Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $2.4 Million or $0.74 per Share for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

HAMPSTEAD, Md., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent company of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank” and, together with the Company, “we”, “us” and “our”), announced that net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $2.4 million, or $0.74 per common share (basic and diluted) compared to $2.3 million, or $0.74 per common share (basic and diluted), for the same period in 2024. The Company’s return on average equity during the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 8.18% compared to 8.81% for the same period in 2024. The Company’s return on average assets during both the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 was 0.58%.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $1.2 million, or $0.38 per common share (basic and diluted) compared to $1.1 million, or $0.35 per common share (basic and diluted), for the second quarter of 2024. The Company’s return on average equity during the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 8.15% compared to 8.23% for the same period in 2024. The Company’s return on average assets during the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 0.58% compared to 0.55% for the same period in 2024.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $1.18 million higher when compared to the same period in 2024 due to a widening net interest margin of 2.92% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 2.70% for the same period in 2024. The yield on earning assets increased to 5.11% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 4.76% for the same period in 2024. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased to 2.67% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, up from 2.57% for the same period in 2024. Average interest earning assets were $793.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $772.3 million for the same period in 2024. Gross interest income increased by $2.0 million to $20.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, up from $18.2 million for the same period in 2024. Average interest bearing liabilities increased by $31.8 million to $650.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $618.9 million for the same period in 2024. Total interest expense increased $756 thousand to $8.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $7.9 million for the same period in 2024.

The Company recorded a $268 thousand provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2025. There was no provision recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in the provision was related to the write down of one loan by $356 thousand, which was ultimately foreclosed upon.

Noninterest income increased by $91 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025 when compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due to several factors, including a $53 thousand increase in mortgage banking revenue, a $26 thousand increase in bank owned life insurance income, a $126 thousand increase in gain on settlement of fair value hedge, and an $83 thousand increase in fees and commissions. These increases were offset by lower service charges on deposits of $70 thousand and $143 thousand of non-recurring gain on insurance settlement recognized in 2024. Noninterest expense was $992 thousand higher in the six months ended June 30, 2025 when compared to the same period in 2024, due primarily to a $294 thousand in salaries and benefits and a $329 thousand combined increase in occupancy and furniture and equipment costs. ATM and debit card expenses increased by $35 thousand due to security enhancements added with the core system conversion. Also, the Bank’s FDIC assessment expense increased by $124 thousand due to higher FDIC assessment rates. Professional services increased by $27 thousand due to the higher legal fees in 2025 related to stockholder matters.

Total assets decreased slightly to $842.2 million at June 30, 2025 from $844.6 million at December 31, 2024. Loans increased to $615.5 million at June 30, 2025 from $583.0 million at December 31, 2024. Investments in debt securities decreased to $142.8 million at June 30, 2025 from $146.2 million at December 31, 2024. Deposits decreased to $748.9 million at June 30, 2025 from $758.8 million at December 31, 2024. The Company’s tangible equity was $53.2 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $49.2 million at December 31, 2024.

The book value of the Company’s common stock increased to $18.97 per share at June 30, 2025 from $17.77 per share at December 31, 2024. Book value per share at June 30, 2025 is reflective of the $15.1 million unrealized loss, net of income taxes, on the Bank’s available for sale (“AFS”) securities portfolio as a result of the rise in interest rates since the time of purchase. Changes in the market value of the AFS securities portfolio, net of income taxes, are reflected in the Company’s equity, but are not included in the income statement. The AFS securities portfolio is comprised of 72% government agency mortgage backed securities which are fully guaranteed, 23% investment grade non agency mortgage backed securities, 1% investment grade corporate and municipal bonds, and 4% subordinated debt of other community banks. Management does not believe there is any indication of credit deterioration in any of the bonds and we intend to hold these securities to maturity, so no actual losses are anticipated. There is no impact on regulatory capital because the Bank elected many years ago to not include in the calculation of regulatory capital changes in the market value of the AFS securities portfolio regardless of whether they are positive or negative.

Gary A. Harris, President and CEO, commented “Our net interest margin has continued to grow over the past year. Our yields on earning assets are rising with our loan growth and loans are renewing at higher interest rate levels. This coupled with moderating cost of funds has improved our net interest income. Loan growth is strong with over $32.5 million in net loans being booked in the first half of 2025. Asset quality remains high with few delinquencies and our liquidity position remains strong. Moving into the second half of 2025, we believe we are well positioned to improve on the gains we have made thus far. ”

About the Company

The Company is a financial holding company and the parent company of the Bank. The Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919 and has over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30, Route 795, Route 140, Route 26, and Route 45 corridors. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with seven additional branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Westminster, Eldersburg, and Towson. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group’s OTCID Market under the symbol “FMFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors”.

 
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Dollars in thousands except share data
(Unaudited)
 
  June 30, December 31,
  2025
 2024 *
    
Assets 
    
Cash and due from banks $30,282  $63,962 
Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits  1,001   697 
Cash and cash equivalents  31,283   64,659 
Certificates of deposit in other banks  100   100 
Securities available for sale, at fair value  121,434   125,713 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost less allowance for credit losses of $81 and $60  21,328   20,499 
Equity security, at fair value  535   518 
Restricted stock, at cost  1,190   921 
Mortgage loans held for sale  641   157 
Loans, less allowance for credit losses of $4,233 and $4,260  615,469   582,993 
Premises and equipment, net  7,267   7,349 
Accrued interest receivable  2,388   2,439 
Deferred income taxes, net  7,120   7,606 
Other real estate owned, net  2,758   1,176 
Bank owned life insurance  15,535   15,324 
Goodwill and other intangibles, net  7,022   7,026 
Other assets  8,148   8,163 
Total Assets $842,218  $844,643 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
    
Deposits   
Noninterest-bearing $121,398  $107,197 
Interest-bearing  627,500   651,609 
Total deposits  748,898   758,806 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements  4,772   5,564 
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances  10,000   5,000 
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs  10,388   11,329 
Accrued interest payable  919   1,003 
Other liabilities  6,995   6,669 
Total liabilities  781,972   788,371 
    
Stockholders' equity   
Common stock, par value $.01 per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 3,175,347 shares in 2025 and 3,166,653 shares in 2024  32   32 
Additional paid-in capital  31,299   31,136 
Retained earnings  43,976   41,613 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (15,061)  (16,509)
Total Stockholders' equity  60,246   56,272 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $842,218  $844,643 
* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements   


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
Dollars in thousands except per share data
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2025 2024 2025 2024
       
Interest income      
Loans, including fees $8,899  $7,238  $17,265  $14,120 
Investment securities - taxable  1,070   1,592   2,121   3,171 
Investment securities - tax exempt  153   138   309   274 
Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets  171   212   485   681 
Total interest income  10,293   9,180   20,180   18,246 
       
Interest expense      
Deposits  4,071   3,232   8,321   6,333 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements  12   13   29   36 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  110   32   122   44 
Federal Reserve Bank advances  -   641   -   1,263 
Long-term debt  109   129   222   262 
Total interest expense  4,302   4,047   8,694   7,938 
Net interest income  5,991   5,133   11,486   10,308 
       
Provision for credit losses  238   -   268   - 
       
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  5,753   5,133   11,218   10,308 
       
Noninterest income      
Service charges on deposit accounts  178   217   342   412 
Mortgage banking income  47   18   76   23 
Bank owned life insurance income  106   94   211   185 
Fair value adjustment of equity security  1   (2)  10   (6)
Gain (loss) on settlement of fair value hedge  -   (31)  94   (32)
Gain on insurance proceeds, net  -   -   -   143 
Other fees and commissions  124   78   236   153 
Total noninterest income  456   374   969   878 
       
Noninterest expense      
Salaries  2,191   1,993   4,398   3,969 
Employee benefits  531   441   913   1,048 
Occupancy  280   278   608   524 
Furniture and equipment  480   328   815   570 
Professional services  218   158   391   364 
Automated teller machine and debit card expenses  168   166   336   301 
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums  117   94   316   192 
Postage, delivery, and armored carrier  64   64   142   145 
Advertising  74   74   130   123 
Other real estate owned expense, net  67   3   71   5 
Other  540   524   1,108   995 
Total noninterest expense  4,730   4,123   9,228   8,236 
       
Income before income taxes  1,479   1,384   2,959   2,950 
Income taxes  280   305   596   652 
Net income $1,199  $1,079  $2,363  $2,298 
       
Earnings per common share - basic $0.38  $0.35  $0.74  $0.74 
Earnings per common share - diluted $0.38  $0.35  $0.74  $0.74 


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Unaudited)
Dollars in thousands except per share data
     
  As of or For the Three Months Ended June 30,
  2025 2024 2023
     
OPERATING DATA    
     
Interest income $10,293  $9,180  $7,384 
Interest expense  4,302   4,047   2,113 
Net interest income  5,991   5,133   5,271 
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses  238   -   (225)
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses  5,753   5,133   5,496 
Noninterest income  456   374   403 
Noninterest expense  4,730   4,123   3,686 
Income before income taxes  1,479   1,384   2,213 
Income taxes  280   305   543 
Net income $1,199  $1,079  $1,670 
     
PER SHARE DATA    
     
Net income (Basic and diluted) $0.38  $0.35  $0.54 
Dividends $0.00  $0.33  $0.33 
Book value $18.97  $17.77  $16.13 
     
KEY RATIOS    
     
Return on average assets  0.58%  0.55%  0.92%
Return on average equity  8.15%  8.23%  13.22%
Efficiency ratio  73.37%  74.86%  68.17%
Net yield on interest-earning assets  3.03%  2.71%  3.00%
Tier 1 capital leverage ratio  9.51%  9.58%  9.99%
     
AT PERIOD END    
     
Total assets $842,218  $798,556  $730,262 
Gross loans  619,702   550,118   535,646 
Cash and cash equivalents  31,283   24,510   12,288 
Securities  142,762   177,661   139,949 
Deposits  748,898   651,209   631,811 
Long term debt, FRB and FHLB borrowings  20,388   81,271   38,154 
Stockholders' equity  60,246   54,543   49,834 
     
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES    
     
Total assets $825,060  $784,510  $726,212 
Gross loans  616,097   541,267   531,173 
Cash and cash equivalents  14,959   18,395   9,151 
Securities  165,409   204,779   167,107 
Deposits  734,631   647,215   630,567 
Long term debt, FRB and FHLB borrowings  20,786   72,762   35,249 
Stockholders' equity  58,827   52,431   50,538 
     
ASSET QUALITY    
     
Nonperforming assets $3,028  $1,646  $1,898 
     
Nonperforming assets/total assets  0.36%  0.21%  0.26%
     
Allowance for credit losses/total loans  0.68%  0.74%  0.87%


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Unaudited)
Amounts in thousands except per share data
     
  As of or For the Six Months Ended June 30,
  2025 2024 2023
     
OPERATING DATA    
     
Interest income $20,180  $18,246  $14,437 
Interest expense  8,694   7,938   3,509 
Net interest income  11,486   10,308   10,928 
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses  268   -   (495)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  11,218   10,308   11,423 
Noninterest income  969   878   785 
Noninterest expense  9,228   8,236   7,443 
Income before income taxes  2,959   2,950   4,765 
Income taxes  596   652   1,194 
Net income $2,363  $2,298  $3,571 
     
PER SHARE DATA    
     
Net income (Basic and diluted) $0.74  $0.74  $1.16 
Dividends $0.00  $0.33  $0.33 
Book value $18.97  $17.77  $16.13 
     
KEY RATIOS    
     
Return on average assets  0.58%  0.58%  0.99%
Return on average equity  8.18%  8.81%  14.34%
Efficiency ratio  74.09%  73.63%  63.23%
Net yield on interest-earning assets  2.92%  2.70%  3.09%
Tier 1 capital leverage ratio  9.51%  9.58%  9.99%
     
AT PERIOD END    
     
Total assets $842,218  $798,556  $730,262 
Gross loans  619,702   550,118   535,646 
Cash and cash equivalents  31,283   24,510   12,288 
Securities  142,762   177,661   139,949 
Deposits  748,898   651,209   631,811 
Long term debt, FRB and FHLB borrowings  20,388   81,271   38,154 
Stockholders' equity  60,246   54,543   49,834 
     
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES    
     
Total assets $820,910  $792,174  $724,668 
Gross loans  604,875   537,917   528,368 
Cash and cash equivalents  21,830   27,809   8,936 
Securities  166,812   206,593   168,482 
Deposits  733,685   655,331   628,434 
Long term debt, FRB and FHLB borrowings  18,291   71,140   35,689 
Stockholders' equity  57,742   52,192   49,802 
     
ASSET QUALITY    
     
Nonperforming assets $3,028  $1,646  $1,898 
     
Nonperforming assets/total assets  0.36%  0.21%  0.26%
     
Allowance for credit losses/total loans  0.68%  0.74%  0.87%


Contact:Mr. Gary A. Harris
 President and Chief Executive Officer
 (410) 374-1510, ext. 1104

