value of $215.8 million and a weighted average yield of 2.60% with new securities totaling $201.8 million with a weighted average yield of 5.23%, realizing a loss of $14.4 million. The weighted average duration of the securities portfolio increased to 4.52 years as of June 30, 2025, compared to 4.10 years as of March 31, 2025. As part of the strategy, we also entered into interest rate swaps designated as fair value hedges on seven of these purchased securities with a total book value of $41.3 million, to help reduce potential volatility in the fair value of these securities due to changes in market rates. While this transaction resulted in a $0.35 negative impact to diluted EPS during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, due to the realized loss net of the increase in interest income, we believe the trade-off in yield represents an attractive opportunity. This transaction is expected to generate an estimated annual increase in net interest income of $5.6 million, with an estimated earn-back period of 2.6 years and an estimated twelve-month total positive impact to NIM-FTE of six basis points. We will continue to evaluate and identify any additional opportunities that may present themselves to maximize our return on our securities portfolio.

Credit Quality

The table below includes key credit quality information:

At and For the Three Months Ended Change % Change (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2024 Linked

Quarter Linked

Quarter Past due LHFI(1) $ 67,626 $ 72,774 $ 66,276 $ (5,148 ) 7.1 % Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing 12,495 42,587 17,080 (30,092 ) 70.7 Allowance for loan credit losses (“ALCL”) 92,426 92,011 100,865 415 0.5 Classified loans 127,637 127,676 118,254 (39 ) — Total nonperforming LHFI 85,315 81,368 75,812 3,947 4.9 Provision for credit losses 2,862 3,444 5,231 (582 ) 16.9 Net charge-offs 2,300 2,728 2,946 (428 ) 15.7 Credit quality ratios(2): ALCL to nonperforming LHFI 108.33 % 113.08 % 133.05 % (4.75) % N/A ALCL to total LHFI 1.20 1.21 1.27 (0.01 ) N/A ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted(3) 1.29 1.28 1.34 0.01 N/A Classified loans to total LHFI 1.66 1.68 1.49 (0.02 ) N/A Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI 1.11 1.07 0.95 0.04 N/A Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized) 0.12 0.15 0.15 (0.03 ) N/A

___________________________



N/A = Not applicable. (1) Past due LHFI are defined as loans 30 days or more past due and includes past due nonperforming loans. (2) Please see the Loan Data schedule at the back of this document for additional information. (3) The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted, is calculated by excluding the ALCL for MW LOC loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the MW LOC loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, MW LOC loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.

Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing decreased $30.1 million for the current quarter compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by three loan relationships totaling $10.7 million that were paid off in the current quarter. Also contributing to the decrease in loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing were three loan relationships that are now over 90 days past due and nonperforming totaling $10.6 million and two loan relationships that are now no longer past due totaling $3.0 million.

Nonperforming LHFI increased $3.9 million for the current quarter compared to the linked quarter, evidenced by an increase in the percentage of nonperforming LHFI to LHFI to 1.11% compared to 1.07% for the linked quarter. The increase in nonperforming loans was primarily driven by four relationships totaling $12.9 million at June 30, 2025. The increase was partially offset by $3.6 million in payments from two relationships and further reduced by total charge-offs of $2.9 million.

Our results included a credit loss provision expense of $2.9 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which includes a $2.7 million provision for loan credit losses, compared to provision for loan credit losses of $3.7 million for the linked quarter. Net charge-offs decreased $428,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to total charge-offs of $4.8 million in the linked quarter, consisting primarily of two commercial and industrial loan relationships with charge-offs totaling $2.6 million, with no comparably sized charge-offs during the current quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was $1.4 million, a decrease of $14.2 million, or 91.2%, from the linked quarter, primarily driven by a $14.4 million loss on sales of securities, net, and a $1.3 million decrease in insurance commission and fee income, respectively, in the current quarter. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $902,000 in swap fee income.

The loss on sales of securities, net, during the current quarter was due to the execution of the bond portfolio optimization strategy discussed above.

The decrease in insurance commission and fee income was primarily driven by a seasonal increase in annual contingency fee income recognized in the first quarter with no comparable increase in the current quarter.

The increase in swap fee income was due to both an attractive interest rate environment which is increasingly conducive to facilitating back-to-back swaps for our customers and an increased focus on the marketing of customer swaps as part of Optimize Origin.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was $62.0 million, a decrease of $85,000, or 0.1% from the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease of $1.4 million in occupancy and equipment, net, that was partially offset by increases of $549,000 and $475,000 in salaries and employee benefit expense and data processing expense, respectively.

The $1.4 million decrease in occupancy and equipment, net was primarily due to cost incurred in the linked quarter in connection with the closure of banking centers as a part of Optimize Origin.

The $549,000 increase in salaries and employee benefit expense was primarily due to the adjustment of the incentive compensation accrual which drove the salaries and employee benefit expense lower during the linked quarter.

The $475,000 increase in data processing expense was primarily due to higher loan workflow software costs during the current quarter compared to the linked quarter.

Financial Condition

Loans

Total LHFI at June 30, 2025, were $7.68 billion, an increase of $98.9 million, or 1.3%, from $7.59 billion at March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $274.7 million, or 3.5%, compared to June 30, 2024.

The primary drivers of the increase during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to the linked quarter, were increases in MW LOC, multi-family real estate and owner occupied commercial real estate of $170.6 million, $40.1 million and $34.8 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $144.9 million and $10.9 million in construction/land/land development loans and commercial and industrial loans, respectively.

Securities

Total securities at June 30, 2025 were $1.14 billion, a decrease of $34.9 million, or 3.0%, from $1.18 billion at March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $34.1 million, or 2.9%, compared to June 30, 2024.

The decrease in securities was primarily due to maturities of short-term investments and net sales of available for sale securities during the current quarter.

In connection with Optimize Origin, we made a strategic decision to replace lower yielding available-for-sale securities with a total book value of $215.8 million with higher-yielding securities totaling $201.8 million. Additional details about this transaction is disclosed above in the Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin section of this release.

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, primarily associated with unrealized losses within the available for sale portfolio, was $73.6 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $16.9 million, or 18.6%, from the linked quarter.

The weighted average effective duration for the total securities portfolio was 4.52 years as of June 30, 2025, compared to 4.10 years as of March 31, 2025.

Deposits

Total deposits at June 30, 2025, were $8.12 billion, a decrease of $215.4 million, or 2.6%, compared to March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $387.8 million, or 4.6%, from June 30, 2024. Seasonality in our public fund deposits drove $99.7 million of the current quarter decline when compared to March 31, 2025.

The decrease in total deposits at June 30, 2025, compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to decreases of $159.0 million, $57.3 million and $47.1 million in interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits (excluding brokered time deposits) and noninterest-bearing deposits, respectively. The decrease was partially offset by an increase of $92.6 million in money market deposits.

At June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 22.7%. At June 30, 2024, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 21.9%.

Borrowings

FHLB advances and other borrowings at June 30, 2025, were $127.8 million, an increase of $115.4 million from $12.5 million at March 31, 2025, and an increase of $87.1 million compared to June 30, 2024. The increase in the current quarter compared to the linked quarter is primarily due to an increase in FHLB short-term borrowings of $115.0 million used primarily to meet current liquidity needs.

Average FHLB advances were $104.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $98.3 million from $6.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and an increase of $68.8 million from June 30, 2024.

About Origin

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin’s wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisiana. Deeply rooted in Origin’s history is a culture committed to providing personalized relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently operates more than 55 locations in Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas, Houston, North Louisiana, Mississippi, South Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Origin reports its results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain supplemental non-GAAP financial measures may provide meaningful information to investors that is useful in understanding Origin's results of operations and underlying trends in its business. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Origin's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following are the non-GAAP measures used in this release: PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, tangible book value per common share, ROATCE, and core efficiency ratio.

Please see the last few pages of this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding Origin Bancorp, Inc’s (“Origin”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”) future financial performance, business and growth strategies, projected plans and objectives, and any expected purchases of its outstanding common stock, and related transactions and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, including changes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve and the resulting impact on Origin’s results of operations, estimated forbearance amounts and expectations regarding the Company’s liquidity, including in connection with advances obtained from the FHLB, which are all subject to change and may be inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such changes may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions and current expectations, estimates and projections about Origin and its subsidiaries, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond Origin’s control. Statements or statistics preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “assumes,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “foresees,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “will,” and “would” and variations of such terms are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Further, certain factors that could affect Origin’s future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of current and future economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within Origin’s primary market areas, including the impact of tariffs, as well as the financial stress on borrowers and changes to customer and client behavior as a result of the foregoing; (2) changes in benchmark interest rates and the resulting impacts on net interest income; (3) deterioration of Origin’s asset quality; (4) factors that can impact the performance of Origin’s loan portfolio, including real estate values and liquidity in Origin’s primary market areas; (5) the financial health of Origin’s commercial borrowers and the success of construction projects that Origin finances; (6) changes in the value of collateral securing Origin’s loans; (7) the impact of generative artificial intelligence; (8) Origin’s ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk; (9) the impact of heightened regulatory requirements, reduced debit interchange and overdraft income and the possibility of facing related adverse business consequences if our total assets grow in excess of $10 billion as of December 31 of any calendar year; (10) the effectiveness of Origin’s risk management framework and quantitative models; (11) Origin’s inability to receive dividends from Origin Bank and to service debt, pay dividends to Origin’s common stockholders, repurchase Origin’s shares of common stock and satisfy obligations as they become due; (12) the impact of labor pressures; (13) changes in Origin’s operation or expansion strategy or Origin’s ability to prudently manage its growth and execute its strategy; (14) changes in management personnel; (15) Origin’s ability to maintain important customer relationships, reputation or otherwise avoid liquidity risks; (16) increasing costs as Origin grows deposits; (17) operational risks associated with Origin’s business; (18) significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of market disruption and interest rate volatility on our investment securities; (19) increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions, as well as from fintech companies; (20) compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements and changes in laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions; (21) periodic changes to the extensive body of accounting rules and best practices; (22) further government intervention in the U.S. financial system; (23) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt; (24) Origin’s ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including its ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; (25) natural disasters and other adverse weather events, pandemics, acts of terrorism, war, and other matters beyond Origin’s control; (26) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (27) fraud or misconduct by internal or external actors (including Origin employees); (28) cybersecurity threats or security breaches and the cost of defending against them; (29) Origin’s ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial and non-financial reporting; and (30) potential claims, damages, penalties, fines, costs and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions. For a discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections titled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Origin’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any updates to those sections set forth in Origin’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Origin’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Origin anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Origin does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for Origin to predict those events or how they may affect Origin. In addition, Origin cannot assess the impact of each factor on Origin’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Origin or persons acting on Origin’s behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, adjusted, projected, and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and may not reflect actual results.

This press release contains projected financial information with respect to Origin, including with respect to certain goals and strategic initiatives of Origin and the anticipated benefits thereof. This projected financial information constitutes forward-looking information and is for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as necessarily being indicative of future results. The assumptions and estimates underlying such projected financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to significant business, economic (including interest rate), competitive, and other risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results contemplated by the projected financial information contained herein and the inclusion of such projected financial information in this release should not be regarded as a representation by any person that such actions will be taken or accomplished or that the results reflected in such projected financial information with respect thereto will be achieved.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. Selected Quarterly Financial Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Income statement and share amounts (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net interest income $ 82,136 $ 78,459 $ 78,349 $ 74,804 $ 73,890 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 2,862 3,444 (5,398 ) 4,603 5,231 Noninterest income (loss) 1,368 15,602 (330 ) 15,989 22,465 Noninterest expense 61,983 62,068 65,422 62,521 64,388 Income before income tax expense 18,659 28,549 17,995 23,669 26,736 Income tax expense 4,012 6,138 3,725 5,068 5,747 Net income $ 14,647 $ 22,411 $ 14,270 $ 18,601 $ 20,989 PTPP earnings(1) $ 21,521 $ 31,993 $ 12,597 $ 28,272 $ 31,967 Basic earnings per common share 0.47 0.72 0.46 0.60 0.68 Diluted earnings per common share 0.47 0.71 0.46 0.60 0.67 Dividends declared per common share 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 31,192,622 31,205,752 31,155,486 31,130,293 31,042,527 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 31,327,818 31,412,010 31,308,805 31,239,877 31,131,829 Balance sheet data Total LHFI $ 7,684,446 $ 7,585,526 $ 7,573,713 $ 7,956,790 $ 7,959,171 Total LHFI excluding MW LOC 7,109,698 7,181,395 7,224,632 7,461,602 7,452,666 Total assets 9,678,158 9,750,372 9,678,702 9,965,986 9,947,182 Total deposits 8,123,036 8,338,412 8,223,120 8,486,568 8,510,842 Total stockholders’ equity 1,205,769 1,180,177 1,145,245 1,145,673 1,095,894 Performance metrics and capital ratios Yield on LHFI 6.33 % 6.33 % 6.47 % 6.67 % 6.58 % Yield on interest-earnings assets 5.87 5.79 5.91 6.09 6.04 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.20 3.23 3.61 4.01 3.95 Cost of total deposits 2.47 2.52 2.79 3.14 3.08 NIM - fully tax equivalent ("FTE") 3.61 3.44 3.33 3.18 3.17 Return on average assets (annualized) ("ROAA") 0.60 0.93 0.57 0.74 0.84 PTPP ROAA (annualized)(1) 0.89 1.32 0.50 1.13 1.28 Return on average stockholders’ equity (annualized) ("ROAE") 4.94 7.79 4.94 6.57 7.79 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) ("ROATCE")(1) 5.74 9.09 5.78 7.74 9.25 Book value per common share $ 38.62 $ 37.77 $ 36.71 $ 36.76 $ 35.23 Tangible book value per common share(1) 33.33 32.43 31.38 31.37 29.77 Efficiency ratio(2) 74.23 % 65.99 % 83.85 % 68.86 % 66.82 % Core efficiency ratio(1) 73.77 65.33 82.79 67.48 65.55 Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets(3) 13.47 13.57 13.32 12.46 12.15 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 13.66 13.77 13.52 12.64 12.33 Total capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 15.68 15.81 16.44 15.45 15.16 Tier 1 leverage ratio(3) 11.70 11.47 11.08 10.93 10.70

Origin Bancorp, Inc. Selected Year-To-Date Financial Data (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 Income statement and share amounts Net interest income $ 160,595 $ 147,213 Provision for credit losses 6,306 8,243 Noninterest income 16,970 39,720 Noninterest expense 124,051 123,095 Income before income tax expense 47,208 55,595 Income tax expense 10,150 11,974 Net income $ 37,058 $ 43,621 PTPP earnings(1) $ 53,514 $ 63,838 Basic earnings per common share 1.19 1.41 Diluted earnings per common share 1.18 1.40 Dividends declared per common share 0.30 0.30 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 31,199,151 31,011,930 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 31,375,804 31,110,747 Performance metrics Yield on LHFI 6.33 % 6.58 % Yield on interest-earning assets 5.83 6.01 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.21 3.90 Cost of total deposits 2.49 3.04 NIM-FTE 3.52 3.18 ROAA (annualized) 0.77 0.88 PTPP ROAA (annualized)(1) 1.11 1.29 ROAE (annualized) 6.34 8.17 ROATCE (annualized)(1) 7.38 9.73 Efficiency ratio(2) 69.86 65.85 Core efficiency ratio(1) 69.29 65.40

Origin Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Interest and dividend income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest and fees on loans $ 121,239 $ 117,075 $ 127,021 $ 133,195 $ 129,879 Investment securities-taxable 7,692 8,076 6,651 6,536 6,606 Investment securities-nontaxable 1,425 968 964 905 893 Interest and dividend income on assets held in other financial institutions 4,281 6,424 5,197 3,621 4,416 Total interest and dividend income 134,637 132,543 139,833 144,257 141,794 Interest expense Interest-bearing deposits 50,152 51,779 59,511 67,051 65,469 FHLB advances and other borrowings 1,216 96 88 482 514 Subordinated indebtedness 1,133 2,209 1,885 1,920 1,921 Total interest expense 52,501 54,084 61,484 69,453 67,904 Net interest income 82,136 78,459 78,349 74,804 73,890 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 2,862 3,444 (5,398 ) 4,603 5,231 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses 79,274 75,015 83,747 70,201 68,659 Noninterest income Insurance commission and fee income 6,661 7,927 5,441 6,928 6,665 Service charges and fees 4,927 4,716 4,801 4,664 4,862 Other fee income 2,809 2,301 2,152 2,114 2,404 Mortgage banking revenue 1,369 915 1,151 1,153 1,878 Swap fee income 1,435 533 116 106 44 (Loss) gain on sales of securities, net (14,448 ) — (14,617 ) 221 — Limited partnership investment (loss) income (1,909 ) (1,692 ) (62 ) 375 68 Change in fair value of equity investments — — — — 5,188 Other income 524 902 688 428 1,356 Total noninterest income (loss) 1,368 15,602 (330 ) 15,989 22,465 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 38,280 37,731 36,405 38,491 38,109 Occupancy and equipment, net 7,187 8,544 7,913 6,298 7,009 Data processing 3,432 2,957 3,414 3,470 3,468 Office and operations 3,337 2,972 2,883 2,984 3,072 Intangible asset amortization 1,768 1,761 1,800 1,905 2,137 Regulatory assessments 1,345 1,392 1,535 1,791 1,842 Advertising and marketing 1,158 1,133 1,929 1,449 1,328 Professional services 1,285 1,250 2,064 2,012 1,303 Electronic banking 1,359 1,354 1,377 1,308 1,238 Loan-related expenses 669 599 431 751 1,077 Franchise tax expense 688 675 884 721 815 Other expenses 1,475 1,700 4,787 1,341 2,990 Total noninterest expense 61,983 62,068 65,422 62,521 64,388 Income before income tax expense 18,659 28,549 17,995 23,669 26,736 Income tax expense 4,012 6,138 3,725 5,068 5,747 Net income $ 14,647 $ 22,411 $ 14,270 $ 18,601 $ 20,989





Origin Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 113,918 $ 112,888 $ 132,991 $ 159,337 $ 137,615 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 220,193 373,314 337,258 161,854 150,435 Total cash and cash equivalents 334,111 486,202 470,249 321,191 288,050 Securities: AFS 1,126,721 1,161,368 1,102,528 1,160,965 1,160,048 Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 11,093 11,094 11,095 11,096 11,616 Securities carried at fair value through income 6,218 6,512 6,512 6,533 6,499 Total securities 1,144,032 1,178,974 1,120,135 1,178,594 1,178,163 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 75,181 71,754 71,643 67,068 64,010 Loans held for sale 8,878 10,191 10,494 7,631 18,291 LHFI 7,684,446 7,585,526 7,573,713 7,956,790 7,959,171 Less: ALCL 92,426 92,011 91,060 95,989 100,865 LHFI, net of ALCL 7,592,020 7,493,515 7,482,653 7,860,801 7,858,306 Premises and equipment, net 122,618 123,847 126,620 126,751 121,562 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 41,265 41,021 40,840 40,602 40,365 Goodwill 128,679 128,679 128,679 128,679 128,679 Other intangible assets, net 36,444 38,212 37,473 39,272 41,177 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 194,930 177,977 189,916 195,397 208,579 Total assets $ 9,678,158 $ 9,750,372 $ 9,678,702 $ 9,965,986 $ 9,947,182 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,841,684 $ 1,888,808 $ 1,900,651 $ 1,893,767 $ 1,866,622 Interest-bearing deposits excluding brokered interest-bearing deposits, if any 5,450,710 5,536,636 5,301,243 5,137,940 4,984,817 Time deposits 805,642 862,968 941,000 1,023,252 1,022,589 Brokered deposits 25,000 50,000 80,226 431,609 636,814 Total deposits 8,123,036 8,338,412 8,223,120 8,486,568 8,510,842 FHLB advances and other borrowings 127,843 12,488 12,460 30,446 40,737 Subordinated indebtedness 89,657 89,599 159,943 159,861 159,779 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 131,853 129,696 137,934 143,438 139,930 Total liabilities 8,472,389 8,570,195 8,533,457 8,820,313 8,851,288 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 156,124 156,220 155,988 155,837 155,543 Additional paid-in capital 537,819 538,790 537,366 535,662 532,950 Retained earnings 585,387 575,578 557,920 548,419 534,585 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (73,561 ) (90,411 ) (106,029 ) (94,245 ) (127,184 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,205,769 1,180,177 1,145,245 1,145,673 1,095,894 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,678,158 $ 9,750,372 $ 9,678,702 $ 9,965,986 $ 9,947,182





Origin Bancorp, Inc. Loan Data (Unaudited) At and For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 LHFI (Dollars in thousands) Owner occupied commercial real estate $ 972,788 $ 937,985 $ 975,947 $ 991,671 $ 959,850 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,455,771 1,445,864 1,501,484 1,533,093 1,563,152 Construction/land/land development 653,748 798,609 864,011 991,545 1,017,389 Residential real estate - single family 1,465,535 1,465,192 1,432,129 1,414,013 1,421,027 Multi-family real estate 529,899 489,765 425,460 434,317 398,202 Total real estate loans 5,077,741 5,137,415 5,199,031 5,364,639 5,359,620 Commercial and industrial 2,011,178 2,022,085 2,002,634 2,074,037 2,070,947 MW LOC 574,748 404,131 349,081 495,188 506,505 Consumer 20,779 21,895 22,967 22,926 22,099 Total LHFI 7,684,446 7,585,526 7,573,713 7,956,790 7,959,171 Less: ALCL 92,426 92,011 91,060 95,989 100,865 LHFI, net $ 7,592,020 $ 7,493,515 $ 7,482,653 $ 7,860,801 $ 7,858,306 Nonperforming assets(1) Nonperforming LHFI Commercial real estate $ 12,814 $ 5,465 $ 4,974 $ 2,776 $ 2,196 Construction/land/land development 17,720 17,694 18,505 26,291 26,336 Residential real estate(2) 37,996 40,749 36,221 14,313 13,493 Commercial and industrial 16,655 17,325 15,120 20,486 33,608 Consumer 130 135 182 407 179 Total nonperforming LHFI 85,315 81,368 75,002 64,273 75,812 Other real estate owned/repossessed assets 1,991 1,990 3,635 6,043 6,827 Total nonperforming assets $ 87,306 $ 83,358 $ 78,637 $ 70,316 $ 82,639 Classified assets $ 129,628 $ 129,666 $ 122,417 $ 113,529 $ 125,081 Past due LHFI(3) 67,626 72,774 42,437 38,838 66,276 Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing 12,495 42,587 18,015 20,170 17,080 Allowance for loan credit losses Balance at beginning of period $ 92,011 $ 91,060 $ 95,989 $ 100,865 $ 98,375 Provision (benefit) for loan credit losses 2,715 3,679 (5,489 ) 4,644 5,436 Loans charged off 3,700 4,848 2,025 11,226 3,706 Loan recoveries 1,400 2,120 2,585 1,706 760 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 2,300 2,728 (560 ) 9,520 2,946 Balance at end of period $ 92,426 $ 92,011 $ 91,060 $ 95,989 $ 100,865 Credit quality ratios Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.90 % 0.85 % 0.81 % 0.71 % 0.83 % Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI 1.11 1.07 0.99 0.81 0.95 Past due LHFI to LHFI 0.88 0.96 0.56 0.49 0.83 Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing to LHFI 0.16 0.56 0.24 0.25 0.21 ALCL to nonperforming LHFI 108.33 113.08 121.41 149.35 133.05 ALCL to total LHFI 1.20 1.21 1.20 1.21 1.27 ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted(4) 1.29 1.28 1.25 1.28 1.34 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average LHFI (annualized) 0.12 0.15 (0.03 ) 0.48 0.15

Origin Bancorp, Inc. Average Balances and Yields/Rates (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Average Balance Yield/Rate Average Balance Yield/Rate Average Balance Yield/Rate Assets (Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate $ 2,407,632 5.78 % $ 2,448,099 5.82 % $ 2,497,490 5.91 % Construction/land/land development 739,601 6.92 821,754 6.87 1,058,972 6.98 Residential real estate(1) 1,955,422 5.62 1,909,922 5.53 1,787,829 5.48 Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 2,068,175 7.30 2,004,034 7.37 2,128,486 7.87 MW LOC 480,587 6.86 289,521 7.07 430,885 7.57 Consumer 21,851 7.29 22,709 7.45 22,396 8.06 LHFI 7,673,268 6.33 7,496,039 6.33 7,926,058 6.58 Loans held for sale 11,422 6.92 8,590 6.18 14,702 6.84 Loans receivable 7,684,690 6.33 7,504,629 6.33 7,940,760 6.58 Investment securities-taxable 980,430 3.15 1,021,904 3.21 1,046,301 2.54 Investment securities-nontaxable 175,101 3.26 140,875 2.79 143,232 2.51 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 77,240 6.63 71,669 2.35 56,270 6.53 Interest-earning balances due from banks 276,372 4.36 543,821 4.48 254,627 5.53 Total interest-earning assets 9,193,833 5.87 9,282,898 5.79 9,441,190 6.04 Noninterest-earning assets 522,090 525,317 567,035 Total assets $ 9,715,923 $ 9,808,215 $ 10,008,225 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 5,409,357 3.17 % $ 5,538,710 3.14 % $ 5,130,224 3.80 % Time deposits 868,703 3.45 972,176 3.69 1,534,679 4.46 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,278,060 3.20 6,510,886 3.23 6,664,903 3.95 FHLB advances and other borrowings 111,951 4.36 14,148 2.75 41,666 4.96 Subordinated indebtedness 89,633 5.07 124,133 7.22 159,973 4.83 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,479,644 3.25 6,649,167 3.30 6,866,542 3.98 Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,881,301 1,837,365 1,894,141 Other liabilities 164,647 154,934 163,273 Total liabilities 8,525,592 8,641,466 8,923,956 Stockholders’ Equity 1,190,331 1,166,749 1,084,269 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,715,923 $ 9,808,215 $ 10,008,225 Net interest spread 2.62 % 2.49 % 2.06 % NIM 3.58 3.43 3.15 NIM-FTE(2) 3.61 3.44 3.17

Origin Bancorp, Inc. Notable Items (Unaudited) At and For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 $ Impact EPS

Impact(1) $ Impact EPS

Impact(1) $ Impact EPS

Impact(1) $ Impact EPS

Impact(1) $ Impact EPS

Impact(1) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Notable interest income items: Interest income reversal on relationships impacted by questioned banker activity $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (1,206 ) $ (0.03 ) Notable interest expense items: OID amortization - subordinated debenture redemption — — (681 ) (0.02 ) — — — — — — Notable provision expense items: Provision release (expense) related to questioned banker activity — — — — 3,212 0.08 — — (3,212 ) (0.08 ) Provision release (expense) on relationships impacted by questioned banker activity — — 375 0.01 — — — — (4,131 ) (0.11 ) Notable noninterest income items(2): (Loss) gain on sales of securities, net (14,448 ) (0.36 ) — — (14,617 ) (0.37 ) 221 0.01 — — Gain on sub-debt repurchase — — — — — — — — 81 — Positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities — — — — — — — — 5,188 0.13 Net (loss) gain on OREO properties(2) (158 ) — (212 ) (0.01 ) 198 — — — 800 0.02 BOLI payout — — 208 0.01 — — — — — — Notable noninterest expense items: Operating expense related to questioned banker activity (530 ) (0.01 ) (543 ) (0.01 ) (4,069 ) (0.10 ) (848 ) (0.02 ) (1,452 ) (0.04 ) Operating expense related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives (428 ) (0.01 ) (1,615 ) (0.04 ) (1,121 ) (0.03 ) — — — — Employee Retention Credit — — 213 0.01 1,651 0.04 — — — — Total notable items $ (15,564 ) (0.39 ) $ (2,255 ) (0.06 ) $ (14,746 ) (0.37 ) $ (627 ) (0.02 ) $ (3,932 ) (0.10 )

Origin Bancorp, Inc. Notable Items - Continued (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 $ Impact EPS Impact(1) $ Impact EPS Impact(1) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Notable interest income items: Interest income reversal on relationships impacted by questioned banker activity $ — $ — $ (1,206 ) $ (0.03 ) Notable interest expense items: OID amortization -subordinated debenture redemption (681 ) (0.02 ) — — Notable provision expense items: Provision expense related to questioned banker activity — — (3,212 ) (0.08 ) Provision release (expense) on relationships impacted by questioned banker activity 375 0.01 (4,131 ) (0.10 ) Notable noninterest income items: MSR gain (impairment) — — 410 0.01 Loss on sales of securities, net (14,448 ) (0.36 ) (403 ) (0.01 ) Gain on sub-debt repurchase — — 81 — Positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities — — 5,188 0.13 Net (loss) gain on OREO properties(2) (370 ) (0.01 ) 800 0.02 BOLI payout 208 0.01 — — Notable noninterest expense items: Operating expense related to questioned banker activity (1,073 ) (0.03 ) (1,452 ) (0.04 ) Operating expense related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives (2,043 ) (0.05 ) — — Employee Retention Credit 213 0.01 — — Total notable items $ (17,819 ) (0.45 ) $ (3,925 ) (0.10 )

Origin Bancorp, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) At and For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Calculation of PTPP earnings: Net income $ 14,647 $ 22,411 $ 14,270 $ 18,601 $ 20,989 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 2,862 3,444 (5,398 ) 4,603 5,231 Income tax expense 4,012 6,138 3,725 5,068 5,747 PTPP earnings (non-GAAP) $ 21,521 $ 31,993 $ 12,597 $ 28,272 $ 31,967 Calculation of PTPP ROAA: PTPP earnings $ 21,521 $ 31,993 $ 12,597 $ 28,272 $ 31,967 Divided by number of days in the quarter 91 90 92 92 91 Multiplied by the number of days in the year 365 365 366 366 366 PTPP earnings, annualized $ 86,320 $ 129,749 $ 50,114 $ 112,473 128,571 Divided by total average assets 9,715,923 9,808,215 9,978,543 9,985,836 10,008,225 ROAA (annualized) (GAAP) 0.60 % 0.93 % 0.57 % 0.74 % 0.84 % PTPP ROAA (annualized) (non-GAAP) 0.89 1.32 0.50 1.13 1.28 Calculation of tangible book value per common share: Total common stockholders’ equity $ 1,205,769 $ 1,180,177 $ 1,145,245 $ 1,145,673 $ 1,095,894 Goodwill (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) Other intangible assets, net (36,444 ) (38,212 ) (37,473 ) (39,272 ) (41,177 ) Tangible common equity 1,040,646 1,013,286 979,093 977,722 926,038 Divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period 31,224,718 31,244,006 31,197,574 31,167,410 31,108,667 Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 38.62 $ 37.77 $ 36.71 $ 36.76 $ 35.23 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 33.33 32.43 31.38 31.37 29.77 Calculation of ROATCE: Net income $ 14,647 $ 22,411 $ 14,270 $ 18,601 $ 20,989 Divided by number of days in the quarter 91 90 92 92 91 Multiplied by number of days in the year 365 365 366 366 366 Annualized net income $ 58,749 $ 90,889 $ 56,770 $ 74,000 $ 84,417 Total average common stockholders’ equity $ 1,190,331 $ 1,166,749 $ 1,149,228 $ 1,125,697 $ 1,084,269 Average goodwill (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) Average other intangible assets, net (37,459 ) (38,254 ) (38,646 ) (40,487 ) (42,563 ) Average tangible common equity 1,024,193 999,816 981,903 956,531 913,027 ROAE (annualized) (GAAP) 4.94 % 7.79 % 4.94 % 6.57 % 7.79 % ROATCE (annualized) (non-GAAP) 5.74 9.09 5.78 7.74 9.25 Calculation of core efficiency ratio: Total noninterest expense $ 61,983 $ 62,068 $ 65,422 $ 62,521 $ 64,388 Insurance and mortgage noninterest expense (8,460 ) (8,230 ) (8,497 ) (8,448 ) (8,402 ) Adjusted total noninterest expense 53,523 53,838 56,925 54,073 55,986 Net interest income $ 82,136 $ 78,459 $ 78,349 $ 74,804 $ 73,890 Insurance and mortgage net interest income (2,924 ) (2,815 ) (2,666 ) (2,578 ) (2,407 ) Total noninterest income 1,368 15,602 (330 ) 15,989 22,465 Insurance and mortgage noninterest income (8,030 ) (8,842 ) (6,592 ) (8,081 ) (8,543 ) Adjusted total revenue 72,550 82,404 68,761 80,134 85,405 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 74.23 % 65.99 % 83.85 % 68.86 % 66.82 % Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 73.77 65.33 82.79 67.48 65.55



