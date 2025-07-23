Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) announces that the board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend is payable on August 20, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 13, 2025.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm providing customer-centric risk management solutions since 1939. With a global presence spanning 500+ locations and a team of more than 17,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at bbrown.com.

For more information:

R. Andrew Watts

Chief Financial Officer

(386) 239-5770