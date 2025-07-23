INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (“Telix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLX) complied with federal securities laws. On July 22, 2025, Telix disclosed that the Company “received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seeking various documents and information primarily relating to the Company’s disclosures regarding the development of the Company’s prostate cancer therapeutic candidates.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased Telix stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/telix-pharmaceuticals/ to discuss your legal rights.